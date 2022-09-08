ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OH

ashlandsource.com

Ashland City Council approves of $60K worth of repairs to 1 of 13 water wells

ASHLAND — One of Ashland’s 13 water wells needs to be updated, city officials said Tuesday. The city’s water supply comes from wells located outside the city that pump water from underground sources. One of them, well #5 — located near Jerome Fork on the east side of the city — produces 1 million gallons every day.
ASHLAND, OH
ashlandsource.com

Ashland City Council agrees to demolitions in Pump House District & Main St.

ASHLAND — Ashland City Council approved several demolitions on Tuesday that are to take place soon near the downtown area. Bartley and Bolin Inc. was hired to raze two vacant houses along East Third Street for $30,000. Ashland Mayor Matt Miller said the demolitions will begin soon, pending the removal of asbestos in one of the houses.
ASHLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Ohio Heritage Days coming to Malabar Farm on Sept. 25

LUCAS -- The Johnny Appleseed Chapter of the Archaeological Society of Ohio invites the public to Ohio Heritage Days at Malabar Farm. The event features displays of prehistoric arrowheads and various other prehistoric artifacts.
OHIO STATE
Local
Ohio Education
Ashland, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Government
City
Ashland, OH
Ashland, OH
Government
wtuz.com

SR 212 Closing in Both Directions at Railroad Bridge

Mary Alice Reporting – Work is set to begin in Bolivar for a project that will shut down State Route 212 in both directions. Starting on Monday, the 11-day closure, weather permitting, will be at an overhead railroad bridge. Ohio Department of Transportation District 11 Public Information Officer Lauren...
BOLIVAR, OH
ashlandsource.com

Ashland streets to get 'rejuvenated' with $179K of pink liquid

ASHLAND — Ashland City Council on Tuesday approved the spending of $179,314 on a liquid meant to extend the life of newly paved roads. The money will buy 6,210 gallons of Reclamite, what the company calls an “asphalt rejuvenating agent,” that will be spread on portions of 48 roads throughout Ashland.
ASHLAND, OH
ocj.com

Twilight Tour brings community together to support dairy

The sun was just beginning its descent as car after car pulled into a gravel driveway. Local FFA members pointed drivers toward an alfalfa field, a makeshift parking lot for a big event. A tractor with a wagon made its way down rows of cars, picking up the guests. After everyone loaded, the driver took his passengers to the top of a hill overlooking a farm.
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

Dover to Close Street for Storm Sewer Work

Nick McWilliams reporting – A long-planned project to manage stormwater on the north side of Dover will get underway soon. Installation of a new storm sewer system on County Road 80 will help mitigate water that tends to accumulate on the pavement during heavy rainfall. Service Director Dave Douglas...
DOVER, OH
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Farm and Dairy

Machine shop equipment, and misc.

Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders. Preview/Pickup Location: 603 Shorb Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44703 Directions. : From downtown Canton, take Tuscarawas St. west to Fulton Rd. and north to 5th St. then right or take Shorb Ave. south of 12th St. to auction. Preview: Monday – September...
CANTON, OH
Farm and Dairy

Holmes Concrete, equipment, tools, and misc.

Location: 5860 Twp. Rd. 331, Millersburg, Ohio 44654. From Berlin, Ohio, take US 62/SR 39 west approx. 1 mile to CR 201 north 2.2 miles to CR 207, west ½ mile to Twp. Rd 331 to location. Or from SR 241, in Benton, take CR 207 east 1½ miles to TR 331 to location. Signs posted. GPS coordinates: 40.585811, -81.831711.
MILLERSBURG, OH
cleveland19.com

Male dies in Rocky River Condo fire

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - A male died in a Rocky River apartment fire Thursday afternoon. Crews from several area fire departments were called to the River Hill Condominiums located at 20333 Detroit Road around 415pm. According to the Rocky River Fire Department, a male of an unknown age died...
ROCKY RIVER, OH
ashlandsource.com

Week 4: Find your Ashland-area football score here

ASHLAND — Here's your weekly regional high school football wrap-up from all over north central Ohio. Look to Ashland Source for sports results from Richland, Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Marion, and Knox counties. For feature coverage from this week, check out our sports section.
ASHLAND, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Patrol OVI Checkpoint on U.S. 250 tonight

NORWALK – The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Huron County Sheriff’s Office and the Norwalk Police Department, announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. tonight on U.S. 250 in Huron County. The checkpoint will be held in memory of Alli Jo Kurdinat.
HURON COUNTY, OH
ashlandsource.com

GALLERY: Fredericktown's Little Miss Tomato 2022

More than 25 Little Misses gathered at the Fredericktown's Little Miss Tomato Show contest Wednesday night. Red dresses colored the stage while candidates were asked several questions. Judges listened and took detailed notes.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH

