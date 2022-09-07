Read full article on original website
Related
Just 11 Mega Awkward Moments From The 2022 Emmy Awards
I am so annoyed with Jimmy Kimmel...
Drew Barrymore and ex Justin Long tell each other ‘I’ll always love you’ in beautiful moment
Drew Barrymore and Justin Long had a moving exchange while appearing together on Barrymore’s talk show.The pair had an emotional reunion on the season three premiere of The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday (12 September).The former couple – who dated on and off between 2007 and 2010 as well as starring in a number of films together – began by complementing each other’s sense of humour, seemingly completely absorbed in the conversation and forgetting their audience.“We laughed so much, that was so much a part of our connection,” said Barrymore.Long agreed and added: “I love that we’ve maintained our...
msn.com
Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice to take back corgis Muick and Sandy after gifting them to Queen
Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice are expected to take on the care of two corgis they gave to the Queen. The dogs – Muick and Sandy – were gifts from her second son and his elder daughter after the death of Prince Philip in 2021. Her Majesty had...
King Charles III leads his siblings in vigil beside Queen Elizabeth’s coffin at St Giles’ Cathedral
King Charles III and his siblings keep a vigil over Queen Elizabeth II at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.The new monarch, along with Prince Edward, Prince Andrew and Anne, Princess Royal, bowed their heads as they stood around the coffin in silence.During the vigil, members of the public filed past to pay their respects.The Queen will lie in state at St Giles’ Cathedral until Tuesday afternoon after her coffin was taken through Edinburgh on Monday.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Thousands queue through night to pay respects - follow latestBike rack closed and Morrisons turns off beeps as ‘signs of respect’When is the bank holiday to mourn the Queen’s death?
Comments / 0