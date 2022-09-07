ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine County, WI

Wednesday on Lake Effect: Racine's violent crime reduction coordinator, public employee loss, BIPOC Executive Leadership program

Milwaukee County task force says no to allocating ARPA dollars to rehab The Domes

Hopes among advocates that federal dollars could help lay a financial path to restore the Mitchell Park Domes were not answered Thursday. Four county supervisors asked the Milwaukee County American Rescue Plan Act Task Force for $19 million toward rehabilitating The Domes, including newly elected Supervisor Juan Miguel Martinez. He represents the 12th District in which the Domes reside.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Man accused of Waukesha parade deaths drops insanity plea

A man accused of using his vehicle to kill six people at a holiday parade in Waukesha has dropped an insanity plea. Darrell Brooks is scheduled to go to trial next month, pleading not guilty. Brooks faces six counts of intentional homicide, and about 70 other charges for allegedly killing...
WAUKESHA, WI
Marcus Center for the Performing Arts participates in new BIPOC Executive Leadership in the Arts Program

This spring, Marcus Performing Arts Center president and CEO Kendra Whitlock Ingram helped launch the BIPOC Executive Leadership in the Arts Program. It’s the first of its kind — designed to accelerate the development of leadership skills for mid-career BIPOC professionals in the arts, change the culture of artistic organizations, and diversify their leadership.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Milwaukee International Short Film Festival celebrates its 24th year in-person at Avalon Theater

The Milwaukee International Short Film Festival is the longest-running film festival that honors local filmmaking. This year marks its 24th festival, and on Sept. 10, 34 films will be shown in person at the Avalon Theater in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood. Seventy-five percent of these films are by Wisconsin filmmakers, and 32 of them will also be Milwaukee premiers.
MILWAUKEE, WI

