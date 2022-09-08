ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Jones Walker adds attorneys to New Orleans office

Addie Danos and James Martin have joined Jones Walker as partners in the firm’s New Orleans office. Danos joins the firm’s Energy, Environmental & Natural Resources Industry Team and James returns to the Tax Practice Group. Danos has in-depth experience in oil and gas transactions, regulation and litigation....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Unrestrained driver killed in West Bank Expressway crash in Algiers

An unrestrained driver was killed early Saturday when his car crashed and burst into flames on the West Bank Expressway in Algiers. Louisiana State Police identified the man was Charles Garrett, 38, of New Orleans. Police said Garrett was eastbound approaching the Crescent City Connection, in a 2011 Cadillac CTS,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Lost after Katrina, the Club Desire was a cornerstone of the Ninth Ward for years

No ordinary day would suit the grand opening of Charley Armstead’s Club Desire in 1948: It had to be Mardi Gras. The ambitious proprietor made sure that his palatial 9th Ward nightclub stood out even on New Orleans’s most festive day, booking Dave Bartholomew’s Orchestra for the first night, placing advertisements in the Louisiana Weekly, sending trucks with music and loudspeakers into the neighborhood, and illuminating the night sky with klieg lights that could be seen for 20 miles.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Gambit's Fall 2022 Festivals and Events Preview: October

October festivals, events and more in New Orleans. Check weekly listings in Gambit and online at calendar.gambitweekly.com closer to event dates. Festivities include music by the Bayou Bavarians and The Brats, as well as German fare from local vendors, games on the great lawn and more. Find out more at faubourgbrewery.com.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man killed in Algiers shooting, New Orleans police say

A man was killed in a shooting Sunday night in Algiers near the troubled Oakmont apartment complex, New Orleans police said. Gunfire was reported to police at 6:10 p.m. in the 2200 block of Westbend Parkway (map). Responding officers found a man, who had been shot multiple times, lying on the ground in a grassy area. Paramedics took him to a hospital, where he later died.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans firefighters extinguish early morning blaze in Treme restaurant

The New Orleans Fire Department extinguished an early morning blaze Sunday at a Treme restaurant in the 1600 block of Basin Street. Firefighters were dispatched to 714 N. Claiborne Avenue shortly after 5:30 a.m. and found a blaze inside the two-story brick building, the NOFD said. The fire was largely contained inside a kitchen of what was most recently known as TaTa’s Wings, Wine & Oyster Bar.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

James Ammons: Righting the ship is not a one-person job

Dr. James Ammons, chancellor of Southern University of New Orleans, says that he has found his calling. "Higher ed is my calling," Ammons said. "Seeing new students come in and seeing them graduate in commencement — I’m prayerful. You couldn’t do what I do without a whole lot of prayer and a whole lot of God-answered prayer."
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Photos: St. Tammany Crab Fest dishes up a good time

Good food, good music and good times were on tap during the St. Tammany Crab Festival Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Heritage Park in Slidell. The two-day event featured live music, food, a marketplace and children's activities.
SLIDELL, LA

