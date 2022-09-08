Read full article on original website
Rough conditions and rips: Former lifeguard drowns on NJ beach
OCEAN CITY – A 56-year-old former lifeguard died after struggling in the rough surf at an unguarded beach with his adult son early Thursday afternoon. Shawn Reilly, 56, of Thornhurst, Pennsylvania, was pulled from the surf by members of the Ocean City Beach Patrol rapid response team at the 12th Street beach around 12:20 p.m., according to city spokesman Doug Bergen.
NJ weather: Weekend starts great, ends unsettled
I love September weather. And we have at least one (and maybe two) perfectly sunny, dry, mild early September days ahead. There are still some coastal concerns to mention though, as the Atlantic Ocean remains all churned up. The second half of the weekend is trending "iffy," as clouds and...
Thrillist
New York & New Jersey Are Forecast to Have an Unseasonably Hot Fall & Winter
The calendar may be approaching the end of summer, but New Yorkers and New Jerseyans probably won't need to bring out their winter coats for a while. La Niña, the periodic oceanic and atmospheric phenomenon tied to circulation of the Pacific Ocean, could bring hotter-than-normal temperatures to the East Coast in the next few months.
Thursday NJ weather: Emerging from the dreariness
Honestly, the cloudy, damp weather was a nice change of pace from our scorching hot summer. But now it's time for New Jersey to return to blue skies and warmth. Remember that storm system that made Tuesday wet and Wednesday gloomy? It's still spinning just off-shore. It will nudge east enough to allow our skies to clear Thursday. But we do have some coastal concerns — a high risk of rip currents, and widespread minor tidal flooding.
fox5ny.com
Hurricane Earl to strengthen into 'dangerous' Cat 4 storm, could affect NYC area beaches
NEW YORK - Hurricane Earl is gaining strength in the Atlantic and is now forecast to become a powerful Category 4 hurricane. While Earl won't have a direct impact on land, New Jersey and New York beaches could still feel the effects of the system. Swells generated by Earl were...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
6 New Jersey Festivals You Want To Check Out This September
Summer is coming to an end but before the weather gets too cool, there are still some fun festivals to attend in September. Festivals are still alive and well in New Jersey and since the summer heat made going outside almost unbearable, you can now enjoy your favorite food trucks and music with your friends now. Take a look at six New Jersey festivals you have to check out this September:
What is New Jersey’s deepest lake?
With an entire ocean at our doorstep and 120 miles of Atlantic coastline, most attention to watersports is focused on "the shore". New Jersey is also home to many lakes and ponds that provide plenty of activity and pleasure for hundreds of thousands of people in the Garden State. There are about 1,700 lakes in our state.
News 12
Weekend kicks off sunny and warm before rain arrives Sunday in New Jersey
WHAT'S NEW: A beautiful and warm Saturday, with sunshine. WHAT'S NEXT: Beneficial rain for Monday and Tuesday. Then, nice September weather. Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Justin Godynick says today will be mostly sunny and warm before a few showers arrive Sunday evening. Today: Mostly sunny, fading to some afternoon clouds....
New Jersey is surrounded by the rudest people in the country!
If you’re a resident of New Jersey and you travel, most people’s perception is that we hear in New Jersey are the rudest people in the country. We can understand how that might be the perception and while there may be some signs that this could be a reality, the state bird here in New Jersey is the middle finger, have no fear we are not the rudest people in the country.
Sailfest New Jersey Back For Its 31st Year
ISLAND HEIGHTS – The 31st Annual Sailfest NJ will once again be hoisting it’s sails in the beautiful Island Heights area of Toms River on September 10 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sailfest NJ has become the largest sailing festival in New Jersey with vendors, live music,...
njurbannews.com
No bags, no carts, no groceries
Plastic bag ban causes chaos at New Jersey supermarkets. People are stealing shopping carts and hand baskets from grocery stores across New Jersey. Retailers claim the missing metal carts and plastic baskets directly result from the state’s strict ban on plastic bags that went into effect earlier this year. Gov. Phil Murphy signed off on the law in November 2020—with an 18-month effective date. While proponents and some opponents of the governor lauded the environmentally friendly mandate, others, especially some retailers, continue encountering unusual obstacles–four months after the rollout.
Six more great places for crab cakes in NJ
We have never gotten more response to any post about food than where the best crab cakes are in Jersey. Apparently there are a lot more than 15 great places and some of these places are my favorite kind...off the beaten path. With the rising cost of crab in the...
NJ finally got soaked: What does it mean for the drought?
After months of hot dry weather in New Jersey, we finally got a good soaking on Tuesday, and showers are in the forecast for Wednesday, but does this mean the Garden State’s drought concerns are over?. According to Rutgers University-based state climatologist Dave Robinson, the answer is absolutely not.
One of the Most Beautiful Restaurants in America is Right Here in NJ
The only thing better than a perfect dinner at a restaurant is when the ambiance is just as spectacular. Picture this: your favorite meal is cooked just the way you like it, your drink is expertly paired with your meal, you are surrounded by good people and good friends, and the mood is just right. And let's not forget top-notch service, too.
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Jersey Opts in To Ban Gas-Powered Vehicles
Seventeen states will now follow California’s rigid vehicle emission requirements instead of the federal standards. That means they’re considering a total ban on gas-powered vehicles and New Jersey is one of them. As of June 2022, there are 80,583 electric vehicles registered in New Jersey. This number includes...
N.J. weather: Tornado warning issued in South Jersey as strong thunderstorm develops with rotating clouds
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning Tuesday for Cape May County, urging people in this area of New Jersey to immediately seek shelter inside a sturdy building. The warning was issued at 11:33 a.m., when the weather service noticed clouds rotating on radar, and remains active until...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
This New Jersey Restaurant Voted Best Pizza In State
The debate between New Jersey and New York on which state has the best pizza is a tale as old as time. Although New York is often named the winner –simply because they have yet to try New Jersey’s–this one pizza spot in the Garden State will give even the proudest New York pizza lover second thoughts.
This Popular Spot Has Been Named Best Breakfast Restaurant in NJ
Breakfast food! What's better than sitting down at a casual, cozy restaurant and enjoying a fluffy stack of pancakes, crispy bacon, eggs and hot coffee?. There are undoubtedly SO many amazing breakfast spots in New Jersey, what with all of our diners! Breakfast food is kind of one New Jersey's specialties. Personally, I wouldn't want the task of having to name the absolutely best breakfast spot in the whole state. There are too many good ones!
Dave Portnoy drops new reviews of 5 NJ pizzerias
Dave Portnoy took a recent trip to New Jersey and didn’t leave us without a proper farewell. Following his visit, he released FIVE new reviews of New Jersey pizza places. The first two to drop were in my neck of the woods in Morristown, NJ. Morristown is well known...
