Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You're Invited to Stargaze at Cape Cod's First "Dark Sky Festival"Dianna CarneyEastham, MA
Local Airport is Hosting "Girls in Aviation Day" to Inspire Future Female PilotsDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
You're Invited! Local Beach Will Host Jeep Meet-Up EventDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
You're Invited! Sunset Cruise Will Include Booze, Music & MoreDianna CarneyDennis, MA
Related
WCVB
Dropkick Murphys' Claddagh Fund holds 13th annual celebrity golf tournament
MASHPEE, Mass. — The Claddagh Fund has been giving back since its inception in 2009, when it was started as Dropkick Murphys frontman Ken Casey as the band's charitable foundation. The foundation held its 13th annual celebrity golf tournament, which was hosted by Willowbend Country Club in Mashpee. Boston...
New Bedford High Football Game Canceled After Crowd Issues
New Bedford Police said tonight’s football game between the New Bedford High Whalers and the Taunton Tigers was canceled after several disturbances broke out in the crowd. The game was called after the third quarter with the Tigers up 33-7. According to police, officers arrived at the football field...
Eater
4 Exciting Fall Openings That Should Be Worth the Drive From Boston
Before the arrival of New England fall foliage and the apple-picking season that precedes it, there are still many reasons to jump in the car and venture out of town for food and drink adventures with family and friends. From a tour of an artisanal chocolate maker to a new expansion of an acclaimed local brewery, here are some exciting spots opening up this fall that are worth the trek.
Cape Cod boaters, swimmers warned of heavy surf from Hurricane Earl
CHATHAM - Hurricane Earl will be far off the coast of New England, but Cape Cod swimmers and boaters could still feel its effects this weekend.The town of Chatham said Friday that east-facing beaches and inlets are expected to see "heavy surf conditions" through Monday."While Hurricane Earl is expected to pass a considerable distance from the Cape, the storm will produce large swells, surf and rip currents," the town said.The WBZ-TV weather team says "wave action will be a bit rougher than normal" along the South Coast, Cape Cod and the Islands. Swells of 5 to 7 feet are expected on Saturday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Who has the most? Rainfall totals from Monday & Tuesday
BOSTON - The end of Labor Day Weekend brought soaking rains to southern New England. Several inches of rain have fallen in the area, with flooding shutting down I-95 in Providence Monday afternoon.Here are Monday and Tuesday's combined rain totals from Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton. Massachusetts:Tyngsboro 5.5 inchesAttleboro 5.37 Mendon 5.28North Attleboro 5.26Billerica 4.75Webster 4.65 Chelmsford 4.46Southwick 4.39 Taunton 4.39 Newburyport 4.32 Franklin 4.23Sutton 4.04Grafton 4.02Rehoboth 4Woburn 4Stow 3.81Lowell 3.8Carlisle 3.77Wrentham 3.69Princeton 3.68Boxboro 3.65Barre 3.54Dudley 3.52Fall River 3.51Rhode Island:Cranston 11.24 inchesGreenville 9.67Providence 8.8Smithfield 8.2Scituate 8.18North Providence 7.76Johnston 7.61Pascoag 6.08 Oakland 6.05Cumberland 6.01Harrisville 5.81West Warwick 5.36North Smithfield 5.26Burrillville 5.16Glendale 4.8Barrington 4.32 Warwick 4.32Bristol 3.86Coventry 3.63Warren 3.54
Hurricane Earl to bring large waves, dangerous rip currents to shores of New England this weekend
BOSTON — Hurricane Earl passed by Bermuda on Thursday night as it tracked north in the Atlantic and it will miss the East Coast by hundreds of miles, but it will bring large waves and dangerous rip currents to the shores of New England this weekend. The National Weather...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Fire snarls traffic on Beach Road
A vehicle fire sent plumes of thick black smoke into the air near Martha’s Vineyard Hospital on Friday afternoon around 3:45. The Ford Transit van apparently rear-ended a white SUV, which resulted in the fire, according to Oak Bluffs Deputy Fire Chief Stephen Foster. Foster said Oak Bluffs Fire...
Black bear population booms in Massachusetts
Black bears are roaming further east than ever before, as researchers work to track their startling numbers. In Massachusetts, black bears are seemingly everywhere. This year, bears have been spotted cooling off in a Pepperell koi pond, near a summer day camp in Wilmington, and on a major avenue in Lowell. One animal was even injured while trying to cross Route 495 in Middleborough before officials had to euthanize it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Martha's Vineyard Times
MassDOT responds to ‘Jaws Bridge’ tragedy
Following promises to engage the Massachusetts Department of Transportation concerning the recent Big Bridge tragedy, which claimed the lives of two young men, the Dukes County Commission discussed correspondence from MassDOT sent to the towns of Oak Bluffs and Edgartown. The fatal incident, resulting in the loss of life of...
Person jumps from Sagamore Bridge; Police search Cape Cod Canal
Editor’s note: This article contains discussion of suicide. For those in crisis, resources can be found here. Police searched the Cape Cod Canal on Friday for a person who jumped from the Sagamore Bridge, authorities said. The Massachusetts State Police Dive Team and Air Wing, along with first responders...
capecod.com
Crash slows traffic on Route 6 in Harwich
HARWICH – A two-vehicle crash was reported on Route 6 in Harwich sometime after 3:30 PM Wednesday. The crash happened westbound just past exit 82 (Route 124). The victims were evaluated but appeared uninjured. Mass State Police are investigating the crash which caused traffic delays while the scene was worked.
You're Invited to Stargaze at Cape Cod's First "Dark Sky Festival"
(Photo by Kendall Hoopes) (EASTHAM, MA) "Bring your family and join us for our first full-day event dedicated to bringing recognition and celebration to the night sky on the Cape." states the Cape Cod National Seashore, inviting you to their first Dark Sky Festival. The event is being held for one day only on Saturday, September 24th, in partnership with the Cape Cod Astronomical Society.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCVB
School transport van crashes into woods along Route 6 on Cape Cod
BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A school transport van wound up in a wooded area along Route 6 after it was involved in a crash with an SUV in Barnstable on Wednesday. Massachusetts State Police officials said the crash happened at about 4:10 p.m. on Route 6 east, just before the exit for Route 149, and involved a 2019 Dodge Caravan and a 2019 Honda CRV.
Acushnet Realtor Buys Island in New Bedford Harbor
FAIRHAVEN — Crow Island, a private island on the Fairhaven side of New Bedford Harbor with a house as well as its own beach, boathouse, dock and chapel, has been sold. According to documents from the Southern Bristol Registry of Deeds filed on Wednesday, Crow Island has been bought by Acushnet company JenRo, LLC from local businessman Albert Santos' firm New Bedford Inc.
When could RI see its first measurable snowfall?
It might be the furthest thing from everyone's minds, but snow will eventually make its way to Rhode Island.
Town-Wide Yard Sale in Acushnet Features Close to 100 Homes This Year
Acushnet will be buzzing as two popular events unfold, both with the same goal of bringing the community together. While the Apple Peach Festival celebrates its 41st year, a town-wide yard sale will be attracting thrifty shoppers to the SouthCoast on September 10th and 11th. The Unofficial Tradition of Acushnet.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts
A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Joanne Chang,...
New Bedford Woman Stuck in Traffic for 5 Hours After I-95 Completely Flooded
Areas of Rhode Island were underwater on Monday after intense rain fell for hours, causing major roadways such as the Thurbers Avenue curve to flood, and making for horrific driving conditions and unforgiving traffic. On her way home from Connecticut, one New Bedford woman found herself stuck on I-95 for...
NECN
Rainfall Totals for RI, CT and Mass.: How Much Did We Get?
Flood watches were in effect for much of the northeast on Monday as heavy rains caused issues in Rhode Island and other areas of New England. Life threatening flash flooding was reported Monday in the Rhode Island cities of Providence and Cranston, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, a number of roads were closed by Monday afternoon, including a section of Interstate 95, and Route 10 — one of the main arteries into and out of Providence. A building also collapsed in Providence, where a man also had to be rescued from a submerged car.
Proposed overnight sleeper train from Boston to Montreal would make multiple stops in New England
BOSTON — Officials in Canada have proposed a plan to offer overnight passenger train service from Montreal to many towns and cities in New England. The 14-hour train ride would take travelers all the way to Boston, making several stops along the way including Portland and Old Orchard Beach in Maine, as well as Durham, New Hampshire, the Portsmouth Herald reported. There are also a number of planned stops in Quebec.
Comments / 0