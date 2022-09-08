Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You're Invited to Stargaze at Cape Cod's First "Dark Sky Festival"Dianna CarneyEastham, MA
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
You're Invited! Sunset Cruise Will Include Booze, Music & MoreDianna CarneyDennis, MA
Cape Cod town has sewer emergency – closes restaurantsJason WeilandProvincetown, MA
Related
Berkeley Beacon
Cape Cod Bay will probably be polluted with radioactive waste within 10 years
It is projected that by 2027 Holtec International will have disposed of one million gallons of potentially radioactive water into Cape Cod Bay. The self-described “diverse energy company” purchased the plant in 2019 with the ultimate goal of finishing the decommissioning process in a record eight years rather than in 60, like fellow nuclear energy company Entergy estimates the decommissioning will be done.
onthewater.com
Cape Cod Fishing Report- September 8, 2022
Fall is in the air, not so much in terms of air temperatures just yet, despite some cooler nights. I’m talking about birds. Birds are everywhere, I tell ya! If you’re down at the beach, just look up, or take a close glance at the horizon. If they aren’t airborne, you’ll likely spot a flock along the shore, waiting for the surface action to begin. To many anglers, myself included, frantic bird life is usually the initial indicator that the first wave of migratory fish has begun moving south. With excessive amounts of baitfish in the water, it’s no wonder there are so many birds up there; I’ve seen scattered clouds of just about every common baitfish species this past week, but the larger masses seem to be densely-packed schools of bay anchovies and peanut bunker.
Cape Cod boaters, swimmers warned of heavy surf from Hurricane Earl
CHATHAM - Hurricane Earl will be far off the coast of New England, but Cape Cod swimmers and boaters could still feel its effects this weekend.The town of Chatham said Friday that east-facing beaches and inlets are expected to see "heavy surf conditions" through Monday."While Hurricane Earl is expected to pass a considerable distance from the Cape, the storm will produce large swells, surf and rip currents," the town said.The WBZ-TV weather team says "wave action will be a bit rougher than normal" along the South Coast, Cape Cod and the Islands. Swells of 5 to 7 feet are expected on Saturday.
capecod.com
High Surf Advisory danger of rip currents as distant Hurricane Earl passes offshore
…HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT SATURDAY…. * WHAT…Large breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet on ocean beaches. * WHERE…South coastal Rhode Island and Massachusetts, including Cape Cod, Martha`s Vineyard, Nantucket, and Block Island. * WHEN…Until 6 PM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
capecod.com
Harwich Wrestles With Drought Amid Well Issues
HARWICH – Harwich officials are stressing the need for water infrastructure improvements as the region continues to see critical drought conditions. Town Water Commissioner Allin Thompson said the recently instituted mandatory outdoor watering ban in the community was issued while well equipment failure also continues to tax the town’s water alongside the drought.
capecod.com
Eversource Battery Project for Provincetown Completes Testing
PROVINCETOWN – Eversource has completed testing of the Outer Cape Battery Energy Storage System in Provincetown. The battery will provide the about 10,200 customers of Eversource on the 13-mile distribution line to Provincetown with emergency power in case of an outage. The project is the first of its kind...
capecod.com
Cape Cod Veterans Organizations Set to Receive State Funds
HYANNIS – The Baker Administration announced roughly $4 million in funding for veterans’ outreach services, with two groups on the Cape set to receive some of the money. Cape & Islands Veterans Outreach Center (CIVOC) in Hyannis will receive $498,000 of the funds. Cape Cod Military Support Foundation...
Person jumps from Sagamore Bridge; Police search Cape Cod Canal
Editor’s note: This article contains discussion of suicide. For those in crisis, resources can be found here. Police searched the Cape Cod Canal on Friday for a person who jumped from the Sagamore Bridge, authorities said. The Massachusetts State Police Dive Team and Air Wing, along with first responders...
IN THIS ARTICLE
capecod.com
New battery technology ready to provide backup power to Provincetown
PROVINCETOWN – Eversource Energy announced Thursday, the completion of testing on the battery for the Outer Cape Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in Provincetown. The battery is now able to serve Provincetown and when called upon, can begin providing backup electricity to the 5,700 customers in town during power outages. This technology was developed as an alternative to running a second main line to the outer Cape which would could have caused environmental damage. Learn more about this exciting system and partnership here.
capeandislands.org
News Roundup: Breaking into the vault for ballots; lobster gets red-listed
This week: Barnstable's primary day election proved to be a little too secure, with the town's ballots locked away in a vault that would not open. But don't worry, voting happened, and we have the local results. And: will lobster be off the menu? The fishery gets red-listed for its impact on right whales.
The Mystery of New Bedford’s Two Nantucket Lightships
While out shooting some pictures for a piece I was working on about the historic Wamsutta Mills, I came upon a familiar sight in the North Terminal area of New Bedford: it was the unmistakable bright red and white Nantucket Lightship. I'd seen the vessel before, recently, and it wasn't...
Acushnet Realtor Buys Island in New Bedford Harbor
FAIRHAVEN — Crow Island, a private island on the Fairhaven side of New Bedford Harbor with a house as well as its own beach, boathouse, dock and chapel, has been sold. According to documents from the Southern Bristol Registry of Deeds filed on Wednesday, Crow Island has been bought by Acushnet company JenRo, LLC from local businessman Albert Santos' firm New Bedford Inc.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
capecod.com
State Confirms Fourth Human Case of West Nile Virus
HYANNIS – Massachusetts announced the detection of the fourth human case of West Nile Virus in Massachusetts this year. The state’s Department of Public Health confirmed the news on Thursday, September 8. A male resident in his 80s was likely exposed to the virus in Middlesex County. The...
Martha's Vineyard Times
MassDOT responds to ‘Jaws Bridge’ tragedy
Following promises to engage the Massachusetts Department of Transportation concerning the recent Big Bridge tragedy, which claimed the lives of two young men, the Dukes County Commission discussed correspondence from MassDOT sent to the towns of Oak Bluffs and Edgartown. The fatal incident, resulting in the loss of life of...
capeandislands.org
How did the vault get unlocked in Barnstable, and what does it say about election security?
A vault in Barnstable Town Hall containing ballots needed for yesterday’s primary election was finally cracked open by a specialist locksmith shortly before 8 p.m. last night, after almost nine hours of trying. As of 11 a.m. on Wednesday, the town has not yet released results from the primary because officials spent the overnight hours hand-counting ballots.
You're Invited to Stargaze at Cape Cod's First "Dark Sky Festival"
(Photo by Kendall Hoopes) (EASTHAM, MA) "Bring your family and join us for our first full-day event dedicated to bringing recognition and celebration to the night sky on the Cape." states the Cape Cod National Seashore, inviting you to their first Dark Sky Festival. The event is being held for one day only on Saturday, September 24th, in partnership with the Cape Cod Astronomical Society.
Hurricane Earl to bring large waves, dangerous rip currents to shores of New England this weekend
BOSTON — Hurricane Earl passed by Bermuda on Thursday night as it tracked north in the Atlantic and it will miss the East Coast by hundreds of miles, but it will bring large waves and dangerous rip currents to the shores of New England this weekend. The National Weather...
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Cape Cod, Massachusetts
Ready for a “wicked” awesome road trip to New England? Supercharge your East Coast holiday with all the best things to do in Cape Cod, MA. This hook-shaped island juts into the Atlantic Ocean and comprises 15 colorful towns. Discover acclaimed beaches, seafood restaurants galore, and endless coastal adventures on the Cape.
Massachusetts drought status after more than 2″ of rain
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is working for you with how the rain has an effect on the ongoing drought situation.
theweektoday.com
Firefighters respond to Parkway Lane house fire
MARION — Fire Departments from Marion, Mattapoisett and Wareham responded to a fire at 11 Parkway Lane in Marion on Sept. 7, closing off a portion of Wareham Road. According to Marion Fire Chief Brian Jackvony the fire was first called in at 5:00 p.m. and was under control in approximately 15 minutes.
Comments / 0