Logan’s rep to Sweet Corn Festival crowned first attendant

MILLERSPORT – This year was the 75th anniversary for the Millersport Sweet Corn Festival and Kendyl Glenn represented Logan High School in the Sweet Corn Festival Queen’s pageant. Eighteen schools sent a representative to represent their school and Kendyl was successful in being crowned first attendant.

The queen is Brooke Schwegler from Berne Union High School. Fun fact: this is the first time BU has ever won. Second attendant is Alayna Thompson from Millersport.