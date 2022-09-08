ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

NJ Weather: Weekend Starts Great, Ends Unsettled

I love September weather. And we have at least one (and maybe two) perfectly sunny, dry, mild early September days ahead. There are still some coastal concerns to mention though, as the Atlantic Ocean remains all churned up. The second half of the weekend is trending "iffy," as clouds and...
Thursday NJ weather: Emerging from the dreariness

Honestly, the cloudy, damp weather was a nice change of pace from our scorching hot summer. But now it's time for New Jersey to return to blue skies and warmth. Remember that storm system that made Tuesday wet and Wednesday gloomy? It's still spinning just off-shore. It will nudge east enough to allow our skies to clear Thursday. But we do have some coastal concerns — a high risk of rip currents, and widespread minor tidal flooding.
New dashboard lets you search for crooked cops in New Jersey

New Jersey residents can now search an online database to see how many police officers in their town are being subject to internal affairs investigations. Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced an on-line dashboard is now accessible that details the number of investigations department by department in New Jersey. The...
Cruel Summer: Temps Topped 90° in NJ Prisons Without A/C

TRENTON – Roughly 3,500 inmates and 3,000 correctional police officers live or work in New Jersey prison housing units without air conditioning, where temperatures at times topped 90 degrees this summer, according to the Department of Corrections ombudsman. In a report published Tuesday, the ombudsman said there are heat...
POLITICS
NJ Lawmakers Would Make Flash Mob Shoplifters Face Jail Time

New legislation introduced by two New Jersey senators would target flash mob shoplifters who ransack stores, destroy small businesses, and grab anything they want. “We’re seeing more and more instances where flash mobs of shoplifters have run through clothing stores, pharmacies, and even a 7-Eleven recently, where they smash and grab anything that isn’t bolted down,” said state Sen. Jon Bramnick, R-Union, and co-sponsor of the bill.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lower Twp., NJ, Police Ask for Info on Man Missing for a Month

Lower Township Police are searching for Walsh and could use any information you may have about him. According to a Lower Twp. Police Facebook post on Tuesday, Walsh was last seen near Cape Regional Medical Center in Cape May Court House on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Little other information is given...
Heads Up, NJ: Property Tax Relief Applications About to Start

TRENTON – Get ready to check your mailboxes and inboxes: applications for New Jersey property tax rebates start going out next week. More people are eligible for property tax relief through the new ANCHOR program than used to receive homestead benefits, including renters for the first time in more than a decade, so don’t presume it doesn’t apply to you.
INCOME TAX
Camden, NJ, Man Admits String of Armed Robberies, Carjackings

A man from Camden has admitted his role in conspiracies that involved committing armed carjackings and robbing multiple gas stations across South Jersey. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger says on Wednesday, 20-year-old Kamau Bradshaw pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to commit armed robberies, one count of committing an armed robbery, and one count of conspiring to commit armed carjackings.
CAMDEN, NJ
Even When Out of State, You Can’t Escape NJ

Let's face it, it's hard to escape New Jersey. And even when we try to leave, somehow New Jersey finds a way to remain ever-present. The Garden State attaches itself to us like a leach and doesn't let go. If you're moving out of state, odds are wherever you're moving...
TRAVEL
ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

