Zac Efron is opening up about the lengths he went through to obtain his famous Baywatch physique. In a profile for the Men's Health October issue, the actor, 34, speaks openly about the pressure he faced to achieve a near-perfect body for the role. But it ultimately took a toll on his physical and mental health.
Zac Efron has one thing to say about his “Baywatch” beach body: never again. That doesn't mean the actor won’t get buff for the next role that calls for an impressive physique — he’s already in the process of doing that for a future project — but he's made it clear he won’t put himself through the same process that left him suffering during the 2017 sun-and-fun flick.
Zac Efron Finally Addresses Jaw Plastic Surgery Rumor
Zac Efron, who has been the subject of plastic surgery rumors over the last year, finally revealed why his appearance has changed. During an interview with Men's Health, the High School Musical actor, 34, was asked about the validity behind the speculation he underwent plastic surgery on his jaw after he was spotted looking notably different in an Earth Day PSA shared in April 2021.
Zac Efron Reveals 'Baywatch' Body Transformation Led to 'Bad Depression, Insomnia'
Zac Efron put his body through hell to achieve the chiseled look he had in the 2017 film Baywatch. And while his Adonis-like body may have been aesthetically pleasing, it's a process he never wants to revisit ever again. The 34-year-old actor opened up for the October issue of Men's...
