Aurora, MN

740thefan.com

Japanese Apple Rust confirmed in Minnesota trees for 1st time

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is confirming Japanese apple rust in the state for the first time. The tree disease is caused by a fungal plant pathogen and affects apples, crabapples and junipers. MDA staff discovered the fungus through recent surveys and routine inspections at orchards and nurseries in Dakota, Rice and Scott counties.
tcbmag.com

What California’s Ban on New Gas-Powered Cars Means for Minnesota

Gov. Tim Walz spent a lot of political capital to adopt tougher new vehicle emission standards in Minnesota. In his first year in office in 2019, Walz announced Minnesota would follow California in requiring automakers to provide more electric vehicles for sale in Minnesota. Republicans have repeatedly bashed the decision to act unilaterally and, in their view, force EVs on uninterested drivers.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Wildfire smoke moves into Minnesota, bringing hazy skies

ST. PAUL, Minn. – There was a haze hanging in the air over parts of the Twin Cities metro Wednesday.It's happening because of the massive wildfires burning out west hundreds of miles away. Some of that smoke has slowly moved our way.On a walk with his dog, Michael Rajkumar saw it over Lake Como in St. Paul."I would think it's just cloudy over there, but now that I look closer, I mean I can see the actual clouds and then the haze," Rajkumar said.It's expected to get worse Thursday."It's gonna look like a brownish, sort of smoggy, kind of like...
MINNESOTA STATE
dakotafreepress.com

Brain Drain Not as Bad in South Dakota as Many Adjoining States; Minnesota Still Regional Champ at Drawing and Keeping University Graduates

Exacerbating South Dakota’s workforce shortage is our perennial brain drain. Kylie Carlson and Stu Whitney report that we lose about 47% of all public university graduates and 30% of the South Dakota-resident grads within one year after their graduation. The Washington Post’s Department of Data reports that South Dakota...
MINNESOTA STATE
Person
Jeff Hanson
96.7 The River

Minnesota’s Pheasant Population Takes a Big Jump

UNDATED -- Good news for Minnesota pheasant hunters, there are more birds in almost every part of the state. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the annual roadside survey shows an 18% increase in pheasants compared to last year and a similar percentage above the 10-year average. This year's...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

A warm start to September in Minnesota

Temperatures so far this month are averaging 3 to 5 degrees warmer than normal around the state. It’s also been quite dry in many areas. MPR News host Cathy Wurzer chatted about the week in weather with Mark Seeley, a retired University of Minnesota climatologist and meteorologist. Before you...
MINNESOTA STATE
#Water Pollution#Environmental Pollution#Water Research
MinnPost

A chance to solve our highway problem is slipping away

Interstate 94 between downtown Minneapolis and downtown St. Paul is an urban transportation nightmare from which its neighbors are struggling to wake up. Thankfully, the Biden administration has launched a new grant program to mitigate harms from transportation infrastructure, including highways. The Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program appears tailor-made to help the Twin Cities design a fix to our freeway problem.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Minnesota Among The Highest Paying For These 4 Professions

If you are looking to possibly change professions in the near future, it might help your search if you were privy to what occupations pay well here in Minnesota. An analysis by Stacker, a data driven journalism hub, studied 50 different occupations and found which states paid the most in each job. Minnesota did pretty well, especially in these four professions.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

State Rep. Ruth Richardson to lead Planned Parenthood

Planned Parenthood has named a DFL state representative from Mendota Heights to be its new CEO. Planned Parenthood North Central States has announced Ruth Richardson will be its new CEO, effective this fall. She succeeds Sarah Stoesz, who announced last year that she would be stepping down after serving for 21 years as the head of the health care and abortion services provider.
MINNESOTA STATE
mspmag.com

When and Where to See Fall Colors in Minnesota This Year

It happens every year—the State Fair ends, school begins, and Minnesotans instantly fling themselves into autumn mode, even if the temperature gauge isn’t fully playing along yet. And as we started dreaming of brilliant red-and-orange-speckled hikes and golden prairies spotted with early-fall flowers, we checked in with Minnesota DNR forest health program consultant Val Cervenka to see what was in store—er, forest—for our state this year.
MINNESOTA STATE
tcbmag.com

2022 Entrepreneur of the Year, Minnesota Finalists

Mission: To deliver food and other temperature-controlled products safely and reliably. Major impact: This family-owned trucking and logistics company is one of the largest refrigerated carriers in North America. Its refrigerated trailers can be placed on railroad cars so loads can be moved long distances cost-effectively. Early in the pandemic, the company ordered 175 new trucks, which fueled company growth. By reducing the age of its truck fleet, Bay & Bay has attracted and retained drivers in a competitive marketplace.
MINNESOTA STATE

