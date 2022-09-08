Read full article on original website
Here are the parts of the Lehigh Valley with the worst broadband internet
The Lehigh Valley is mostly “underserved,” and has communities considered “unserved,” when it comes to broadband internet availability, according to a recent study by the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission. The Spotlight PA investigative news service this week reported on efforts across Pennsylvania to pinpoint where high-speed...
The $600 million in state funds came at a critical time for Pennsylvania nursing homes | Opinion
Thanks to the bipartisan leadership of the Pennsylvania General Assembly and Gov. Tom Wolf in the last state budget, Pennsylvania took a good first step in support of Pennsylvania’s long-term care industry. In total, Pennsylvania’s 2022-23 budget invests more than $600 million in state and federal funds so that it can help care for one of the nation’s largest senior populations.
Gov. Wolf: $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians ‘will make a life-changing difference for families in communities across the commonwealth’
Gov. Tom Wolf was joined by State Rep. Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg recently to continue calling on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to finally take action and support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians in need using money the commonwealth already has in the bank.
Growing project raises new generation of farmers, helped by Pa. grant
Gwen Ross, director of Workforce Development Initiatives with the Department of Community and Economic Development, and Sara Gilgora, special assistant for Workforce Development with the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, stopped by the LEAF (Leadership, Education, and Farming) Project, Landisburg, on Aug. 30 to highlight a $293,070 grant awarded to the Pennsylvania Association for Sustainable Agriculture. The grant will help prepare the next generation of farmers through apprenticeships.
Gov. Wolf announces universal free breakfast program for 1.7 million Pennsylvania school children
HARRISBURG, PA – Gov. Tom Wolf Friday announced a $21.5 million plan to provide universal free school breakfast for 1.7 million students across the commonwealth this school year. “It is completely unacceptable for a child to start the day hungry,” said Gov. Wolf. “I’m taking hunger off the table...
Pa. Treasurer announces over $9 million owed to 38,000 Pennsylvanians
HARRISBURG, Pa. — In honor of Grandparents Day, which is celebrated on Sunday, Sept. 11, the Pennsylvania Treasury announced more than $9 million is owed to Pennsylvanians. Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced Thursday that over $9 million is owed to 38,000 Pennsylvanians who have the words grandfather, grandmother, gram, grand, mimi, nana, papa, pops, family, or September in their name or business name.
Many People Ride Pennsylvania Turnpike Free, $155M Loss Annually
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — AP is reporting… The amount of uncollected tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike grew by nearly 50% last year, and a new government audit is urging the Turnpike Commission to address the problem and make changes to improve its finances. Following up on an internal study that said more than $104 million in tolls went uncollected last year, an update in May found the amount had grown to $155 million. Nearly $1.5 billion in tolls was paid or expected to be paid during the one-year period from April 2021 to March of this year.
Advocates optimistic gift ban will advance farther ‘than ever before’ as Pa. House returns
And as MarchOnHarrisburg begins a 33-mile, 3-day march from York to Harrisburg on Friday, their first since May 2019, Pollack is optimistic that a proposed gift ban will go farther in the Legislature than ever before when the House of Representatives returns to session on Monday, he told the Capital-Star. The post Advocates optimistic gift ban will advance farther ‘than ever before’ as Pa. House returns appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
OSHA program on warehouse safety aims to reduce deaths, injuries
Warehousing operation have a higher injury rate compared to other workplaces, but OSHA hopes to help fix that through a new five-year program in Pennsylvania and other nearby states. With the rapid growth of e-commerce, the warehousing industry has significantly expanded. And last week, the U.S. Department of Labor announced...
Audit: Pennsylvania Turnpike raising tolls to pay debt is 'unsustainable'
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania auditor general said the Turnpike has more debt than the entire state government and continuing to raise tolls is an "unsustainable" solution. Auditor General Timothy DeFoor released an audit of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission on Wednesday, which his department is legally mandated to probe every four years. "Today, the Pennsylvania Turnpike has more debt than the entire state government of Pennsylvania, and the only way to pay it is to raise tolls," DeFoor said in a press release. "This is an unsustainable situation which highlights the need for innovative ideas and different solutions to rectify an issue...
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signs executive order to expand voter registration access
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed an executive order Wednesday morning at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, which expandsvoter registration for eligible Pennsylvanians. The order expands the number of state agencies that will be required to provide voter registration materials and information to their clients. Wolf's...
Free breakfasts for all Pa. schoolchildren to start on Oct. 1
Pennsylvania parents will soon be able to check making breakfast off their list of things to do in the morning rush to get their children ready for school. Starting Oct. 1 and running through the remainder of the 2022-23 school year, that morning meal will be provided in schools. Gov....
New law that cracks down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes in Pa. takes effect
HARRISBURG, Pa. - People who ride ATVs and dirt bikes illegally in Pennsylvania will now have to pay a bigger price when they're stopped by police. A new law on the issue that was signed by Gov. Tom Wolf this summer went into effect Friday. Under the legislation, police can...
Changes proposed for Pennsylvania license plate law
State Senator Scott Martin (R) of Lancaster County has said the law as written appears to have criminalized thousands of drivers overnight.
Report: Pennsylvania teachers getting paid at best rate in the U.S.
PITTSBURGH — Pennsylvania teachers are getting paid at a better rate than at all the other states and Washington, D.C., according to a new study from business.org. The study compared average teacher pay in each state to the average of all other occupations. Numbers show Commonwealth teachers earn 28.5% more than the average worker.
Pennsylvania Turnpike's debt larger than the commonwealth's, audit finds
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Auditor General Tim DeFoor says the turnpike's debt is bigger than the entire state's. The turnpike is $13.2 billion in the red. Pennsylvania's total debt is $11 billion. The findings were released on Wednesday as part of the AG's once-every-four-year audit of the Pennsylvania Turnpike...
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announces $355 million in funding for anti-gun violence efforts
PHILADELPHIA — Gov. Tom Wolf has announced millions of dollars in funding to fight gun violence in Pennsylvania. Wolf made the announcement at a Wednesday news conference in Philadelphia. "I've committed $355 million and taken as much executive action as I can throughout the course of my administration to...
Pennsylvania's minimum wage to stay $7.25 while neighboring states see increases in January
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The minimum wage is going up in most neighboring states in January, and in some states, that increase is tied to inflation. But Pennsylvania stands alone among its neighbors in not providing any relief for low-wage workers.The federal minimum wage has been stuck at $7.25 since 2008, which when adjusted for inflation, makes it the lowest in decades."It has not been this low in value since February 1956, since the time Elvis Pressley had his first number one hit, Heartbreak Hotel, February 1956," said Dave Kamper with the Economic Policy Institute. With Congress gridlocked from raising the wage,...
Pennsylvania Treasury has millions to give back to grandparents
The Pennsylvania Treasury wants to let grandparents know that they may have unclaimed money or property for them.
New York Times: Pennsylvania Once Again Emerges as the Center of America’s Political Universe
Two months before the midterm elections, Pennsylvania has again emerged as the center of the nation’s political universe with many high-stakes, competitive races, writes Katie Glueck for The New York Times. Pennsylvania has been the site of crucial victories and devastating defeats in recent elections for both Democrats and...
