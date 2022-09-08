Read full article on original website
capecod.com
Baker Announces 3.5 Million Free COVID Tests for Residents
HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker has announced plans to distribute 3.5 million free at-home COVID-19 tests to residents across the Commonwealth. Shipments will arrive before mid-October and will be based on the population size of different municipalities. 1.5 million tests have also been set aside for food banks to distribute to those who are most vulnerable.
capecod.com
Several Cape Cod Towns Ready to Apply for ARPA Money
HYANNIS – Barnstable County officials received an update recently on Cape Cod towns applying for their share of $10 million of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money. ARPA Special Projects Manager Kara Hughes shared her progress at the September 7 Barnstable County meeting of the board of Regional Commissioners.
capecod.com
High Surf Advisory danger of rip currents as distant Hurricane Earl passes offshore
…HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT SATURDAY…. * WHAT…Large breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet on ocean beaches. * WHERE…South coastal Rhode Island and Massachusetts, including Cape Cod, Martha`s Vineyard, Nantucket, and Block Island. * WHEN…Until 6 PM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming...
capecod.com
State Confirms Fourth Human Case of West Nile Virus
HYANNIS – Massachusetts announced the detection of the fourth human case of West Nile Virus in Massachusetts this year. The state’s Department of Public Health confirmed the news on Thursday, September 8. A male resident in his 80s was likely exposed to the virus in Middlesex County. The...
capecod.com
Updated with plea from Bourne Police: Agencies search Cape Cod Canal after report person may have jumped off Sagamore Bridge
BOURNE – From Mass State Police: The Mass State Police Marine Unit, Dive Team, and Air Wing, along with Bourne Police and Fire are searching the Cape Cod Canal for a person who is suspected of having jumped off the Sagamore Bridge in Bourne earlier Friday morning. Updates will be provided when available and appropriate.
capecod.com
Cape Cod Veterans Organizations Set to Receive State Funds
HYANNIS – The Baker Administration announced roughly $4 million in funding for veterans’ outreach services, with two groups on the Cape set to receive some of the money. Cape & Islands Veterans Outreach Center (CIVOC) in Hyannis will receive $498,000 of the funds. Cape Cod Military Support Foundation...
