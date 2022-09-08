Read full article on original website
CNN, ABC, ESPN promoted Duke volleyball player's racial slur story, go quiet on developments debunking claim
A controversy involving a racial slur allegedly being directed at a Black college athlete captured the attention of the national media - at least until her claim faced further scrutiny. Duke University volleyball player Rachel Richardson went viral after she claimed that a fan from Brigham Young University (BYU) hurled...
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey does not see 12-team playoff starting before 2026, but he will try
AUSTIN, Texas – Do not count on the new, 12-team College Football Playoff to start before 2026 as of this point. That’s the message Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey shared at halftime of the game between No. 1 Alabama and Texas on Saturday. "The 2026 season," he said...
Efforts to put '72 Olympic medals in hoop Hall thwarted
Members of the 1972 U.S. Olympic basketball team have talked about finally retrieving those silver medals they vowed to never accept and left behind in Germany. No, they still don’t want them for themselves. They believe the medals belong in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, but the latest attempt to get them from the International Olympic Committee has been thwarted. To get the medals a home in the Hall of Fame — which is holding its induction ceremony for the Class of 2022 this weekend — the IOC told the players they first have to accept them.
