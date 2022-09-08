ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zac Efron details how he 'fell into pretty bad depression' while changing his body for 'Baywatch'

Zac Efron has one thing to say about his “Baywatch” beach body: never again. That doesn't mean the actor won’t get buff for the next role that calls for an impressive physique — he’s already in the process of doing that for a future project — but he's made it clear he won’t put himself through the same process that left him suffering during the 2017 sun-and-fun flick.
US Magazine

Kevin Federline Reveals Why He ‘Couldn’t Get Involved’ in Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Despite Feeling ‘Mortified for Her’

Speaking his truth. Kevin Federline revealed why he didn’t help ex-wife Britney Spears during her conservatorship — and how their boys feel about her now. “I was mortified for her. I really was,” the 44-year-old backup dancer said in a Wednesday, August 31, teaser for his 60 Minutes Australia interview. “I still feel bad.”
Us Weekly

Britney Spears Hasn’t Been Able to Post About Her ‘Loving Family’ After Sons Got ‘Really Mad’ at Her for Previous Posts

Proud of her sons. Despite their estrangement, Britney Spears is a gushing mother over her children’s accomplishments. “My son might give [Elton John] a run for his money,” the “Stronger” songstress, 40, wrote via Instagram on Friday, September 2, praising her son Sean Preston, 16, and his piano skills in comparison to the England native, 75, with whom she duetted on their “Hold Me Closer” duet. “I have soooooooo much footage of him playing … yep my children are freaking geniuses!!! It’s kinda scary.”
Deadline

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Announces Season 31 Cast, Including First Ever Drag Queen Plus Selma Blair, Cheryl Ladd & More

Dancing with the Stars is logging a couple of firsts in its 31st season. Chief among them: a new digital home, a significant star from a competing broadcast network and its first-ever drag queen competitor. Actor and Performer D.J. “Shangela” Pierce, who was the first contestant to compete on three separate seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race, will dance with Gleb Savchenko when the former ABC competition show makes its debut on Disney+  Shangela’s participation marks the first time a drag queen has ever competed for the mirror ball trophy. Joining Shangela in the ballroom is Wayne Brady, the host of CBS’ Let’s...
Complex

Britney Spears Responds to Son Claiming She Didn’t Show Enough Love for His Older Brother

Britney Spears has responded to claims that her 15-year-old son Jayden James made about her parenting and treatment of his 16-year-old brother Sean Preston. Following Jayden’s suggestion that Spears favored him over Sean, both of whom she had with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, the singer has shared an extensive statement addressing his comments. “I’ve tried my best at being the best person I can be…to be basically held hostage in homes under nurses and bullshit I hope my kids one day understand my reasoning of my play in water revealing myself as any woman would being held under blankets and supervision under the conservatorship!” the 40-year-old pop icon wrote.
The Independent

Drew Barrymore gets emotional hearing Britney Spears’ new song for the first time

Drew Barrymore got emotional as she shared the moment she heard Britney Spears’ new collaboration with Elton John for the first time.‘Hold Me Closer’ is a remastered version of Elton’s 1971 hit, and the first music Britney has released in six years, and the first since her conservatorship came to an end.The 47-year-old Charlie’s Angels actress teared up and smiled as she nodded along to the track while relaxing at home.“‘Hold Me Closer’ is out today and it’s already #1 in 33 countries!”, she wrote in the caption supportively.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Britney Spears announces engagement to Sam AsghariBritney Spears’ fiance responds to fans calling for star to get prenupBritney Spears reassures fans after deactivating Instagram account
Page Six

Britney Spears’ dad, Jamie, allegedly boasted that he had court on his side

Britney Spears claimed her father, Jamie Spears, boasted about having the Los Angeles court system on his side amid their contentious fights over her conservatorship. In a bombshell audio clip briefly posted to her YouTube on Sunday, the “Hold Me Closer” singer, 40, alleged that when she was forced into a mental health facility in early 2019, it was one of the first times she ever spoke up for herself. “I didn’t want to ever go there,” Britney said. “I was, like, ‘Why are you guys doing this?’” The pop superstar then claimed her father, 70, told her, “‘Now you don’t have to go,...
PopCrush

Zac Efron Finally Addresses Jaw Plastic Surgery Rumor

Zac Efron, who has been the subject of plastic surgery rumors over the last year, finally revealed why his appearance has changed. During an interview with Men's Health, the High School Musical actor, 34, was asked about the validity behind the speculation he underwent plastic surgery on his jaw after he was spotted looking notably different in an Earth Day PSA shared in April 2021.
Glamour

Crazy That Britney Spears Invented the Sheer Skirt

Britney Spears and the VMAs. An iconic combination. In 2001 she gave her infamous snake performance. In 2003 she kissed Madonna. But in 2002? Well, the singer’s stunt was of a sartorial nature. This was the year of Britney’s Leather Bar look, and it was glorious. Cast your...
Star 93.9

Britney Spears Says Son Jayden, 15, Is Working to ‘Undermine’ Her Like Her ‘Whole Family Always Has’

In a new voice memo, Britney Spears explained her point of view to her 15-year-old son Jayden after his tell-all interview discussing his mother and her mental health. "I can totally understand why my family would have a problem with me doing my own thing. Maybe because I never have," she began the since-deleted audio recording, which was shared Monday (Sept. 5).
