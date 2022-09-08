Read full article on original website
Colton Hoffman’s big night on the ground leads Red Land past Mechanicsburg
The Red Land Patriots found something that worked in the fourth quarter Friday and didn’t let it go. Junior RB Colton Hoffman ran the ball 13 out of 14 plays in the period, including a 3-yard run with 7:50 left to give the Patriots a 16-15 victory over the Mechanicsburg Wildcats.
Cumberland Valley separates in second half, stays perfect with win over Spring-Ford
Credit Spring-Ford with putting up a fight, scrapping through two and a half quarters, and then rallying at the end in Friday night’s game against Cumberland Valley.
FOX43.com
Coach interviews with Elizabethtown, Lower Dauphin | High School Football Frenzy
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — This week's Game of the Week features Elizabethtown traveling to Lower Dauphin. We spoke to Elizabethtown coach Keith Stokes and Lower Dauphin coach Josh Borreli before the game. You can check out the interview with Coach Borreli above and the interview with Coach Stokes below.
Bennett Secrest tosses 5 touchdowns as Cedar Cliff cruises past McCaskey
Bennett Secrest was just about perfect Friday night and that helped Cedar Cliff cruise past McCaskey, 44-0.
Keith Oates’ big game on offense, defense helps East Pennsboro stay perfect with win against Milton Hershey
Keith Oates turned in another big game Friday to help East Pennsboro stay perfect with a 17-8 win over Milton Hershey.
West Perry field hockey team opens season with win over Central Dauphin East
West Perry field hockey completed the trifecta of Perry County field hockey wins last week. Trying to fit in games before the Perry County Tournament, the Mustangs, as well as Susquenita and Greenwood, recorded wins for the beginning of the season. After a solid effort put up by both teams,...
York High wins a wild one, denies Carlisle a 3-0 start with last-second touchdown
YORK – A resounding 3-0 start to the football season was there for Carlisle to take Friday at Smalls Field. But this proving ground is where guys like Jaheim White and Sam Stoner are at their best. And it was just good enough to overtake a gutsy performance by the Thundering Herd.
Caleb Fox’s two touchdowns and Dallastown’s defensive efforts outlast Hershey
DALLASTOWN— Levi Murphy was determined to get his first win as Dallastown’s new football coach heading into Friday night’s matchup against Hershey. Both his team and the visiting Trojans were 0-2 heading into the contest, but from the outset it looked like Murphy and his crew just wanted it a heckuva lot more than the visiting Trojans.
FOX43.com
High School Football: Central PA's Week 3 schedule
YORK, Pa. — The third week of the high school football season gets underway Friday night, with 47 games featuring the Lancaster-Lebanon League, York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association and Mid-Penn Conference teams. The action continues with four games on Saturday. This week's FOX43 High School Football Frenzy Game of the...
Jayden Johnson, Brady Heiser help Gettysburg bounce Boiling Springs
Gettysburg is doing just fine in its return to the Mid-Penn. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Wyomissing wing-T attack too much in 35-14 win over Trinity
Trinity head coach Jordan Hill knows that Wyomissing hasn’t made back-to-back 3A state title games by accident. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Hayden Johnson’s last-second touchdown pass helps Manheim Township upset Harrisburg
HARRISBURG – Manheim Central junior quarterback Hayden Johnson remained calm and poised with a daunting task staring him in the face. Johnson and the Blue Streaks were 14 yards from paydirt and a come-from-behind, game-winning score against Harrisburg. The clock read 25 seconds to play with Manheim Township out...
PennLive.com
Mid-Penn High School Football Scores: Live Updates from games played Friday (9/9/22)
Another exciting week of high school football is upon us here in Pennsylvania. The second week of the regular season gets underway tonight with some big games involving Mid-Penn teams. Follow along with the live scoreboard below. Scores are user-generated and offered through ScoreStream. See a score that’s wrong? Don’t...
Marcus Quaker, Trent Herrera, defense lead West Perry to 24-0 win at Juniata
Marcus Quaker was good Friday and Trent Herrera was, too, and that is becoming a trend for West Perry. So is winning ball games.
Scenes from hard-fought Palmyra vs Hershey boys soccer match
Palmyra hosted a tenacious Hershey team in boys soccer action at Palmyra, Pa., Sept. 8, 2022. Palmyra never trailed and Hershey never gave up with a scoring opportunity in the closing seconds as Palmyra prevailed 2-1. Undefeated Palmyra plays host to Susquehannock Saturday morning, Sept. 10, at 10 a.m.
Grant Hall’s 4 touchdowns help Big Spring bounce Newport, 47-0
Big Spring was a playoff team in 2021, but through the first two weeks of this season it had yet to taste victory. The Bulldogs changed that in a big way Friday, though, blitzing Newport, 47-0.
West Perry boys’ soccer team wins big over Mifflin County
West Perry boys’ soccer team had a good start to the season on Sept. 1. Scoring three goals in the first half and two in the second, West Perry breezed by Mifflin County 5-1. The Mustangs dominated in the first half, keeping Mifflin County away from the goal for...
West Perry girls’ soccer team works to rebuild after 0-2 start
The Mustang girls’ soccer team had a lot to do before the season started. After losing the majority of its team, West Perry had to fill multiple holes around not too many veterans. Finishing the week 0-2, the Mustangs still have some adjustments to make. The first game was...
Cathleen Mooney’s penalty kick in sudden-overtime period lifts Bishop McDevitt past Carlisle
CARLISLE— Bishop McDevitt entered Saturday morning’s game against Carlisle with a four-game winning streak and only allowed one goal on the season. But the Thundering Herd gave the Crusaders a run for their money and decided that they weren’t backing down easily at all, because they were able to score two goals in the first half which was an intense back-and-forth contest.
Drew Branstetter, Kobe Moore and Luke Parise help Camp Hill stay perfect with win over Upper Dauphin
Drew Branstetter continued his hot start to the season Friday and that helped Camp Hill stay perfect on the year with a 26-12 win over Upper Dauphin. Branstetter finished 13-of-22 passing for 136 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.
