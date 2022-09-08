Friday’s livestream game on PennLive features a matchup of two 0-2 teams. But those records don’t tell the whole story about the matchup between Hershey and Dallastown. Going on the road, the Hershey Trojans dropped their opener to Gettysburg in a hard-fought 25-14 loss to Gettysburg. Then, the next week, they dropped a 13-7 heartbreaker to Waynesboro. But head coach Mark Painter’s team has shown plenty of promise, with quarterback Daniel Painter and wideout Marcus Sweeney forming a solid connection in the passing game.

HERSHEY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO