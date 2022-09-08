ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, OH

Logan's rep to Sweet Corn Festival crowned first attendant

The Logan Daily News
The Logan Daily News
 2 days ago

MILLERSPORT – This year was the 75th anniversary for the Millersport Sweet Corn Festival and Kendyl Glenn represented Logan High School in the Sweet Corn Festival Queen’s pageant. Eighteen schools sent a representative to represent their school and Kendyl was successful in being crowned first attendant.

The queen is Brooke Schwegler from Berne Union High School. Fun fact: this is the first time BU has ever won. Second attendant is Alayna Thompson from Millersport.

