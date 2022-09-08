Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Friday, Sept. 9, 2022
High School Football: Central PA's Week 3 schedule
YORK, Pa. — The third week of the high school football season gets underway Friday night, with 47 games featuring the Lancaster-Lebanon League, York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association and Mid-Penn Conference teams. The action continues with four games on Saturday. This week's FOX43 High School Football Frenzy Game of the...
Photos: Josh Rudy, Logan Lentz led Elizabethtown past Ty Millhimes, Lower Dauphin
Josh Rudy’s big night Friday spoiled a brilliant showing by Lower Dauphin’s Ty Millhimes, and helped carry Elizabethtown to a 41-28 win over the Falcons. Rudy finished with 339 yards — 268 on 21-of-24 passing, 71 rushing — and two touchdowns. Logan Lentz added 155 yards and three touchdowns.
Week 3 Countdown to Kickoff: Central Pennsylvania high school football
(WHTM) — Get everything you need to know before the kickoff of Week 3 in the 2022 Central Pennsylvania High School football season. As teams start to identify their strengths and weakness, it’s time for our Midstate teams to kick it into gear ahead of conference play. Join the abc27 sports team as they break […]
High school roundup for Sept. 7, 2022: Dramatic win for North Allegheny girls soccer
Anna Bundy scored the game-winning goal in the final two minutes to lead North Allegheny to a 4-3 victory over Butler in Section 1-4A girls soccer Wednesday. Abby Stager scored twice and Allie Burns also found the net for the Tigers (5-0, 3-0). Samantha Miller had two goals and Maddison Rose also scored for Butler (1-2, 0-2).
Shippensburg outplays Spring Grove in Week 3
SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Sept. 9, Shippensburg beat Spring Grove 21-14 during week three of the season, improving to 3-0. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in […]
Bishop McDevitt routs La Salle as Jeff Weachter picks up win No. 250
Bishop McDevitt vs Lasalle College — In football, things can change from game-to-game, week-to-week, or year-to-year.
Hershey vs. Dallastown football live stream: Watch here
Friday’s livestream game on PennLive features a matchup of two 0-2 teams. But those records don’t tell the whole story about the matchup between Hershey and Dallastown. Going on the road, the Hershey Trojans dropped their opener to Gettysburg in a hard-fought 25-14 loss to Gettysburg. Then, the next week, they dropped a 13-7 heartbreaker to Waynesboro. But head coach Mark Painter’s team has shown plenty of promise, with quarterback Daniel Painter and wideout Marcus Sweeney forming a solid connection in the passing game.
Lehigh Valley high school football roundup: Nazareth makes a statement, Emmaus beats Whitehall, Palisades outlasts Palmerton, and Pleasant Valley’s defense shines
Here is a roundup of the top Lehigh Valley high school Friday night football games in Week 3. Parkland 21, Freedom 13 Parkland football uses big second half to beat Freedom 21-13 via The Morning Call’s Keith Groller Southern Lehigh 29, Bangor 12 Southern Lehigh football uses big plays to knock off Bangor via The Morning Call’s Tom Housenick Nazareth 21, Bethlehem Catholic 6 Bethlehem ...
Greensburg Salem holds on for win over Ligonier Valley
Greensburg Salem made a rare venture into the mountains Friday night and escaped with a narrow high school football victory over relative WPIAL newcomer Ligonier Valley. The teams hadn’t played in more than 90 years. Cody Rubrecht passed for 118 yards and rushed for 116 to lead Class 3A...
Marcus Quaker, Trent Herrera, defense lead West Perry to 24-0 win at Juniata
Marcus Quaker was good Friday and Trent Herrera was, too, and that is becoming a trend for West Perry. So is winning ball games.
Mid-Penn High School Football Scores: Live Updates from games played Friday (9/9/22)
Another exciting week of high school football is upon us here in Pennsylvania. The second week of the regular season gets underway tonight with some big games involving Mid-Penn teams. Follow along with the live scoreboard below. Scores are user-generated and offered through ScoreStream. See a score that’s wrong? Don’t...
Lehigh Valley high school football: Previews, predictions for all 9 EPC Week 3 games with a spotlight on Parkland-Freedom
Even under the most normal of circumstances it’s difficult to prepare a team coming off a 28-10 loss at Nazareth and having to face a Freedom program that has played in three of the last four District 11 6A finals and won two of them. But Parkland football coach Tim Moncman encountered yet another obstacle Thursday as his team’s date at Bethlehem Area School District on Friday night against ...
State College tennis comes out on top against Northern York
State College came out on top against Northern York in a tennis Match on Thursday with a score of 5-0 and improved to 7-0 on the season.
LOCAL ROUNDUP: Kipp’s goal lifts Pittston Area to field hockey victory
YATESVILLE – Allison Kipp scored at the 4:54 mark of the fourth period to lift Pittston Area past Wallenpaupack 1-0 in a high school field hockey game Thursday. Samantha Thomas made one save in goal for the Patriots. Nanticoke 12, Berwick 1. Grace Reed scored six goals and Allie...
Shippensburg University: Women’s Soccer Ties the Game In Season Opener
Wednesday in a game against Millersville, the Shippensburg University women’s soccer team played to a 1-1 tie in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Eastern Division match at David See field. : Chambersburg: Ziggy Washington Sets Sight On Cruiserweight Title. What Happened. The two teams had almost identical stat lines...
Exeter Township School District inducts three into 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame
The Exeter Township School District inducted three athletes into their 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame during a ceremony held Friday evening at the Senior High School. Athletes honored this year are Michal Menet, a 2016 graduate; Michael Troutman, a 2002 graduate; and Kyle Yocum, a 2013 graduate. Menet was a...
Cumberland Valley separates in second half, stays perfect with win over Spring-Ford
Credit Spring-Ford with putting up a fight, scrapping through two and a half quarters, and then rallying at the end in Friday night’s game against Cumberland Valley.
Chambersburg roundup: Boys soccer nipped by Rams, 2-1
Central Dauphin 2, Chambersburg 1: A penalty kick goal in the second half by the Rams proved to be the difference in a Mid Penn Commonwealth win over the Trojans at Trojan Stadium on Thursday night. CD, which reached the state semifinals last year, went ahead on a header off...
Fox Chapel girls volleyball shows early-season progress
After some recent struggles, it appears the Fox Chapel girls volleyball team is headed in the right direction. The Foxes were 0-12 in section play last season, 0-16 overall. But Fox Chapel started out 1-2 and coach Diana Andreyko, in her sixth year with the program, has reason for optimism.
