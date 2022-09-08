ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

FOX43.com

High School Football: Central PA's Week 3 schedule

YORK, Pa. — The third week of the high school football season gets underway Friday night, with 47 games featuring the Lancaster-Lebanon League, York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association and Mid-Penn Conference teams. The action continues with four games on Saturday. This week's FOX43 High School Football Frenzy Game of the...
YORK, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

High school roundup for Sept. 7, 2022: Dramatic win for North Allegheny girls soccer

Anna Bundy scored the game-winning goal in the final two minutes to lead North Allegheny to a 4-3 victory over Butler in Section 1-4A girls soccer Wednesday. Abby Stager scored twice and Allie Burns also found the net for the Tigers (5-0, 3-0). Samantha Miller had two goals and Maddison Rose also scored for Butler (1-2, 0-2).
WEXFORD, PA
abc27 News

Shippensburg outplays Spring Grove in Week 3

SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Sept. 9, Shippensburg beat Spring Grove 21-14 during week three of the season, improving to 3-0. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in […]
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Hershey vs. Dallastown football live stream: Watch here

Friday’s livestream game on PennLive features a matchup of two 0-2 teams. But those records don’t tell the whole story about the matchup between Hershey and Dallastown. Going on the road, the Hershey Trojans dropped their opener to Gettysburg in a hard-fought 25-14 loss to Gettysburg. Then, the next week, they dropped a 13-7 heartbreaker to Waynesboro. But head coach Mark Painter’s team has shown plenty of promise, with quarterback Daniel Painter and wideout Marcus Sweeney forming a solid connection in the passing game.
HERSHEY, PA
Person
Jim Thorpe
The Morning Call

Lehigh Valley high school football roundup: Nazareth makes a statement, Emmaus beats Whitehall, Palisades outlasts Palmerton, and Pleasant Valley’s defense shines

Here is a roundup of the top Lehigh Valley high school Friday night football games in Week 3. Parkland 21, Freedom 13 Parkland football uses big second half to beat Freedom 21-13 via The Morning Call’s Keith Groller Southern Lehigh 29, Bangor 12 Southern Lehigh football uses big plays to knock off Bangor via The Morning Call’s Tom Housenick Nazareth 21, Bethlehem Catholic 6 Bethlehem ...
NAZARETH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Greensburg Salem holds on for win over Ligonier Valley

Greensburg Salem made a rare venture into the mountains Friday night and escaped with a narrow high school football victory over relative WPIAL newcomer Ligonier Valley. The teams hadn’t played in more than 90 years. Cody Rubrecht passed for 118 yards and rushed for 116 to lead Class 3A...
LIGONIER, PA
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Footballs#Baseball Bats#American Football#Highschoolsports
The Morning Call

Lehigh Valley high school football: Previews, predictions for all 9 EPC Week 3 games with a spotlight on Parkland-Freedom

Even under the most normal of circumstances it’s difficult to prepare a team coming off a 28-10 loss at Nazareth and having to face a Freedom program that has played in three of the last four District 11 6A finals and won two of them. But Parkland football coach Tim Moncman encountered yet another obstacle Thursday as his team’s date at Bethlehem Area School District on Friday night against ...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Country
China
thesportspage.blog

Chambersburg roundup: Boys soccer nipped by Rams, 2-1

Central Dauphin 2, Chambersburg 1: A penalty kick goal in the second half by the Rams proved to be the difference in a Mid Penn Commonwealth win over the Trojans at Trojan Stadium on Thursday night. CD, which reached the state semifinals last year, went ahead on a header off...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fox Chapel girls volleyball shows early-season progress

After some recent struggles, it appears the Fox Chapel girls volleyball team is headed in the right direction. The Foxes were 0-12 in section play last season, 0-16 overall. But Fox Chapel started out 1-2 and coach Diana Andreyko, in her sixth year with the program, has reason for optimism.
PITTSBURGH, PA
