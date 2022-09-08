ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnstable, MA

Comments / 0

 

FUN 107

New Bedford High Football Game Canceled After Crowd Issues

New Bedford Police said tonight’s football game between the New Bedford High Whalers and the Taunton Tigers was canceled after several disturbances broke out in the crowd. The game was called after the third quarter with the Tigers up 33-7. According to police, officers arrived at the football field...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Eater

4 Exciting Fall Openings That Should Be Worth the Drive From Boston

Before the arrival of New England fall foliage and the apple-picking season that precedes it, there are still many reasons to jump in the car and venture out of town for food and drink adventures with family and friends. From a tour of an artisanal chocolate maker to a new expansion of an acclaimed local brewery, here are some exciting spots opening up this fall that are worth the trek.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Cape Cod boaters, swimmers warned of heavy surf from Hurricane Earl

CHATHAM - Hurricane Earl will be far off the coast of New England, but Cape Cod swimmers and boaters could still feel its effects this weekend.The town of Chatham said Friday that east-facing beaches and inlets are expected to see "heavy surf conditions" through Monday."While Hurricane Earl is expected to pass a considerable distance from the Cape, the storm will produce large swells, surf and rip currents," the town said.The WBZ-TV weather team says "wave action will be a bit rougher than normal" along the South Coast, Cape Cod and the Islands. Swells of 5 to 7 feet are expected on Saturday. 
CHATHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Who has the most? Rainfall totals from Monday & Tuesday

BOSTON -  The end of Labor Day Weekend brought soaking rains to southern New England. Several inches of rain have fallen in the area, with flooding shutting down I-95 in Providence Monday afternoon.Here are Monday and Tuesday's combined rain totals from Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton. Massachusetts:Tyngsboro 5.5 inchesAttleboro 5.37 Mendon 5.28North Attleboro 5.26Billerica 4.75Webster 4.65 Chelmsford 4.46Southwick 4.39 Taunton 4.39 Newburyport 4.32  Franklin 4.23Sutton 4.04Grafton 4.02Rehoboth 4Woburn 4Stow 3.81Lowell 3.8Carlisle 3.77Wrentham 3.69Princeton 3.68Boxboro 3.65Barre 3.54Dudley 3.52Fall River 3.51Rhode Island:Cranston 11.24 inchesGreenville 9.67Providence 8.8Smithfield 8.2Scituate 8.18North Providence 7.76Johnston 7.61Pascoag 6.08  Oakland 6.05Cumberland 6.01Harrisville 5.81West Warwick 5.36North Smithfield 5.26Burrillville 5.16Glendale 4.8Barrington 4.32  Warwick 4.32Bristol 3.86Coventry 3.63Warren 3.54
PROVIDENCE, RI
Martha's Vineyard Times

Fire snarls traffic on Beach Road

A vehicle fire sent plumes of thick black smoke into the air near Martha’s Vineyard Hospital on Friday afternoon around 3:45. The Ford Transit van apparently rear-ended a white SUV, which resulted in the fire, according to Oak Bluffs Deputy Fire Chief Stephen Foster. Foster said Oak Bluffs Fire...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Boston

Black bear population booms in Massachusetts

Black bears are roaming further east than ever before, as researchers work to track their startling numbers. In Massachusetts, black bears are seemingly everywhere. This year, bears have been spotted cooling off in a Pepperell koi pond, near a summer day camp in Wilmington, and on a major avenue in Lowell. One animal was even injured while trying to cross Route 495 in Middleborough before officials had to euthanize it.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Martha's Vineyard Times

MassDOT responds to ‘Jaws Bridge’ tragedy

Following promises to engage the Massachusetts Department of Transportation concerning the recent Big Bridge tragedy, which claimed the lives of two young men, the Dukes County Commission discussed correspondence from MassDOT sent to the towns of Oak Bluffs and Edgartown. The fatal incident, resulting in the loss of life of...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
capecod.com

Crash slows traffic on Route 6 in Harwich

HARWICH – A two-vehicle crash was reported on Route 6 in Harwich sometime after 3:30 PM Wednesday. The crash happened westbound just past exit 82 (Route 124). The victims were evaluated but appeared uninjured. Mass State Police are investigating the crash which caused traffic delays while the scene was worked.
HARWICH, MA
Dianna Carney

You're Invited to Stargaze at Cape Cod's First "Dark Sky Festival"

(Photo by Kendall Hoopes) (EASTHAM, MA) "Bring your family and join us for our first full-day event dedicated to bringing recognition and celebration to the night sky on the Cape." states the Cape Cod National Seashore, inviting you to their first Dark Sky Festival. The event is being held for one day only on Saturday, September 24th, in partnership with the Cape Cod Astronomical Society.
EASTHAM, MA
Sports
WCVB

School transport van crashes into woods along Route 6 on Cape Cod

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A school transport van wound up in a wooded area along Route 6 after it was involved in a crash with an SUV in Barnstable on Wednesday. Massachusetts State Police officials said the crash happened at about 4:10 p.m. on Route 6 east, just before the exit for Route 149, and involved a 2019 Dodge Caravan and a 2019 Honda CRV.
BARNSTABLE, MA
FUN 107

Acushnet Realtor Buys Island in New Bedford Harbor

FAIRHAVEN — Crow Island, a private island on the Fairhaven side of New Bedford Harbor with a house as well as its own beach, boathouse, dock and chapel, has been sold. According to documents from the Southern Bristol Registry of Deeds filed on Wednesday, Crow Island has been bought by Acushnet company JenRo, LLC from local businessman Albert Santos' firm New Bedford Inc.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts

A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Joanne Chang,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Rainfall Totals for RI, CT and Mass.: How Much Did We Get?

Flood watches were in effect for much of the northeast on Monday as heavy rains caused issues in Rhode Island and other areas of New England. Life threatening flash flooding was reported Monday in the Rhode Island cities of Providence and Cranston, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, a number of roads were closed by Monday afternoon, including a section of Interstate 95, and Route 10 — one of the main arteries into and out of Providence. A building also collapsed in Providence, where a man also had to be rescued from a submerged car.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Proposed overnight sleeper train from Boston to Montreal would make multiple stops in New England

BOSTON — Officials in Canada have proposed a plan to offer overnight passenger train service from Montreal to many towns and cities in New England. The 14-hour train ride would take travelers all the way to Boston, making several stops along the way including Portland and Old Orchard Beach in Maine, as well as Durham, New Hampshire, the Portsmouth Herald reported. There are also a number of planned stops in Quebec.
BOSTON, MA

