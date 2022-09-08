ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

jtv.tv

Friday, September 9, 2022

LIVE High School Football. JTV Sports presents the Avenue Auto Sports Weekend. Tonight, Chelsea vs Jackson, live from Withington Stadium. Pre-game at 6:45 PM, kickoff at 7 PM. Game replays at 10 PM. Friday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Kevin Barclay, Orthopaedic Rehab Specialists....
JACKSON, MI
jtv.tv

Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard 9-9-22

Hillsdale Academy Invitational: Jackson Prep & Early finished third in the boys’ race and fourth in the girls’ 5K event. Diego BoCole finished fourth in the boys’ race in 18:31 for JPEC. Olivia Ortell led JPEC in the girls’ race with a time of 23:13, good for ninth place.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
rejournals.com

Gillespie Group closes restaurant lease at former train station in Lansing

The demand to breathe life back into the long-standing train station, most formally known as Clara’s restaurant will soon be complete, with a Starbucks Community store opening soon and a second tenant now being announced for the location in Lansing, Michigan. Gillespie Group signed a lease for the remaining...
LANSING, MI
Jackson, MI
Jackson, MI
Go on a Cozy Fall Crawl in Calhoun County

The weather may become blustery, but it’s a good excuse to get cozy. We recommend taking a cozy fall crawl in Calhoun County. Find a farm stand at EBMY Farm in Albion, open on the weekends until Oct. 31. You can pick up eggs from some hard-working ducks and chickens, or some fresh garden salsa and a lemon- apple-dill jelly. In October, they open up a giant corn maze.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Take a step into a Lansing woman's homegrown paradise

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This week in the garden, 6 News Meteorologist Jim Geyer stopped by Carla Iansiti’s home for a tour of her garden. Carla has just about everything you could imagine in her garden, but this year, companion gardening has been big for the “Spartan Tree Hugger.” “So, I have basil, in with […]
LANSING, MI
jtv.tv

Jackson Magazine Honors Health Care Angels

(September 7, 2022 3:59 PM) Jackson Magazine presented its 15th annual Health Care Angels awards at Ella Sharp Museum on September 6, 2022. These Angels represent the most dedicated members of the Jackson health-care community. The award recipients were nominated by the community, patients and co-workers and reviewed by a panel of local health-care experts.
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Cider mill prices are on the rise in Michigan

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - The cost of taking a family trip to the cider mill may be more expensive this fall. Prices are up this year for many cider mills because the cost for plastics, sugar and flour went up. This means the prices of popular items - like donuts - will be a little higher this year at cider mills, like Country Mill in Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, MI
Detroit News

Top Michigan high schools ranked by SAT scores

Average total scores on the college readiness exam dropped by double digits for all of Michigan's top 10 high schools after two years of pandemic learning, according to 2019 and 2022 test state scores analyzed by The Detroit News. Scores drops for the top 10 ranked schools ranged from 42.7...
MICHIGAN STATE
The State News, Michigan State University

The Price is Right Live: popular game show coming to East Lansing

The Price is Right Live is coming to the Wharton Center on Oct. 23, giving students the opportunity to win big prizes by participating in this popular game show. Contestants will participate in games like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and Showcase for a chance to win a share of the $12 million being offered. Wharton Center Manager of Public Relations Bob Hoffman said that the show was sold out when it visited East Lansing in 2012. The excitement was so high that when Hoffman was working the event, a woman saw his The Price is Right shirt and loved...
EAST LANSING, MI
13abc.com

Riverview Terrace engineering report released

ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - Engineers have released a report on the damage at an Adrian apartment complex that has been deemed unsafe for residents to live in. Hundreds of Riverview Terrace residents have been displaced after engineers found structural issues at the high-rise apartment complex in July. An engineering report...
ADRIAN, MI

