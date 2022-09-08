Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Butcher Shops To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Baling hay and being a captain: Stover ‘handles business’ on family farm and football fieldThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Great Pizza in OhioIsla ChiuOberlin, OH
Related
ashlandsource.com
Ashland City Council hires company to line sanitary sewer along Morgan Ave to prevent sinkhole
ASHLAND — Residents on Morgan Avenue will have to refrain from flushing for a couple hours in the near future, as crews prepare to line 350 feet of sanitary sewer meant to prevent a sinkhole from developing. Ashland City Council on Tuesday hired a company to line the section...
ashlandsource.com
Ashland City Council approves of $60K worth of repairs to 1 of 13 water wells
ASHLAND — One of Ashland’s 13 water wells needs to be updated, city officials said Tuesday. The city’s water supply comes from wells located outside the city that pump water from underground sources. One of them, well #5 — located near Jerome Fork on the east side of the city — produces 1 million gallons every day.
ashlandsource.com
Ashland City Council agrees to demolitions in Pump House District & Main St.
ASHLAND — Ashland City Council approved several demolitions on Tuesday that are to take place soon near the downtown area. Bartley and Bolin Inc. was hired to raze two vacant houses along East Third Street for $30,000. Ashland Mayor Matt Miller said the demolitions will begin soon, pending the removal of asbestos in one of the houses.
richlandsource.com
Ohio Heritage Days coming to Malabar Farm on Sept. 25
LUCAS -- The Johnny Appleseed Chapter of the Archaeological Society of Ohio invites the public to Ohio Heritage Days at Malabar Farm. The event features displays of prehistoric arrowheads and various other prehistoric artifacts.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtuz.com
SR 212 Closing in Both Directions at Railroad Bridge
Mary Alice Reporting – Work is set to begin in Bolivar for a project that will shut down State Route 212 in both directions. Starting on Monday, the 11-day closure, weather permitting, will be at an overhead railroad bridge. Ohio Department of Transportation District 11 Public Information Officer Lauren...
ashlandsource.com
Ashland streets to get 'rejuvenated' with $179K of pink liquid
ASHLAND — Ashland City Council on Tuesday approved the spending of $179,314 on a liquid meant to extend the life of newly paved roads. The money will buy 6,210 gallons of Reclamite, what the company calls an “asphalt rejuvenating agent,” that will be spread on portions of 48 roads throughout Ashland.
ocj.com
Twilight Tour brings community together to support dairy
The sun was just beginning its descent as car after car pulled into a gravel driveway. Local FFA members pointed drivers toward an alfalfa field, a makeshift parking lot for a big event. A tractor with a wagon made its way down rows of cars, picking up the guests. After everyone loaded, the driver took his passengers to the top of a hill overlooking a farm.
ashlandsource.com
Open Source: Has Ashland COA's respite care program started?
ASHLAND — A reader recently reached out to Ashland Source to ask us if the Ashland County Council on Aging (COA) had started its respite care program, which was slated to begin in July. Turns out, the program is up and running and so far it has served 13...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtuz.com
Dover to Close Street for Storm Sewer Work
Nick McWilliams reporting – A long-planned project to manage stormwater on the north side of Dover will get underway soon. Installation of a new storm sewer system on County Road 80 will help mitigate water that tends to accumulate on the pavement during heavy rainfall. Service Director Dave Douglas...
Cleveland Clinic to transform former Kmart into new Middleburg Heights health center
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- An empty former Kmart at 17840 Bagley Road will be transformed into the Cleveland Clinic Middleburg Heights Family Health Center, with a targeted opening date of mid-summer 2023. Cleveland Clinic, Premier Development Partners and Middleburg Heights officials announced the project Wednesday (Sept. 7). The existing 93,000-square-foot...
Postal carrier seen dumping mail in recycling bin: Beachwood Police Blotter
At 2:55 p.m. Sept. 2, it was reported that a U.S. Postal Service employee was seen dumping a large amount of mail into a recycling bin outside Bryden Elementary School, 25501 Bryden Road. Police forwarded the matter to the U.S. Postal Inspector’s office. Domestic violence: Green Road. At 3:20...
richlandsource.com
Fuel/retail development possible near U.S. 30/Ohio 13 interchange on Mansfeld's north side
MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Land Bank on Wednesday voted to sell two parcels of land, a move that could result in a sizeable fuel and retail development near U.S. 30 and Ohio 13. The two parcels -- a small part of nearly two dozen vacant acres northwest of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Farm and Dairy
Machine shop equipment, and misc.
Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders. Preview/Pickup Location: 603 Shorb Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44703 Directions. : From downtown Canton, take Tuscarawas St. west to Fulton Rd. and north to 5th St. then right or take Shorb Ave. south of 12th St. to auction. Preview: Monday – September...
Farm and Dairy
Holmes Concrete, equipment, tools, and misc.
Location: 5860 Twp. Rd. 331, Millersburg, Ohio 44654. From Berlin, Ohio, take US 62/SR 39 west approx. 1 mile to CR 201 north 2.2 miles to CR 207, west ½ mile to Twp. Rd 331 to location. Or from SR 241, in Benton, take CR 207 east 1½ miles to TR 331 to location. Signs posted. GPS coordinates: 40.585811, -81.831711.
cleveland19.com
Male dies in Rocky River Condo fire
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - A male died in a Rocky River apartment fire Thursday afternoon. Crews from several area fire departments were called to the River Hill Condominiums located at 20333 Detroit Road around 415pm. According to the Rocky River Fire Department, a male of an unknown age died...
cleveland19.com
Residents of Cleveland apartment building say they live in terrible conditions and accuse owners of not responding to problems
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some residents who live in The Colony Apartments in Cleveland say they’re living in conditions that are unacceptable. They’re concerned the issues could even further endanger their health, and all because they say new owners of the apartments fail to show up and address the problems.
ashlandsource.com
Week 4: Find your Ashland-area football score here
ASHLAND — Here's your weekly regional high school football wrap-up from all over north central Ohio. Look to Ashland Source for sports results from Richland, Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Marion, and Knox counties. For feature coverage from this week, check out our sports section.
Ohio College Will Pay Local Bakery $36 Million After Destroying Its Reputation
A small-town bakery in Ohio has finally gotten the triumph it deserved over a left-wing college that ruined its reputation. Oberlin College in Oberlin, Ohio, announced Thursday that it will pay the local bakery $36.59 million after a legal defamation battle. The Free Press has followed the
crawfordcountynow.com
Patrol OVI Checkpoint on U.S. 250 tonight
NORWALK – The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Huron County Sheriff’s Office and the Norwalk Police Department, announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. tonight on U.S. 250 in Huron County. The checkpoint will be held in memory of Alli Jo Kurdinat.
ashlandsource.com
GALLERY: Fredericktown's Little Miss Tomato 2022
More than 25 Little Misses gathered at the Fredericktown's Little Miss Tomato Show contest Wednesday night. Red dresses colored the stage while candidates were asked several questions. Judges listened and took detailed notes.
Comments / 0