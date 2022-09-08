Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Friday, Sept. 9, 2022
Full Week 3 highlights from 2022 Friday Night Football on abc27
(WHTM) — High school football is back in action across Central Pennsylvania for the 2022 season with team’s Week 3 games across the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon, and York Adams. Week 3 of the 26th season of Friday Night Football on abc27 featured the Game of the Week: Shippensburg vs Spring Grove Below is a complete […]
High School Football: Central PA's Week 3 schedule
YORK, Pa. — The third week of the high school football season gets underway Friday night, with 47 games featuring the Lancaster-Lebanon League, York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association and Mid-Penn Conference teams. The action continues with four games on Saturday. This week's FOX43 High School Football Frenzy Game of the...
Top 5 plays from Week 2 | High School Football Frenzy
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The High School Football season is only a few weeks old, but there was plenty of amazing action all over Central Pennsylvania in Week 2. Here are our top 5 plays from last week (you can view them in the clip above):. #5 YORK 97-YARD PICK...
Photos: Josh Rudy, Logan Lentz led Elizabethtown past Ty Millhimes, Lower Dauphin
Josh Rudy’s big night Friday spoiled a brilliant showing by Lower Dauphin’s Ty Millhimes, and helped carry Elizabethtown to a 41-28 win over the Falcons. Rudy finished with 339 yards — 268 on 21-of-24 passing, 71 rushing — and two touchdowns. Logan Lentz added 155 yards and three touchdowns.
Week 3 Countdown to Kickoff: Central Pennsylvania high school football
(WHTM) — Get everything you need to know before the kickoff of Week 3 in the 2022 Central Pennsylvania High School football season. As teams start to identify their strengths and weakness, it’s time for our Midstate teams to kick it into gear ahead of conference play. Join the abc27 sports team as they break […]
High school roundup for Sept. 7, 2022: Dramatic win for North Allegheny girls soccer
Anna Bundy scored the game-winning goal in the final two minutes to lead North Allegheny to a 4-3 victory over Butler in Section 1-4A girls soccer Wednesday. Abby Stager scored twice and Allie Burns also found the net for the Tigers (5-0, 3-0). Samantha Miller had two goals and Maddison Rose also scored for Butler (1-2, 0-2).
Hershey vs. Dallastown football live stream: Watch here
Friday’s livestream game on PennLive features a matchup of two 0-2 teams. But those records don’t tell the whole story about the matchup between Hershey and Dallastown. Going on the road, the Hershey Trojans dropped their opener to Gettysburg in a hard-fought 25-14 loss to Gettysburg. Then, the next week, they dropped a 13-7 heartbreaker to Waynesboro. But head coach Mark Painter’s team has shown plenty of promise, with quarterback Daniel Painter and wideout Marcus Sweeney forming a solid connection in the passing game.
Shippensburg outplays Spring Grove in Week 3
SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Sept. 9, Shippensburg beat Spring Grove 21-14 during week three of the season, improving to 3-0. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in […]
Bishop McDevitt routs La Salle as Jeff Weachter picks up win No. 250
Bishop McDevitt vs Lasalle College — In football, things can change from game-to-game, week-to-week, or year-to-year.
Know The Score: September 9, 2022
PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn't get any bigger than high school football in western Pennsylvania.We're committed to bringing you the best team coverage in the region.After the games, you can find all the latest scores right here!SEARCH FOR YOUR TEAM'S SCORE:Abington 49, Harry S. Truman 7Academy of the New Church 40, Morrisville 14Aliquippa 26, Pittsburgh North Catholic 0Altoona 38, Mifflin County 0Annville-Cleona 42, Littlestown 14Appoquinimink, Del. vs. Olney Charter, ppd.Archbishop Spalding, Md. 20, Imhotep Charter 13Armstrong 49, New Castle 13Avonworth 21, Sto-Rox 18Bald Eagle Area 48, Bellefonte 0Beaver Area 28, Freedom Area 18Beaver Falls 44, Knoch 6Bedford 51, Westmont Hilltop...
Greensburg Salem holds on for win over Ligonier Valley
Greensburg Salem made a rare venture into the mountains Friday night and escaped with a narrow high school football victory over relative WPIAL newcomer Ligonier Valley. The teams hadn’t played in more than 90 years. Cody Rubrecht passed for 118 yards and rushed for 116 to lead Class 3A...
Mid-Penn High School Football Scores: Live Updates from games played Friday (9/9/22)
Another exciting week of high school football is upon us here in Pennsylvania. The second week of the regular season gets underway tonight with some big games involving Mid-Penn teams. Follow along with the live scoreboard below. Scores are user-generated and offered through ScoreStream. See a score that’s wrong? Don’t...
Marcus Quaker, Trent Herrera, defense lead West Perry to 24-0 win at Juniata
Marcus Quaker was good Friday and Trent Herrera was, too, and that is becoming a trend for West Perry. So is winning ball games.
State College tennis comes out on top against Northern York
State College came out on top against Northern York in a tennis Match on Thursday with a score of 5-0 and improved to 7-0 on the season. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Cumberland Valley separates in second half, stays perfect with win over Spring-Ford
Credit Spring-Ford with putting up a fight, scrapping through two and a half quarters, and then rallying at the end in Friday night’s game against Cumberland Valley.
Westmoreland County football players to watch in 2022 Week 2
The sophomore rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown in helping the Golden Lions defeat Derry, 26-17, last week. He’s expected to be the team’s top running back. Burke rushed for 93 yards on 11 carries for the Greyhounds in a loss to Cornell on Friday. He has scored a touchdown in two games for Monessen.
