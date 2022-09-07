Wednesday on Lake Effect: Racine's violent crime reduction coordinator, public employee loss, BIPOC Executive Leadership program

Read full article on original website
Milwaukee County task force says no to allocating ARPA dollars to rehab The Domes
Hopes among advocates that federal dollars could help lay a financial path to restore the Mitchell Park Domes were not answered Thursday. Four county supervisors asked the Milwaukee County American Rescue Plan Act Task Force for $19 million toward rehabilitating The Domes, including newly elected Supervisor Juan Miguel Martinez. He represents the 12th District in which the Domes reside.
Man accused of Waukesha parade deaths drops insanity plea
A man accused of using his vehicle to kill six people at a holiday parade in Waukesha has dropped an insanity plea. Darrell Brooks is scheduled to go to trial next month, pleading not guilty. Brooks faces six counts of intentional homicide, and about 70 other charges for allegedly killing...
Some Wisconsin borrowers will still need help despite student loan forgiveness
The Biden Administration recently announced a plan to forgive student loan debt for millions of borrowers. Student debt in Wisconsin totals $24 billion, according to a 2017 report from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. This announcement is a big deal for many Wisconsinites, but others are looking for more relief....
Marcus Center for the Performing Arts participates in new BIPOC Executive Leadership in the Arts Program
This spring, Marcus Performing Arts Center president and CEO Kendra Whitlock Ingram helped launch the BIPOC Executive Leadership in the Arts Program. It’s the first of its kind — designed to accelerate the development of leadership skills for mid-career BIPOC professionals in the arts, change the culture of artistic organizations, and diversify their leadership.
The Milwaukee International Short Film Festival celebrates its 24th year in-person at Avalon Theater
The Milwaukee International Short Film Festival is the longest-running film festival that honors local filmmaking. This year marks its 24th festival, and on Sept. 10, 34 films will be shown in person at the Avalon Theater in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood. Seventy-five percent of these films are by Wisconsin filmmakers, and 32 of them will also be Milwaukee premiers.
