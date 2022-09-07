Wednesday on Lake Effect: Racine's violent crime reduction coordinator, public employee loss, BIPOC Executive Leadership program

The Milwaukee International Short Film Festival is the longest-running film festival that honors local filmmaking. This year marks its 24th festival, and on Sept. 10, 34 films will be shown in person at the Avalon Theater in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood. Seventy-five percent of these films are by Wisconsin filmmakers, and 32 of them will also be Milwaukee premiers.

