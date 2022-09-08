ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Baker Announces 3.5 Million Free COVID Tests for Residents

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker has announced plans to distribute 3.5 million free at-home COVID-19 tests to residents across the Commonwealth. Shipments will arrive before mid-October and will be based on the population size of different municipalities. 1.5 million tests have also been set aside for food banks to distribute to those who are most vulnerable.
Several Cape Cod Towns Ready to Apply for ARPA Money

HYANNIS – Barnstable County officials received an update recently on Cape Cod towns applying for their share of $10 million of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money. ARPA Special Projects Manager Kara Hughes shared her progress at the September 7 Barnstable County meeting of the board of Regional Commissioners.
State Confirms Fourth Human Case of West Nile Virus

HYANNIS – Massachusetts announced the detection of the fourth human case of West Nile Virus in Massachusetts this year. The state’s Department of Public Health confirmed the news on Thursday, September 8. A male resident in his 80s was likely exposed to the virus in Middlesex County. The...
Cape Cod Veterans Organizations Set to Receive State Funds

HYANNIS – The Baker Administration announced roughly $4 million in funding for veterans’ outreach services, with two groups on the Cape set to receive some of the money. Cape & Islands Veterans Outreach Center (CIVOC) in Hyannis will receive $498,000 of the funds. Cape Cod Military Support Foundation...
