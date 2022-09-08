NHC says hurricane Danielle weakens to a tropical storm

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Danielle has weakened to a tropical storm from a hurricane but is still producing a large area of rough seas, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.

It is expected to become a post-tropical storm later on Thursday, NHC added.

The storm is located several hundred miles (kilometres) north-northwest of the Azores, packing maximum sustained winds of 70 miles (110 km) per hour, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair

