Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Gorgeous Stores for Interior Decor Shopping (and more) in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Kid-Friendly Vendor Highlights at Root's Country Market & AuctionMelissa FrostManheim, PA
Red Rabbit - A Pennsylvania Throwback Joint for Burgers and MilkshakesMelissa FrostDuncannon, PA
Taylor Chip Cookies: A Delicious Lancaster County Success StoryMelissa FrostLancaster County, PA
Happy Fall: 4 Gorgeous Places in and Around Lancaster to Visit This SeasonMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
The frights are back at Field of Screams for opening weekend
MOUNTVILLE, Pa. — Is it too early for Halloween? Field of Screams in Lancaster County doesn't think so. The opening weekend for the famous haunted attraction kicks off this weekend--including four terrifying haunts that will scare any brave soul that dares to take the journey. New this year, Jim...
Little Buffalo Festival will return this year: When and how to enjoy the free event
The Little Buffalo Festival will be back this year, following two years of canceled events due to COVID-19. This year’s event will be held once more at 1579 State Park Road Newport, with hours from noon-6 p.m. on Oct. 1. The free attractions will include live music, dance, comedy and juggling performances, as well as poetry readings, workshops, demonstrations and children’s activities. There will also be vendors available for food sales.
Festival weekend in Danville
DANVILLE, Pa. — Thousands of people will flock to Danville this weekend for crafts and history. The 43rd annual Fall Arts and Crafts Festival and Danville Heritage Festival will run all weekend long. "A celebration of all things Danville; it is all about the history of our area," said...
9 great breakfasts for $10 or less (with good coffee) in central Pa. | Mimi’s picks
The work-from-home boom has meant more time for a good morning meal for employees. More folks are having a leisurely breakfast in the comfort of their living spaces, even if it’s picked up curbside or delivered. Make time in your busy schedules to eat in or order take out from these area affordable eateries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
macaronikid.com
18th Annual Gettysburg Wine & Music Festival
Enjoy a beautiful weekend at central PA's premier wine event. Savor hundreds of wines and spirits from 27 Pennsylvania wineries and distilleries and enjoy great live music. How: Buy tickets in advance here and save! Tickets are not refundable!. Location: Gateway Gettysburg Complex - 95 Presidential Circle, Gettysburg. ENTERTAINMENT SCHEDULE.
Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival & Country Fair Provides a Bucket-List Experience in a Basket
The 2022 Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival floats over the Sept. 16–18 timeframe. The 2022 Lancaster Hot Air Balloon festival lifts off Sept. 16 in nearby Bird-in-Hand Pa. By the time it lands on Sept. 18, attendees will have gazed at the sight of dozens of onsite technicolor balloons, perhaps ridden in one themselves, enjoyed a steady rotation of multi-genre musicians, enjoyed local dishes, engaged with their kids, and perhaps taken a deeper dive into the unique Amish culture.
abc27.com
Humane Society of Harrisburg Area offers cat ‘BOGO special’
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Why adopt one cat when you can adopt two (or more)? The Humane Society of Harrisburg Area (HSHA) is running a “BOGO” adoption special, where if you adopt two cats/kittens, you’ll get one free. This BOGO special will take place Monday, September...
Washingtonian.com
7 Early Fall Festivals You Can Visit This Weekend
2020 Garrett Road, Manchester, MD. Head to this Sherlock-themed corn maze in Carroll County starting on Saturday, September 10. There is a slew of other activities, including an apple slingshot, bounce pad, and hayrides. Regular admission is $17, and the mazes are open on Saturday and Sunday through October 29.
RELATED PEOPLE
African American Culture Festival returns to Lancaster for week-long entertainment
LANCASTER, Pa. — Tuesday, Sept. 6 marked the beginning of the week-long African American Culture Festival. The event will be held at Reservoir Park, located at 832 E. Orange Street in Lancaster. Celebrations will include live music, food, rides, and a parade. According to organizers, there will be live...
Lake Tobias: Open-Air Safari and Family Fun Activities at a 150-Acre Wildlife Park
If you're looking to visit a zoo that feels more like a farm, this is it. Lake Tobias in Halifax, PA, is an ideal place to introduce your kids to animals or simply do a weekend outing in nature.
Happy Fall: 4 Gorgeous Places in and Around Lancaster to Visit This Season
Happy fall! By now, you probably get that this is my favorite season. As a person coming from Scandinavia, I appreciate the cooler temperatures, making it more doable to enjoy the great outdoors.
Burger with house bacon from Cumberland County restaurant is ‘heaven in your mouth’: Best Eats
Chef David T. Mills III, a chef for 20 years, helps guide shoppers on everything from purchases to preparations at his Mechanicsburg butcher shop and restaurant. “You can go to the market and go to the butcher, and that’s great. It worksm but what I do differently is I am here every day. I have the culinary experience,” said the owner of Smoke & Pickles Artisan Butcher Shop & Kitchen.
IN THIS ARTICLE
From jazz at Fort Hunter to salsa on Derry Street, there’s plenty to do this weekend in Harrisburg | Social Views
The month of September promises a flurry of activities to connect with community, starting this weekend with the Hispanic Heritage Festival on Allison Hill and the Dauphin County Jazz and Wine Festival. These events are family affairs, attracting people from different cultures, languages, and native lands as summer comes to...
Popular barbecue stand opens 2nd location in central Pa.
LauraMae’s Smoked BBQ of Millerstown has opened a second location in Duncannon. The new location at 2 Newport Road, in Dauphin County’s Reed Twp. near the intersection of routes 22 and 849, will bring their slow-smoked pulled pork and creamy mac and cheese to hungry new and returning customers.
wdac.com
A WDAC Voice Is Called Home
LANCASTER – A member of the WDAC radio family has gone home to be with the Lord. Larry Dale served at WDAC for 37 years as an on-air host on Sonrise, Reflections, and Request Time. He was a gifted musician and pianist and sang with several Christian music groups. He was a driver for Meals on Wheels of Lancaster for 28 years and traveled on several mission trips. Larry passed away September 2 at his Strasburg home after a long illness. He was 74. He leaves behind his wife Mary and his brother Brian. A memorial service will be held Sunday, September 18 at 3 p.m. at Lampeter United Methodist Church in Lampeter. Donations in Larry’s honor can be made to Meals On Wheels at mealsonwheelsoflancaster.org or to Lampeter United Methodist Church, 1101 Village Road, Lancaster, PA 17602. If you would like to send a card to Mary Dale, you can send them here at WDAC-FM, P.O. Box 3022, Lancaster, PA 17604 and we will see that she receives them.
Harrisburg officials left frustrated following Kipona's ending light show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg officials announced Tuesday that they are just as disappointed with the laser light show that was part of the Kipona Festival over the holiday weekend as the public. In a statement from Mayor Wanda R.D. Williams, when the city allegedly signed with the Laser Light...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Winery in York County announces it's closing its doors
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County winery announced its closure after 14 years of serving the community. Logan's View Winery announced Friday that it will close its doors when the wine runs out. As for an exact date, the owners are not sure when exactly the wine will sell out, but they plan for it to be around the end of 2022.
abc27.com
Free eye examinations to be held in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Optometric Association is planning to partner with VSP Vision Eyes of Hope and the Salvation Army to provide free eye exams and prescription glasses for Harrisburg. The event will be held on Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17. from 9 p.m. to...
foodieflashpacker.com
7 Must-Try York PA Restaurants | Best Restaurants In York Pennsylvania
If you think that York, Pennsylvania is not synonymous with finding fabulous food, you may be mistaken. The town of York indeed gained its fame during the industrial revolution, having been home to everything from Pullman railroad cars to the famous York Peppermint Patty. Still, today’s York has progressed into...
Cumberland County home with ‘look of classic estate’ for $1.05 million: Cool Spaces
Hidden in the woods in a largely undeveloped and forested area of Cumberland County, this home sits on over 10 acres, which includes mature trees and a private one acre pond. The home was built in 1981 by the late William Banks, who was president of the former Welbilt Construction company. After he retired, Banks served as Code Enforcement Officer for Silver Spring Township.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
178K+
Followers
75K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0