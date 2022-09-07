King Charles III and his siblings keep a vigil over Queen Elizabeth II at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.The new monarch, along with Prince Edward, Prince Andrew and Anne, Princess Royal, bowed their heads as they stood around the coffin in silence.During the vigil, members of the public filed past to pay their respects.The Queen will lie in state at St Giles’ Cathedral until Tuesday afternoon after her coffin was taken through Edinburgh on Monday.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Thousands queue through night to pay respects - follow latestBike rack closed and Morrisons turns off beeps as ‘signs of respect’When is the bank holiday to mourn the Queen’s death?

