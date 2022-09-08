ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston: Ravens are smart to wait before giving QB Lamar Jackson the deal he wants | COMMENTARY

The Ravens and Lamar Jackson failed to agree to a contract extension by the star quarterback’s self-imposed deadline Friday, and it’s a smart decision by the team. It was always best to take the wait-and-see approach. Jackson still has to prove he can take the team deep into the playoffs before the Ravens make him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL. Three quarterbacks have ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens vs. Jets staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s regular-season opener in New York?

Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Sunday afternoon’s Week 1 game between the Ravens and New York Jets at MetLife Stadium: Jonas Shaffer, reporter Ravens 23, Jets 13: Fortunately for the Jets, the drop-off from Zach Wilson to Joe Flacco isn’t too steep. Unfortunately for the Jets, they’re still left with a huge disadvantage at the game’s most important position. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Ravens dropped the ball in not paying Lamar Jackson

After months of tension, the Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson failed to reach a new contract agreement before the season. While other quarterbacks such as Kyler Murray, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson got big new deals this offseason, Jackson is still waiting on his. Now the 2019 NFL MVP will play this season […] The post Ravens dropped the ball in not paying Lamar Jackson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 1: How to bet Ravens-Jets, pick

The Baltimore Ravens at New York Jets game Sunday matches a team that has won a record 23 consecutive preseason games against a squad that drew noticeable action to win Super Bowl LVII despite finishing 4-13 last season. The Ravens feature quarterback Lamar Jackson, the NFL MVP for the 2019...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Ravens pull plug on contract talks with Lamar Jackson

On Wednesday, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said that the deadline for doing a new deal with the team was “probably” Friday. On Friday, the Ravens removed the “probably.”. “Despite best efforts on both sides, we were unable to reach a contract extension with Lamar Jackson,” Ravens G.M....
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

On Purple Friday, Ravens fans share their expectations for the 2022 season

BALTIMORE -- On the first Purple Friday of the season, fans all over the state are getting ready for another season of Ravens football.People were more than willing to give their honest thoughts about the big topics as we get ready to kick off the regular season.I wanted to really connect with fans and have a little water cooler talk. Since I couldn't find a water cooler anywhere, I had to settle for a water fountain at the Inner Harbor.Some Ravens fans are thinking Super Bowl. "The Ravens are looking at the Super Bowl this year. Ravens all the...
BALTIMORE, MD

