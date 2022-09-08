Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Second Harvest Food Bank Host Rubber Duck DerbyTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints open the 2022 season against rival Falcons with a lot to proveTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints release their Week 1 injury reportTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Beignet Fest in New Orleans is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
NOLA.com
As a busy fall season looms, New Orleans' tourism sector scrambles to bolster security
Brian Kern, the "Chief Spookster" of the Krewe of Boo!, the Halloween parade that rolls down a three-mile route in downtown New Orleans in late October, says he's going to do whatever it takes for the march to proceed as normal this year. The event was canceled two years ago...
NOLA.com
RTA prepares for major bus route changes this month with ‘all-hands-on-deck’ approach
After four years of planning and preparation, the Regional Transit Authority on Sept. 25 will launch a wholesale bus system reboot designed to speed the average trip and make it easier to reach Jefferson Parish. In a revamp sure to please some riders and irritate others, some bus lines will...
NOLA.com
As overtime patrol shifts go unfilled, French Quarter board asks to use tax money for more cameras
The number of crime cameras in the French Quarter could more than triple under a proposal before the New Orleans City Council, as officials look to technology to fill in for a lack of uniformed officers in the historic district. The French Quarter Management District, a state board made up...
NOLA.com
Inside the plan to house teens at Angola: Key new details emerge in federal court hearings
When they unveiled a plan to move some young offenders from the Bridge City Center for Youth to a high-security unit at the State Penitentiary at Angola, Louisiana leaders spoke mostly about how it would stem chaos at that single youth jail. Dozens of documents and hours of testimony in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOLA.com
Jones Walker adds attorneys to New Orleans office
Addie Danos and James Martin have joined Jones Walker as partners in the firm’s New Orleans office. Danos joins the firm’s Energy, Environmental & Natural Resources Industry Team and James returns to the Tax Practice Group. Danos has in-depth experience in oil and gas transactions, regulation and litigation....
NOLA.com
A stunt boss in New Orleans' growing film industry, River Ridge man began as an animal wrangler
Wrestling alligators, taming a wild boar, diving off buildings or hanging from helicopters — it’s all in a day’s work for stunt coordinator and animal wrangler Jeff Galpin. An active part of the local film industry now for 32 years, Galpin, 53, is the stunt coordinator on...
NOLA.com
Jason Williams, other moonlighting DAs have faced legal questions about their side jobs
Two weeks after Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams was acquitted on federal tax evasion charges, he made headlines for another reason: He accepted a side job with the law firm that successfully defended him in his criminal trial. Williams might not end up joining Schonekas, Evans, McGoey and McEachin...
NOLA.com
Power Poll finds broad support to recall LaToya Cantrell, much doubt it will happen
In a period of violent crime, depleted law enforcement, spotty garbage collection and questionable decision-making, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell's popularity is about as solid as Entergy's power grid in a windstorm, according to The Times-Picayune Power Poll. Conducted online Tuesday through Thursday, the Power Poll is not a scientific...
RELATED PEOPLE
NOLA.com
Unrestrained driver killed in West Bank Expressway crash in Algiers
An unrestrained driver was killed early Saturday when his car crashed and burst into flames on the West Bank Expressway in Algiers. Louisiana State Police identified the man was Charles Garrett, 38, of New Orleans. Police said Garrett was eastbound approaching the Crescent City Connection, in a 2011 Cadillac CTS,...
NOLA.com
Slidell leaders eye plan to revitalize Slidell waterfront, Olde Towne area
For years, Slidell officials have touted a desire to make the city's Olde Towne area a place that would attract locals and visitors alike, with new amenities to draw people to the area's shops, restaurants and bars. Last January, the city hired two consulting firms to draft a masterplan to...
NOLA.com
With a new name and new leadership The Willow School — formerly Lusher — looks ahead
On an unflinchingly hot and muggy September morning on Freret Street, a band played as two high school students removed a black shroud to reveal a wrought iron arch bearing their school’s new name: The Willow School. It was a moment years, if not decades, in the making. Two...
NOLA.com
Lost after Katrina, the Club Desire was a cornerstone of the Ninth Ward for years
No ordinary day would suit the grand opening of Charley Armstead’s Club Desire in 1948: It had to be Mardi Gras. The ambitious proprietor made sure that his palatial 9th Ward nightclub stood out even on New Orleans’s most festive day, booking Dave Bartholomew’s Orchestra for the first night, placing advertisements in the Louisiana Weekly, sending trucks with music and loudspeakers into the neighborhood, and illuminating the night sky with klieg lights that could be seen for 20 miles.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: Mr. Chill's barber shop was once a pharmacy that served sweets
On Carrollton Avenue, where Mr. Chill’s barber shop is now, there used to be a pharmacy. We lived nearby and during the 1940s my father worked there packing ice cream. Can you tell me more about it?. The building at South Carrollton Avenue and Apricot Street has had many...
NOLA.com
Gambit's Fall 2022 Festivals and Events Preview: October
October festivals, events and more in New Orleans. Check weekly listings in Gambit and online at calendar.gambitweekly.com closer to event dates. Festivities include music by the Bayou Bavarians and The Brats, as well as German fare from local vendors, games on the great lawn and more. Find out more at faubourgbrewery.com.
NOLA.com
Man killed in Algiers shooting, New Orleans police say
A man was killed in a shooting Sunday night in Algiers near the troubled Oakmont apartment complex, New Orleans police said. Gunfire was reported to police at 6:10 p.m. in the 2200 block of Westbend Parkway (map). Responding officers found a man, who had been shot multiple times, lying on the ground in a grassy area. Paramedics took him to a hospital, where he later died.
NOLA.com
New Orleans firefighters extinguish early morning blaze in Treme restaurant
The New Orleans Fire Department extinguished an early morning blaze Sunday at a Treme restaurant in the 1600 block of Basin Street. Firefighters were dispatched to 714 N. Claiborne Avenue shortly after 5:30 a.m. and found a blaze inside the two-story brick building, the NOFD said. The fire was largely contained inside a kitchen of what was most recently known as TaTa’s Wings, Wine & Oyster Bar.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOLA.com
James Ammons: Righting the ship is not a one-person job
Dr. James Ammons, chancellor of Southern University of New Orleans, says that he has found his calling. "Higher ed is my calling," Ammons said. "Seeing new students come in and seeing them graduate in commencement — I’m prayerful. You couldn’t do what I do without a whole lot of prayer and a whole lot of God-answered prayer."
NOLA.com
Moon Landrieu is remembered, eulogized and buried in New Orleans: 'He lived for others'
Moon Landrieu, the former New Orleans mayor who spawned a political dynasty and served in all three branches of government, and at all three levels, was remembered, eulogized and buried Saturday. Visitation began at 10 a.m. at Most Holy Name of Jesus Roman Catholic Church. The funeral began at 12:30...
NOLA.com
Photos: St. Tammany Crab Fest dishes up a good time
Good food, good music and good times were on tap during the St. Tammany Crab Festival Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Heritage Park in Slidell. The two-day event featured live music, food, a marketplace and children's activities.
NOLA.com
Historic Dew Drop opens season with a standard-bearer of early NO jazz
The historic Dew Drop Jazz & Social Hall, built in 1895 in Mandeville and revered as one of the oldest unaltered rural jazz halls in America, opens a new season of concerts on Sept. 17 with the renown clarinetist, bandleader, composer, historian and educator, Dr. Michael White & the Original Liberty Jazz Band.
Comments / 3