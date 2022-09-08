EASTHAM – Eastham Police are proud to announce that Officer Victoria Wagner has been awarded The United States Department of the Interior Citizen’s Award for Bravery. This prestigious recognition was awarded to Officer Wagner and US Park Ranger Seth DiGiacomo (who received the Department of the Interior’s Valor Award) for their heroic actions on May 30th, 2021 when they both entered treacherous waters at Nauset Light Beach to rescue a swimmer in distress. Officer Wagner and Ranger DiGiacomo we’re presented the award by the US Secretary of the Interior at a remote ceremony hosted by the National Park Service at the Nation Seashore Visitor Center. Please join us in congratulation Officer Wagner and Ranger DiGiacomo and thanking them for their selfless acts of heroism.

EASTHAM, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO