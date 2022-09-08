Read full article on original website
Closings & Adjustments Of Restaurants in NJ & Philadelphia
We were talking to some friends from the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area recently. The pain of the COVID-19 pandemic era is still being felt in so many ways. We asked them for an example. Without hesitation they said: The Day by Day Brunch in Center City Philadelphia. This restaurant was owned...
NJ Weather: Weekend Starts Great, Ends Unsettled
I love September weather. And we have at least one (and maybe two) perfectly sunny, dry, mild early September days ahead. There are still some coastal concerns to mention though, as the Atlantic Ocean remains all churned up. The second half of the weekend is trending "iffy," as clouds and...
PA Man Drowns While Swimming on Unguarded Ocean City, NJ, Beach
A Pennsylvania man drowned Thursday while swimming on an unguarded beach in Ocean City, authorities said. 56-year-old Shawn Reilly, of Thornhurst, PA, began to struggle while swimming at an unprotected beach near 12th Street shortly after noon on Thursday. The man's 21-year-old son realized his father was having problems and...
Thursday NJ weather: Emerging from the dreariness
Honestly, the cloudy, damp weather was a nice change of pace from our scorching hot summer. But now it's time for New Jersey to return to blue skies and warmth. Remember that storm system that made Tuesday wet and Wednesday gloomy? It's still spinning just off-shore. It will nudge east enough to allow our skies to clear Thursday. But we do have some coastal concerns — a high risk of rip currents, and widespread minor tidal flooding.
Wednesday NJ Weather: Gloomy Sky, Occasional Showers, Rough Surf
After Tuesday's soaking, crops and reservoirs across New Jersey got a nice drink and are much happier. Everyone in the state saw at least a half-inch of rain, with most ending up between 1 and 2 inches. The big "winner" was Woodbine, in northern Cape May County, with over 5 inches of rain. Wow!
This is One of the Best Chicken Sandwiches in All of New Jersey
There are so many options when you want to find a good, delicious, juicy chicken sandwich. Believe it or not, you can even find a decent chicken sandwich at a fast food joint. New Jersey’s favorite chicken sandwich should be very obvious but maybe not. There are so many variations and different ways you can slice up a chicken sandwich.
Have You Seen Her? Woman from Atlantic County, NJ, Missing For Months
That's a question being asked by members of law enforcement across Atlantic County as she hasn't been seen since the first week of July. According to the Hamilton Township Police Department, Healey is 26 years old and from Collings Lakes; she is known to frequent the Atlantic City area. Kaleigh...
Hamilton Township, Atlantic County, NJ Unveils ‘Trophy Park’ Complex
The Hamilton Township Committee has officially taken the wraps off of an ambitious project, currently known as “Trophy Park.”. This is the most comprehensive and ambitious recreation proposal in Atlantic County, New Jersey history. Most likely well beyond this region. Alan Nau is the principal of “Trophy Park.” This...
From Drought to Flooding: NJ Ends Labor Day Weekend With ‘Too much’ Rain
After a hot, dry summer and a mainly gorgeous Labor Day Weekend so far, a pattern shift is going to lead to New Jersey's biggest rain chance in months. Multiple inches of rain is just what "the drought doctor" ordered. However, this deluge could bring too much rain too quickly, raising flash flooding concerns on Tuesday.
Police in Southern NJ Looking for Missing Endangered Woman
Officials in South Jersey are asking for your help locating a missing endangered woman. The Winslow Township Police Department says Linda Basile was reported missing on Wednesday, September 7th. She is believed to be driving a red 2010 four-door Jeep Wrangler with NJ registration V93-CWP. She was last known to...
Former Barnegat Man Identified as Killer in 1991 NJ Cold Case
After reopening a cold case in light of technological advances, authorities say they have identified the individual responsible for the death of a woman in Barnegat over 30 years ago. According to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, John Pelletier, formerly of Barnegat, murdered 30-year-old Debbie Ann Bloomquist. Pelletier died in...
New dashboard lets you search for crooked cops in New Jersey
New Jersey residents can now search an online database to see how many police officers in their town are being subject to internal affairs investigations. Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced an on-line dashboard is now accessible that details the number of investigations department by department in New Jersey. The...
Cruel Summer: Temps Topped 90° in NJ Prisons Without A/C
TRENTON – Roughly 3,500 inmates and 3,000 correctional police officers live or work in New Jersey prison housing units without air conditioning, where temperatures at times topped 90 degrees this summer, according to the Department of Corrections ombudsman. In a report published Tuesday, the ombudsman said there are heat...
NJ Lawmakers Would Make Flash Mob Shoplifters Face Jail Time
New legislation introduced by two New Jersey senators would target flash mob shoplifters who ransack stores, destroy small businesses, and grab anything they want. “We’re seeing more and more instances where flash mobs of shoplifters have run through clothing stores, pharmacies, and even a 7-Eleven recently, where they smash and grab anything that isn’t bolted down,” said state Sen. Jon Bramnick, R-Union, and co-sponsor of the bill.
Lower Twp., NJ, Police Ask for Info on Man Missing for a Month
Lower Township Police are searching for Walsh and could use any information you may have about him. According to a Lower Twp. Police Facebook post on Tuesday, Walsh was last seen near Cape Regional Medical Center in Cape May Court House on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Little other information is given...
Heads Up, NJ: Property Tax Relief Applications About to Start
TRENTON – Get ready to check your mailboxes and inboxes: applications for New Jersey property tax rebates start going out next week. More people are eligible for property tax relief through the new ANCHOR program than used to receive homestead benefits, including renters for the first time in more than a decade, so don’t presume it doesn’t apply to you.
Camden, NJ, Man Admits String of Armed Robberies, Carjackings
A man from Camden has admitted his role in conspiracies that involved committing armed carjackings and robbing multiple gas stations across South Jersey. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger says on Wednesday, 20-year-old Kamau Bradshaw pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to commit armed robberies, one count of committing an armed robbery, and one count of conspiring to commit armed carjackings.
NJ Congressman Van Drew: Power Grid Not Ready for Electric Cars
There needs to be a much more intellectually honest discussion about the push for eliminating the combustion engine and gasoline-powered cars in favor of mandating an all-electric car in America. First of all, America is nowhere near ready for this abrupt conversion. Obviously, the electrical power grid cannot handle the...
Even When Out of State, You Can’t Escape NJ
Let's face it, it's hard to escape New Jersey. And even when we try to leave, somehow New Jersey finds a way to remain ever-present. The Garden State attaches itself to us like a leach and doesn't let go. If you're moving out of state, odds are wherever you're moving...
Passionate NJ Wawa Fans Offer 15 Ways to Make Their Stores Better
Ah, Wawa. Yes, if you're from New Jersey, you gotta have one. I mean, what would the Garden State be without Wawa?. You can grab a hoagie if you need something to eat at 2 AM. Coffee at sunrise? They got you covered. And that's not to mention any number of snacks, salads, and drinks.
