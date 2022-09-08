Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Rockstar Games Seems To Say Goodbye To "GTA V"
Nine years after the release of Grand Theft Auto V, Rockstar Games finally seems to be saying goodbye to the game as well as its online counterpart, Grand Theft Auto Online. The company posted a statement on its website, earlier this week, acknowledging the effort put into the game over the years.
investing.com
ComicBook
Red Dead Redemption 2 Gets Farewell from Rockstar Games
It seems like Rockstar Games is truly leaving Red Dead Redemption 2 behind as the developer is continuing to make pretty big moves. Red Dead Redemption 2 is arguably Rockstar's biggest game to date in terms of scope and scale due to its dense world, lengthy and rich story, and a plethora of open-world activities. Rockstar even tried to emulate the success of GTA Online with Red Dead Online, a mode that never really took off in the same way and was sadly confirmed to be largely dead going forward. It is still receiving small updates and the servers will remain online, but Rockstar has confirmed it won't have any big content drops like GTA Online going forward.
Grand Theft Auto 5, Which Has Played A Significant Role In The Gaming Industry For Almost Ten Years, Seems To Be Being Replaced By The Corporation
Grand Theft Auto 5 launched on the PS3 and Xbox 360 back in 2013, and it has since been successful across three console generations. Since then, it has ranked second only to Minecraft in terms of overall video game revenue. Over the previous nine years, it has earned its position at the top or close. However, most people would agree that it’s time to move on, and while the following installment is being created, Rockstar seems prepared to end development on GTA 5.
New ‘Assassin's Creed’ Will Be Set Where Fans Have Always Wanted
Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Showcase revealed a huge amount of news for the stealth and RPG franchise. From officially revealing Assassin’s Creed Mirage, to announcing the final story DLC for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, there’s plenty for fans to be excited about. However, the real highlight of the show was Codename Red.
ComicBook
Free Assassin's Creed, Rainbow Six Siege DLC and More Being Given Out During Ubisoft Forward
Ubisoft's next big gaming showcase is coming up soon with Ubisoft Forward scheduled to take place on September 10th, and this week, the publisher announced that it'll be giving away a couple of instances of DLC to those in attendance. Rainbow Six Siege, Roller Champions, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be the three available games featured in the DLC giveaway, but those looking forward to Ubisoft's new pirate game Skull and Bones can already earn in-game customizations for that, too.
ComicBook
Assassin's Creed Mirage Revealed With First Trailer
As expected, Ubisoft has today revealed our first proper look at Assassin's Creed Mirage, which is the next entry in the publisher's long-running stealth-action franchise. The game is poised to center around the character Basim, who was previously introduced in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and will take players to Baghdad. And while these details related to the game have been known about for quite some time, the first trailer for Mirage has now given us a better idea of how it will play.
Red Dead Redemption's epic trip to Mexico is still a masterpiece in sandbox storytelling
I replayed Red Dead Redemption, and was blown away by my favourite journey all over again. I'm back playing the original Red Dead Redemption and have just been called "feck ugly" by a whisky-nosed Irishman. By this point, my rugged friend has been unreliable at best in his bid to help me battle some of the Old West's most formidable foes – but as I watch him mount his steed and disappear over the crest of a grassy hill on the outskirts of Nuevo Paraiso, I can't help feeling a wee bit sad. I will never see this man again. And so, when the plucky guitar chords and soft spoken lyrics of indie folk singer Jose Gonzalez's 'Far Away' kick into gear, my teary eyes empty faster than a thirsty horse's water trough.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Release Date Revealed at D23 Expo
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi is coming to Disney+ sooner than you think. At D23 Expo on Saturday, it was announced that all episodes of Tales of the Jedi will debut on Disney+ on Wednesday, October 26th. The series was officially confirmed earlier this year ahead of Star Wars Celebration with that event featuring a panel for the series of animated anthology shorts. Rumors of the series had originally emerged in December 2021.
ComicBook
Netflix Getting 3 Exclusive Games From Ubisoft
Ubisoft has revealed that it will soon be bolstering Netflix's library of games in a major way with the addition of three exclusive games. Over the course of the past year, Netflix has looked to invest further in the video games that it lets subscribers access via mobile devices. And while Netflix has already grown this collection of titles quite a bit throughout 2022, Ubisoft will be making an even bigger splash on the subscription platform soon.
NME
Playstation says ‘Call Of Duty’ offer by Microsoft is “inadequate on many levels”
PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan has branded Microsoft‘s Call Of Duty offer “inadequate on many levels”. It comes after Microsoft promised to keep the franchise on PlayStation for three years beyond the current agreement between Activision and Sony. But Sony says the offer fails to consider the impact...
ComicBook
PS5 System Update Adds Highly Requested Features and Settings
A new PlayStation 5 system software update is officially live as of earlier today. The new PS5 system update brings a bunch of highly requested features out of beta, which was released a couple of months back, for everyone globally with one of the PlayStation consoles. That includes, but is not limited to, 1440p HDMI video output support, the ability to create "gamelists" which are basically folders, and more.
WoW Classic servers are on fire and Blizzard is trying to put them out
Blizzard is offering free transfers for those affected by long queue times. World of Warcraft Classic, in the weeks before the launch of the Wrath of the Lich King expansion, is overflowing (opens in new tab). As players slam the US and EU servers, Blizzard is trying to reduce hours-long...
ComicBook
Xbox Announces New Home Screen and UI Changes
Xbox has announced it is giving users a new home screen and making various changes to the UI. The home screen of a console is one of the most important features. It sets the tone for the feeling and aesthetic the console is going to offer, it is key to quickly and efficiently deliver information and making things like games, movies, and other apps easily accessible. Xbox has had a number of iconic home screens dating back to the original Xbox, but things really made an impact with the Blades dashboard on Xbox 360 and all of the subsequent evolutions that followed. All of the Xbox consoles have launched with new, premium, flashy home screens with the exception of the Xbox Series X, it's virtually identical to the Xbox One's current home screen.
