Logan, OH

Local author publishes children’s book

 2 days ago

LOGAN – Author Gwendolyn S. Corbett, a native and resident of Logan, has published her second book in six months. This time, it’s a children’s book.

Corbett’s first book was a collection of poetry, “The Light at The End of The Covid-19 Tunnel – Poems to Heal the Heart and Soul.” Her new one is called “Sleep Little Raven – A Bedtime Story.” The author partnered with artist friend Lindsay Janet Roberts, who did the colorful and rich illustrations for the book. Roberts is a former resident of Hocking County and currently lives in St. David, Arizona.

“Sleep Little Raven” is an endearing and calming bedtime story for ages 0-8 years. Throughout the story, mother raven gently sings and soothes her young raven to sleep. She reassures young raven that they will be back soon to join the world, the sun, the fun, all together as one – in unity with all of earth. “Sleep Little Raven-A Bedtime Story” is available in three versions:

• E-book through Amazon www.amazon.com/dp/B0BBBG5C1K

• Paperback through Amazon www.amazon.com/dp/B0BB67H58S

• Hardcopy through Bookbaby https://store.bookbaby.com/book/sleep-littleraven2

Corbett also created and sang a lullaby meant to be paired up with the book. The lullaby can be found on all major streaming services such as YouTube, Amazon, Spotify, Apple I-tunes, and Pandora by searching “Sleep Little Raven.”

Corbett has written other children’s books and is in the process of working with illustrators to make them come to life. A certain percentage of her proceeds from her books will help disadvantaged youth, animals, and the environment.

