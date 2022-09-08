Read full article on original website
740thefan.com
Japanese Apple Rust confirmed in Minnesota trees for 1st time
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is confirming Japanese apple rust in the state for the first time. The tree disease is caused by a fungal plant pathogen and affects apples, crabapples and junipers. MDA staff discovered the fungus through recent surveys and routine inspections at orchards and nurseries in Dakota, Rice and Scott counties.
mprnews.org
Wastewater showing recent COVID declines in Twin Cities, no new strains
As our round up of the week’s data will show, we have a second consecutive week of mostly hopeful new info about COVID-19 as shown in everything from wastewater data to cases to hospitalizations. It could be the beginning of the end of the plateau-like wave that rose in...
WTIP
Minnesota DNR shares changes to upcoming deer hunting season
The fall season is a welcomed time of year for many. Minnesota deer hunters will soon don camo and blaze orange as they head into the woods for the 2022 hunting season. However, before they do, there are a few changes to make a note of for the upcoming deer hunting season.
Huge Damage Award For Minnesota Brewery Worker Hurt at Workplace
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A St. Paul man who was severely scalded by hot water while working at a local brewery is due to receive $56 million in damages and interest after filing a lawsuit six years ago. A Ramsey County jury awarded DeWarren Harris more than $35...
This Minnesota City Is Ranked In Top 10 Most Depressed Cities In The United States
A nursing website took a look at one of the most common mental illnesses in the United States and did research to identify the most depressed cities including one Minnesota city in the top 10. CEUfast was established in 1987 and their mission is to provide quality nursing continuing education...
tcbmag.com
What California’s Ban on New Gas-Powered Cars Means for Minnesota
Gov. Tim Walz spent a lot of political capital to adopt tougher new vehicle emission standards in Minnesota. In his first year in office in 2019, Walz announced Minnesota would follow California in requiring automakers to provide more electric vehicles for sale in Minnesota. Republicans have repeatedly bashed the decision to act unilaterally and, in their view, force EVs on uninterested drivers.
Wildfire smoke moves into Minnesota, bringing hazy skies
ST. PAUL, Minn. – There was a haze hanging in the air over parts of the Twin Cities metro Wednesday.It's happening because of the massive wildfires burning out west hundreds of miles away. Some of that smoke has slowly moved our way.On a walk with his dog, Michael Rajkumar saw it over Lake Como in St. Paul."I would think it's just cloudy over there, but now that I look closer, I mean I can see the actual clouds and then the haze," Rajkumar said.It's expected to get worse Thursday."It's gonna look like a brownish, sort of smoggy, kind of like...
dakotafreepress.com
Brain Drain Not as Bad in South Dakota as Many Adjoining States; Minnesota Still Regional Champ at Drawing and Keeping University Graduates
Exacerbating South Dakota’s workforce shortage is our perennial brain drain. Kylie Carlson and Stu Whitney report that we lose about 47% of all public university graduates and 30% of the South Dakota-resident grads within one year after their graduation. The Washington Post’s Department of Data reports that South Dakota...
The Very Drunkest City In Minnesota, Iowa, And South Dakota
You'd better keep your head up and be careful if you are driving through these Drunkest Cities in Minnesota, Iowa, & South Dakota. Folks in the midwest have been known to party a lot. There is nothing wrong with having a few drinks if that is your thing. But there...
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Sept. 6
The latest COVID-19 figures, which are reported weekly in Minnesota, have been released and show COVID-19 cases on a downward trend with latest, completed 7-day average sitting at 1,092 as of Aug. 30. Deaths stayed increased minimally over the past week, while hospitalizations dropped. In total, 13,153 Minnesotans have died...
Minnesota’s Pheasant Population Takes a Big Jump
UNDATED -- Good news for Minnesota pheasant hunters, there are more birds in almost every part of the state. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the annual roadside survey shows an 18% increase in pheasants compared to last year and a similar percentage above the 10-year average. This year's...
mprnews.org
A warm start to September in Minnesota
Temperatures so far this month are averaging 3 to 5 degrees warmer than normal around the state. It’s also been quite dry in many areas. MPR News host Cathy Wurzer chatted about the week in weather with Mark Seeley, a retired University of Minnesota climatologist and meteorologist. Before you...
A chance to solve our highway problem is slipping away
Interstate 94 between downtown Minneapolis and downtown St. Paul is an urban transportation nightmare from which its neighbors are struggling to wake up. Thankfully, the Biden administration has launched a new grant program to mitigate harms from transportation infrastructure, including highways. The Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program appears tailor-made to help the Twin Cities design a fix to our freeway problem.
Minnesota Among The Highest Paying For These 4 Professions
If you are looking to possibly change professions in the near future, it might help your search if you were privy to what occupations pay well here in Minnesota. An analysis by Stacker, a data driven journalism hub, studied 50 different occupations and found which states paid the most in each job. Minnesota did pretty well, especially in these four professions.
stthomas.edu
In the News: St. Thomas Engineering Professor on Using Mississippi River Water to Help the Drought
Mohsen Tahmasebi Nasab, an engineering professor at the University of St. Thomas, spoke with Minnesota Public Radio about how risky or not it would be to divert water — by pipeline or some other means — from the Mississippi River to help ease the drought in the western U.S. states.
Air quality in the Midwest gets worse as wildfires rage on
WISCONSIN (WKBT) — Wildfire smoke is making its way to the Midwest from western states. Air quality in southeastern Minnesota is at a moderate level and the same is expected in western Wisconsin over the next few days. Wildfire smoke can irritate your airways and some people might feel congested. People with underlying conditions like asthma and COPD may find…
mprnews.org
State Rep. Ruth Richardson to lead Planned Parenthood
Planned Parenthood has named a DFL state representative from Mendota Heights to be its new CEO. Planned Parenthood North Central States has announced Ruth Richardson will be its new CEO, effective this fall. She succeeds Sarah Stoesz, who announced last year that she would be stepping down after serving for 21 years as the head of the health care and abortion services provider.
mspmag.com
When and Where to See Fall Colors in Minnesota This Year
It happens every year—the State Fair ends, school begins, and Minnesotans instantly fling themselves into autumn mode, even if the temperature gauge isn’t fully playing along yet. And as we started dreaming of brilliant red-and-orange-speckled hikes and golden prairies spotted with early-fall flowers, we checked in with Minnesota DNR forest health program consultant Val Cervenka to see what was in store—er, forest—for our state this year.
tcbmag.com
2022 Entrepreneur of the Year, Minnesota Finalists
Mission: To deliver food and other temperature-controlled products safely and reliably. Major impact: This family-owned trucking and logistics company is one of the largest refrigerated carriers in North America. Its refrigerated trailers can be placed on railroad cars so loads can be moved long distances cost-effectively. Early in the pandemic, the company ordered 175 new trucks, which fueled company growth. By reducing the age of its truck fleet, Bay & Bay has attracted and retained drivers in a competitive marketplace.
Scott Jensen’s tax plan is bad for Minnesota; would unfairly burden lower income individuals
Of all the ill-conceived ideas advanced in this year’s political campaign, few are worse than Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen’s proposal to phase out Minnesota’s personal income tax. Jensen’s proposal would destabilize the state’s tax structure, make it more regressive (meaning that lower income taxpayers would shoulder...
