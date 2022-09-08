Read full article on original website
Hurricane Earl to bring large waves, dangerous rip currents to shores of New England this weekend
BOSTON — Hurricane Earl passed by Bermuda on Thursday night as it tracked north in the Atlantic and it will miss the East Coast by hundreds of miles, but it will bring large waves and dangerous rip currents to the shores of New England this weekend. The National Weather...
Harwich Wrestles With Drought Amid Well Issues
HARWICH – Harwich officials are stressing the need for water infrastructure improvements as the region continues to see critical drought conditions. Town Water Commissioner Allin Thompson said the recently instituted mandatory outdoor watering ban in the community was issued while well equipment failure also continues to tax the town’s water alongside the drought.
Several Cape Cod Towns Ready to Apply for ARPA Money
HYANNIS – Barnstable County officials received an update recently on Cape Cod towns applying for their share of $10 million of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money. ARPA Special Projects Manager Kara Hughes shared her progress at the September 7 Barnstable County meeting of the board of Regional Commissioners.
Eversource Battery Project for Provincetown Completes Testing
PROVINCETOWN – Eversource has completed testing of the Outer Cape Battery Energy Storage System in Provincetown. The battery will provide the about 10,200 customers of Eversource on the 13-mile distribution line to Provincetown with emergency power in case of an outage. The project is the first of its kind...
Person jumps from Sagamore Bridge; Police search Cape Cod Canal
Editor’s note: This article contains discussion of suicide. For those in crisis, resources can be found here. Police searched the Cape Cod Canal on Friday for a person who jumped from the Sagamore Bridge, authorities said. The Massachusetts State Police Dive Team and Air Wing, along with first responders...
New battery technology ready to provide backup power to Provincetown
PROVINCETOWN – Eversource Energy announced Thursday, the completion of testing on the battery for the Outer Cape Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in Provincetown. The battery is now able to serve Provincetown and when called upon, can begin providing backup electricity to the 5,700 customers in town during power outages. This technology was developed as an alternative to running a second main line to the outer Cape which would could have caused environmental damage. Learn more about this exciting system and partnership here.
When could RI see its first measurable snowfall?
It might be the furthest thing from everyone's minds, but snow will eventually make its way to Rhode Island.
Here are the reported rain totals in Mass. after a dreary Labor Day
Douglas in Worcester County and Swansea in Bristol County top the charts with 4.1 inches and 3.42 inches, respectively.
Who has the most? Rainfall totals from Monday & Tuesday
BOSTON - The end of Labor Day Weekend brought soaking rains to southern New England. Several inches of rain have fallen in the area, with flooding shutting down I-95 in Providence Monday afternoon.Here are Monday and Tuesday's combined rain totals from Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton. Massachusetts:Tyngsboro 5.5 inchesAttleboro 5.37 Mendon 5.28North Attleboro 5.26Billerica 4.75Webster 4.65 Chelmsford 4.46Southwick 4.39 Taunton 4.39 Newburyport 4.32 Franklin 4.23Sutton 4.04Grafton 4.02Rehoboth 4Woburn 4Stow 3.81Lowell 3.8Carlisle 3.77Wrentham 3.69Princeton 3.68Boxboro 3.65Barre 3.54Dudley 3.52Fall River 3.51Rhode Island:Cranston 11.24 inchesGreenville 9.67Providence 8.8Smithfield 8.2Scituate 8.18North Providence 7.76Johnston 7.61Pascoag 6.08 Oakland 6.05Cumberland 6.01Harrisville 5.81West Warwick 5.36North Smithfield 5.26Burrillville 5.16Glendale 4.8Barrington 4.32 Warwick 4.32Bristol 3.86Coventry 3.63Warren 3.54
Crash slows traffic on Route 6 in Harwich
HARWICH – A two-vehicle crash was reported on Route 6 in Harwich sometime after 3:30 PM Wednesday. The crash happened westbound just past exit 82 (Route 124). The victims were evaluated but appeared uninjured. Mass State Police are investigating the crash which caused traffic delays while the scene was worked.
Rainfall Totals for RI, CT and Mass.: How Much Did We Get?
Flood watches were in effect for much of the northeast on Monday as heavy rains caused issues in Rhode Island and other areas of New England. Life threatening flash flooding was reported Monday in the Rhode Island cities of Providence and Cranston, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, a number of roads were closed by Monday afternoon, including a section of Interstate 95, and Route 10 — one of the main arteries into and out of Providence. A building also collapsed in Providence, where a man also had to be rescued from a submerged car.
State Confirms Fourth Human Case of West Nile Virus
HYANNIS – Massachusetts announced the detection of the fourth human case of West Nile Virus in Massachusetts this year. The state’s Department of Public Health confirmed the news on Thursday, September 8. A male resident in his 80s was likely exposed to the virus in Middlesex County. The...
Acushnet Realtor Buys Island in New Bedford Harbor
FAIRHAVEN — Crow Island, a private island on the Fairhaven side of New Bedford Harbor with a house as well as its own beach, boathouse, dock and chapel, has been sold. According to documents from the Southern Bristol Registry of Deeds filed on Wednesday, Crow Island has been bought by Acushnet company JenRo, LLC from local businessman Albert Santos' firm New Bedford Inc.
Family's swimming pool fills with storm runoff
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Providence area experienced more rain on Tuesday after parts of the city and surrounding areas flooded on Monday. Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza held a press conference to address the extreme weather and said the city’s drainage system isn’t built to handle that much water so quickly.
Proposed overnight sleeper train from Boston to Montreal would make multiple stops in New England
BOSTON — Officials in Canada have proposed a plan to offer overnight passenger train service from Montreal to many towns and cities in New England. The 14-hour train ride would take travelers all the way to Boston, making several stops along the way including Portland and Old Orchard Beach in Maine, as well as Durham, New Hampshire, the Portsmouth Herald reported. There are also a number of planned stops in Quebec.
Eastham officer, National Park Ranger receive award for bravery in rescuing drowning victim
EASTHAM – Eastham Police are proud to announce that Officer Victoria Wagner has been awarded The United States Department of the Interior Citizen’s Award for Bravery. This prestigious recognition was awarded to Officer Wagner and US Park Ranger Seth DiGiacomo (who received the Department of the Interior’s Valor Award) for their heroic actions on May 30th, 2021 when they both entered treacherous waters at Nauset Light Beach to rescue a swimmer in distress. Officer Wagner and Ranger DiGiacomo we’re presented the award by the US Secretary of the Interior at a remote ceremony hosted by the National Park Service at the Nation Seashore Visitor Center. Please join us in congratulation Officer Wagner and Ranger DiGiacomo and thanking them for their selfless acts of heroism.
MassDOT issues South Coast Rail update on work taking place in Fall River, New Bedford, Taunton, Raynham, Lakeville, Middleborough, Berkley, Assonet
Here is an update on the work taking place for South Coast Rail, according to MassDOT. Lakeville: 24-Hour/Day Railroad Work South of Malbone Street. Location of work: Work in railroad right-of-way south of Malbone Street in Lakeville. Dates/Hours of Work: 24-hours/day work, Thursday, September 8 to Tuesday, September 13. New...
Several ambulances called to a crash reportedly involving a school van on Route 6 in West Barnstable
WEST BARNSTABLE – Emergency officials are responding to crash reportedly involving a school van in West Barnstable. The crash was reported on Route 6 eastbound before Exit 65 (Route 149). A Mass Casualty Incident (MCI) was declared to bring several ambulances to the scene. One lane of traffic was reported blocked eastbound. No serious injuries were reported. One lane of traffic was reported blocked approaching the scene. A heavy duty wrecker was pulling what appeared to be a Dodge Caravan from the woods on the side of the highway. A Red Honda CR-V was on the side of the road with heavy damage to its rear-end. Mass State Police were on scene investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Barnstable County vault stalling Primary Election opened after almost 16 hours
The locked vault containing Barnstable County’s Primary Election ballots was opened Tuesday evening after almost 16 hours worth of effort to get inside. Boston 25′s Drew Karedes was on the scene when the vault was finally cracked open shortly before 8:00 p.m. Emergency paper ballots were distributed at...
Four people taken to hospital after crash on Route 6 in Eastham
EASTHAM – Four people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Eastham. The crash happened around 7:45 PM on Route 6 by the Red Barn restaurant. Two other people were being evaluated by EMTs. The crash is under investigation by Eastham Police. Traffic delays were likely in the area while the investigation and cleanup was underway. Further details were not immediately available.
