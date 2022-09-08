Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Cadiz Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 11:43:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-11 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued and ensure that you have multiple ways to receive warnings. Target Area: Cadiz Basin; Eastern Mojave Desert, Including the Mojave National Preserve; Morongo Basin; San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley; Western Mojave Desert .Flow around Post-Tropical Cyclone Kay will push deep moisture into southeast California today, fueling thunderstorms with heavy rain. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by multiple rounds of excessive rainfall. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada, including the following areas, in northwest Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Northwest Deserts. In southeast California, Cadiz Basin, Eastern Mojave Desert, Morongo Basin, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley and Western Mojave Desert. In southern Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Southern Clark County. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff from multiple rounds of moderate to heavy rainfall may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood. http://www.weather.gov/vegas.
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Imperial, Riverside by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 10:04:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 13:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Imperial; Riverside FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHWESTERN IMPERIAL AND RIVERSIDE COUNTIES At 1004 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain has ended across the warned area. However, between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Salton City, Salton Sea Beach, Desert Shores and Coolidge Springs. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 10:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
