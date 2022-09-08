Read full article on original website
‘People who move together’: the social power of house dance
The closure of dance floors around the world during the Covid lockdowns didn’t harm the popularity of house and dance music. Instead it had a creative resurgence, as heard in albums such as Lady Gaga’s Chromatica and Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia, which gave an escapist sense of dancing in the clubs. Both musicians said they wanted to give people happiness during challenging times.
The art of live production
Artists including Joeboy and D’banj along with organizers of concerts, award shows and festivals show us what it takes to put on a great live show.
Renowned classical pianist and conductor Lars Vogt has died at 51
Vogt died "surrounded by his family after a battle with cancer," according to a statement from his representatives.
Two Sisters
Sarah Davachi is a master at making otherworldly music that coalesces the past and present. When she was in her 20s, Davachi held a job at the National Music Centre in Canada, a gig that introduced her to tinkering with quaint old synths and harpsichords. On albums like 2020’s Cantus, Descant, Mellotrons swirled around 15th-century pipe organs, sculpting drawn-out vibrations. On 2021’s Antiphonals, vintage synths, organs, and string instruments weaved into meandering meditations. Davachi often draws inspiration from experimental icons like La Monte Young and Pauline Oliveros, and her selection of instruments gives the music a cavernous quality, as if it could fill an empty cathedral. On her new album Two Sisters, Davachi once again explores this resonant mix of old and new, but this time around, she takes on more sinister hues and foreboding melodies. It’s a gripping transformation, one that illustrates the full range of her gifts as a composer, and reveals a darker side of her era-blending music.
classicfm.com
What are the lyrics to ‘Ave Verum Corpus’?
The Latin hymn ‘Ave Verum Corpus’ has been set by some of classical music’s best-loved composers, most famously by Mozart. ‘Ave Verum Corpus’, meaning ‘Hail true body’, is a Eucharistic hymn (holy communion hymn) performed in both religious and secular settings, that dates to the 13th century. First discovered in a Franciscan manuscript, its words have been most attributed to Pope Innocent VI.
Meet Blackbraid, the one-man project telling Native American stories through compelling black metal
"A lot of people don’t know our history," says Blackbraid's Sgah’gahsowáh
