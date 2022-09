RALEIGH, N.C. - After Devin Leary made his way through the traditional postgame handshakes with the opposition, fist bumps with his teammates and handshakes with Wolfpack fans, he paused in the end zone in front of the NC State band. The Power Sound of the South was serenading Leary with "Happy Birthday," which brought an appreciative smile to the quarterback's face. It was the perfect way to leave the playing field on the day he turned 23.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO