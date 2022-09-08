The Duke of Cambridge has driven his two uncles into Balmoral after landing on an RAF plane in Aberdeen.William was behind the wheel of the Range Rover which arrived as part of a cavalcade of cars at the Queen’s Scottish Highlands home just after 5pm.The Duke of York was in the passenger seat, while the Earl and Countess of Wessex were sitting in the back.The plane carrying the royals arrived at Aberdeen Airport just before 4pm.Royal Air Force flight KRF23R took off from RAF Northolt in South Ruislip, west London, at 2.39pm, according to flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.The Dassault Falcon landed at the Scottish airport at 3.50pm.Buckingham Palace issued a statement at 12.32pm on Thursday, saying doctors are concerned for the Queen’s health. Read More Ukraine war: Russia-held nuclear plant to be inspected

U.K. ・ 3 DAYS AGO