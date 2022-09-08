“Put that sh*t on,” Antonio Brown savagely responds to former coach Bruce Arians’ controversial comments in true AB style

Read full article on original website
Detroit Lions' Jeff Okudah plagued by 'cramps'; Tracy Walker ejected for losing his cool
Jeff Okudah couldn't help but think about what happened in last year's season opener, when his team's comeback effort fell short. But he didn't to see it — he was riding to the hospital with his aunt, sobbing, worried about what his future may look like. On Sunday, nearly one year to the...
Gisele Bundchen Tweets Support of Husband Tom Brady, Buccaneers
Tampa Bay opened the 2022 NFL season on the road against the Dallas Cowboys.
Cleveland Browns find validation, Panthers find hope in Baker Mayfield's Carolina debut
CHARLOTTE, N.C — On one hand, Sunday provided plenty of evidence why the Browns moved on from Baker Mayfield. Four passes batted down. Four sacks, two by Myles Garrett on back-to-back plays in the third quarter. An ugly interception. Four fumbles, none lost, one muffed low snap turned into a miraculous 28-yard gain by Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.
