numberfire.com
Romy Gonzalez in lineup for Chicago on Sunday
Chicago White Sox infielder Romy Gonzalez is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Gonzalez is getting the nod at second base, batting sixth in the order versus Athletics starter Cole Irvin. Our models project Gonzalez for 1.2 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Alan Trejo sitting for Rockies on Sunday
Colorado Rockies infielder Alan Trejo is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Trejo will move to the bench on Sunday with Garrett Hampson starting at shortstop. Hampson will bat eighth versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. numberFire's models project Hampson for 10.0 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Dodgers bench Joey Gallo on Saturday
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Gallo will sit on the bench after Will Smith was named Saturday's designated hitter and Austin Barnes was positioned behind the plate. Per Baseball Savant on 163 batted balls this season, Gallo has...
numberfire.com
Martin Maldonado catching for Houston on Friday
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Maldonado will catch for right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. on Friday and bat ninth versus right-hander Michael Lorenzen and the Angels. Christian Vazquez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Maldonado for 9.7...
numberfire.com
David Peralta in Saturday's lineup for Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder David Peralta is starting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Peralta is getting the nod in left field, batting eighth in the order versus Yankees starter Jameson Taillon. Our models project Peralta for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
numberfire.com
Willi Castro not in Detroit's lineup on Saturday
Detroit Tigers infielder Willi Castro is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Castro is being replaced in right field by Victor Reyes versus Royals starter Jonathan Heasley. In 363 plate appearances this season, Castro has a .243 batting average with a .642 OPS, 6 home...
Angels wondering ‘Who’s on third?’ in Cleveland
The Los Angeles Angels will begin a three-game road series Monday night against the Cleveland Guardians, and one of the
numberfire.com
Albert Pujols starting Saturday for St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Albert Pujols is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols is getting the nod at first base, batting seventh in the order versus Pirates starter JT Brubaker. In 279 plate appearances this season, Pujols has a .258 batting average with...
numberfire.com
Wilmer Flores not in lineup for Giants on Saturday
San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Flores is being replaced at second base by David Villar versus Cubs starter Marcus Stroman. In 519 plate appearances this season, Flores has a .235 batting verage with a .729 OPS, 17 home...
numberfire.com
Christopher Morel sitting Sunday for Chicago
Chicago Cubs infielder Christopher Morel is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Morel is being replaced in center field by Rafael Ortega versus Giants starter John Brebbia. In 364 plate appearances this season, Morel has a .244 batting average with a .745...
numberfire.com
Alec Bohm not in lineup Saturday for Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Bohm is being replaced at designated hitter by Bryce Harper versus Nationals starter Erick Fedde. In 534 plate appearances this season, Bohm has a .294 batting average with a .736 OPS, 10 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Michael Hermosillo not in lineup Saturday for Chicago
Chicago Cubs outfielder Michael Hermosillo is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Hermosillo is being replaced in center field by Christopher Morel versus Giants starter Logan Webb. In 38 plate appearances this season, Hermosillo has a .097 batting average with a .392 OPS, 2 runs...
FOX Sports
Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals play in game 2 of series
St. Louis Cardinals (81-58, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (51-86, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Pirates: JT Brubaker (3-11, 4.35 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 137 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -204, Pirates +171; over/under is 7...
numberfire.com
Lewis Brinson not in San Francisco's lineup Saturday afternoon
San Francisco Giants outfielder Lewis Brinson is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Brinson is being replaced in center field by Mike Yastrzemski versus Cubs starter Marcus Stroman. In 23 plate appearances this season, Brinson has a .227 batting average with a .909 OPS, 3 home...
numberfire.com
Mike Yastrzemski sitting Sunday for Giants
San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Yastrzemski is being replaced in center field by Lewis Brinson versus Cubs starter Wade Miley. In 474 plate appearnces this season, Yastrzemski has a .210 batting average with a .682...
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Rivalry Roundup: White Sox demolish Athletics
Honestly, it’s impressive that the lineup the Yankees rolled out in their 4-3 series finale loss to the Twins was able to score three runs. Joking aside, the Yankees would’ve benefitted greatly from completing the four-game sweep, particularly on a day when many of their AL rivals had the night off. The White Sox were the only of the the AL playoff contenders (and it’s a stretch already to call them that) to also play last night, so tonight’s Rivalry Roundup will be a bit more long-form than usual. Think of it as a hybrid game recap for the South Siders.
numberfire.com
Austin Nola not in Padres' lineup on Friday
San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is sitting Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Nola is being replaced behind the plate by Jorge Alfaro versus Dodgers starter Dustin May. In 343 plate appearances this season, Nola has a .245 batting average with a .633 OPS, 3...
numberfire.com
Angels bench Matt Thaiss on Saturday night
Los Angeles Angels first baseman Matt Thaiss is not starting in Saturday's game against the Houston Astros. Thaiss will take a break after Mike Ford was chosen as Saturday's starting first baseman versus their division competitors. Per Baseball Savant on 17 batted balls this season, Thaiss has recorded a 5.9%...
numberfire.com
Shea Langeliers sitting for Oakland Sunday
The Oakland Athletics did not list Shea Langeliers in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Langeliers will take the afternoon off while Sean Murphy takes over at catcher, Stephen Vogt starts at designated hitter, Seth Brown covers first base, and Chad Pinder joins the lineup in right field.
numberfire.com
Joc Pederson not in lineup for San Francisco Sunday
San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Pederson is being replaced in left field by Austin Dean versus Cubs starter Wade Miley. In 372 plate appearances this season, Wade has a .269 batting average with an .875 OPS, 22 home...
