The Price is Right Live is coming to the Wharton Center on Oct. 23, giving students the opportunity to win big prizes by participating in this popular game show. Contestants will participate in games like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and Showcase for a chance to win a share of the $12 million being offered. Wharton Center Manager of Public Relations Bob Hoffman said that the show was sold out when it visited East Lansing in 2012. The excitement was so high that when Hoffman was working the event, a woman saw his The Price is Right shirt and loved...

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO