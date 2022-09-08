Read full article on original website
Related
jtv.tv
Friday, September 9, 2022
LIVE High School Football. JTV Sports presents the Avenue Auto Sports Weekend. Tonight, Chelsea vs Jackson, live from Withington Stadium. Pre-game at 6:45 PM, kickoff at 7 PM. Game replays at 10 PM. Friday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Kevin Barclay, Orthopaedic Rehab Specialists....
WILX-TV
Eaton Theatre in Charlotte to close for a week to keep theater open long term
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - A struggling theater is closing for a week in an attempt to stay open for the long term. The Eaton Theatre in Charlotte has already raised ticket prices twice since January. Prices have risen from $5 to $6.50, but that hasn’t brought in enough money.
jtv.tv
Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard 9-9-22
Hillsdale Academy Invitational: Jackson Prep & Early finished third in the boys’ race and fourth in the girls’ 5K event. Diego BoCole finished fourth in the boys’ race in 18:31 for JPEC. Olivia Ortell led JPEC in the girls’ race with a time of 23:13, good for ninth place.
rejournals.com
Gillespie Group closes restaurant lease at former train station in Lansing
The demand to breathe life back into the long-standing train station, most formally known as Clara’s restaurant will soon be complete, with a Starbucks Community store opening soon and a second tenant now being announced for the location in Lansing, Michigan. Gillespie Group signed a lease for the remaining...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson's Bright Walls festival returns in full force for its grand finale
Since 2018, people from all over come to check out huge murals, listen to music and have fun. Now in its fifth year, Bright Walls is hosting its grand finale.
Bobcat Bonnie's to take over second space at old Lansing train station
A restaurant called Bobcat Bonnie's will be moving into the second space at the former Lansing train station.
wmta.org
Go on a Cozy Fall Crawl in Calhoun County
The weather may become blustery, but it’s a good excuse to get cozy. We recommend taking a cozy fall crawl in Calhoun County. Find a farm stand at EBMY Farm in Albion, open on the weekends until Oct. 31. You can pick up eggs from some hard-working ducks and chickens, or some fresh garden salsa and a lemon- apple-dill jelly. In October, they open up a giant corn maze.
Business celebrates 100 years, pair sent to prison for murder: Jackson headlines Sept. 3-8
JACKSON, MI – A Jackson County business that opened in 1922 is proud to still be serving the community 100 years later. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. Roy M. Brewer opened his business in 1922, and since then has helped thousands...
RELATED PEOPLE
Take a step into a Lansing woman’s homegrown paradise
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This week in the garden, 6 News Meteorologist Jim Geyer stopped by Carla Iansiti’s home for a tour of her garden. Carla has just about everything you could imagine in her garden, but this year, companion gardening has been big for the “Spartan Tree Hugger.” “So, I have basil, in with […]
jtv.tv
Jackson Magazine Honors Health Care Angels
(September 7, 2022 3:59 PM) Jackson Magazine presented its 15th annual Health Care Angels awards at Ella Sharp Museum on September 6, 2022. These Angels represent the most dedicated members of the Jackson health-care community. The award recipients were nominated by the community, patients and co-workers and reviewed by a panel of local health-care experts.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Michigan
Here's where you can find them.
‘Marshall Megasite’ garners interest from manufacturing companies
A massive area of Marshall Township may not be much for now, but more than 1,800 acres are planned to become what is called a "megasite" for Michigan's economy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Heavy police presence outside Lansing apartments on S. Washington Ave.
There is a heavy police presence outside an apartment complex in Lansing.
WILX-TV
Cider mill prices are on the rise in Michigan
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - The cost of taking a family trip to the cider mill may be more expensive this fall. Prices are up this year for many cider mills because the cost for plastics, sugar and flour went up. This means the prices of popular items - like donuts - will be a little higher this year at cider mills, like Country Mill in Charlotte.
Eaton Rapids House For Sale Listed as “Barndominium”
By now, you probably know I love interesting real estate listings, and this one definitely fits that category. And what's really cool about it is that it's right here in Lansing's backyard; Eaton Rapids. Interesting Mid-Michigan Real Estate Listings. So, are you looking for a new place to live? Perhaps...
Watch: $3 movie ticket day ends in 100-person brawl at Michigan theater
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MICH. -- Four people were arrested after a 100-person fight broke out at a Pittsfield Township movie theater Saturday evening. Police responded to calls of a 50-person fight around 9 p.m. at 4100 Carpenter Road, the location of Cinemark Ann Arbor 20 and IMAX. Upon arrival, officers found...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Detroit News
Top Michigan high schools ranked by SAT scores
Average total scores on the college readiness exam dropped by double digits for all of Michigan's top 10 high schools after two years of pandemic learning, according to 2019 and 2022 test state scores analyzed by The Detroit News. Scores drops for the top 10 ranked schools ranged from 42.7...
The Price is Right Live: popular game show coming to East Lansing
The Price is Right Live is coming to the Wharton Center on Oct. 23, giving students the opportunity to win big prizes by participating in this popular game show. Contestants will participate in games like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and Showcase for a chance to win a share of the $12 million being offered. Wharton Center Manager of Public Relations Bob Hoffman said that the show was sold out when it visited East Lansing in 2012. The excitement was so high that when Hoffman was working the event, a woman saw his The Price is Right shirt and loved...
WILX-TV
Friday Night Frenzy: Mid-Michigan High School football scores for Friday, September 9th
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s week 3 for high school football, which means teams are really starting to find out if they’re cut out to make a long run in the postseason!. Friday, we saw first wins, tough losses and teams extending their undefeated streaks!. MID-MICHIGAN FOOTBALL SCORES:
13abc.com
Riverview Terrace engineering report released
ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - Engineers have released a report on the damage at an Adrian apartment complex that has been deemed unsafe for residents to live in. Hundreds of Riverview Terrace residents have been displaced after engineers found structural issues at the high-rise apartment complex in July. An engineering report...
Comments / 0