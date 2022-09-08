Read full article on original website
Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. review – megachurch satire isn’t worth praise
Sterling K Brown and Regina Hall are left stranded in a disappointingly blunt and consistently unfunny attempt to ridicule religious hypocrisy
‘People who move together’: the social power of house dance
The closure of dance floors around the world during the Covid lockdowns didn’t harm the popularity of house and dance music. Instead it had a creative resurgence, as heard in albums such as Lady Gaga’s Chromatica and Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia, which gave an escapist sense of dancing in the clubs. Both musicians said they wanted to give people happiness during challenging times.
The art of live production
Artists including Joeboy and D’banj along with organizers of concerts, award shows and festivals show us what it takes to put on a great live show.
Phys.org
Roots rock: Chimpanzees drum to their own signature beats
The drummers puff out their chests, let out a guttural yell, then step up to their kits and furiously pound out their signature beat so that everyone within earshot can tell who is playing. The drum kit is the giant gnarled root of a tree in the Ugandan rainforest—and the...
Renowned classical pianist and conductor Lars Vogt has died at 51
Vogt died "surrounded by his family after a battle with cancer," according to a statement from his representatives.
Two Sisters
Sarah Davachi is a master at making otherworldly music that coalesces the past and present. When she was in her 20s, Davachi held a job at the National Music Centre in Canada, a gig that introduced her to tinkering with quaint old synths and harpsichords. On albums like 2020’s Cantus, Descant, Mellotrons swirled around 15th-century pipe organs, sculpting drawn-out vibrations. On 2021’s Antiphonals, vintage synths, organs, and string instruments weaved into meandering meditations. Davachi often draws inspiration from experimental icons like La Monte Young and Pauline Oliveros, and her selection of instruments gives the music a cavernous quality, as if it could fill an empty cathedral. On her new album Two Sisters, Davachi once again explores this resonant mix of old and new, but this time around, she takes on more sinister hues and foreboding melodies. It’s a gripping transformation, one that illustrates the full range of her gifts as a composer, and reveals a darker side of her era-blending music.
Meet Blackbraid, the one-man project telling Native American stories through compelling black metal
"A lot of people don’t know our history," says Blackbraid's Sgah’gahsowáh
“Jesus Freak Lighter”
Dev Hynes is hard to pin down. As Blood Orange, he makes textured, wide-ranging songs that breeze between R&B, rap, and electronic music, collecting fragments of ideas and running with them. In the years since 2019’s Angel’s Pulse, he has been creatively slippery—popping up on songs by Turnstile and the Avalanches, scoring various movie and TV soundtracks, and devoting himself to classical composition, even receiving a Grammy nod for his collaboration with Third Coast Percussion. Now, Hynes is returning to solo work with a new EP, Four Songs.
