CHATHAM - Hurricane Earl will be far off the coast of New England, but Cape Cod swimmers and boaters could still feel its effects this weekend.The town of Chatham said Friday that east-facing beaches and inlets are expected to see "heavy surf conditions" through Monday."While Hurricane Earl is expected to pass a considerable distance from the Cape, the storm will produce large swells, surf and rip currents," the town said.The WBZ-TV weather team says "wave action will be a bit rougher than normal" along the South Coast, Cape Cod and the Islands. Swells of 5 to 7 feet are expected on Saturday.

CHATHAM, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO