abc27 News

Full Week 3 highlights from 2022 Friday Night Football on abc27

(WHTM) — High school football is back in action across Central Pennsylvania for the 2022 season with team’s Week 3 games across the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon, and York Adams. Week 3 of the 26th season of Friday Night Football on abc27 featured the Game of the Week: Shippensburg vs Spring Grove Below is a complete […]
FOX43.com

High School Football: Central PA's Week 3 schedule

YORK, Pa. — The third week of the high school football season gets underway Friday night, with 47 games featuring the Lancaster-Lebanon League, York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association and Mid-Penn Conference teams. The action continues with four games on Saturday. This week's FOX43 High School Football Frenzy Game of the...
FOX43.com

Top 5 plays from Week 2 | High School Football Frenzy

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The High School Football season is only a few weeks old, but there was plenty of amazing action all over Central Pennsylvania in Week 2. Here are our top 5 plays from last week (you can view them in the clip above):. #5 YORK 97-YARD PICK...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Grant Hall
Michael Jones
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

High school roundup for Sept. 7, 2022: Dramatic win for North Allegheny girls soccer

Anna Bundy scored the game-winning goal in the final two minutes to lead North Allegheny to a 4-3 victory over Butler in Section 1-4A girls soccer Wednesday. Abby Stager scored twice and Allie Burns also found the net for the Tigers (5-0, 3-0). Samantha Miller had two goals and Maddison Rose also scored for Butler (1-2, 0-2).
PennLive.com

Hershey vs. Dallastown football live stream: Watch here

Friday’s livestream game on PennLive features a matchup of two 0-2 teams. But those records don’t tell the whole story about the matchup between Hershey and Dallastown. Going on the road, the Hershey Trojans dropped their opener to Gettysburg in a hard-fought 25-14 loss to Gettysburg. Then, the next week, they dropped a 13-7 heartbreaker to Waynesboro. But head coach Mark Painter’s team has shown plenty of promise, with quarterback Daniel Painter and wideout Marcus Sweeney forming a solid connection in the passing game.
abc27 News

Shippensburg outplays Spring Grove in Week 3

SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Sept. 9, Shippensburg beat Spring Grove 21-14 during week three of the season, improving to 3-0. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in […]
CBS Pittsburgh

Know The Score: September 9, 2022

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn't get any bigger than high school football in western Pennsylvania.We're committed to bringing you the best team coverage in the region.After the games, you can find all the latest scores right here!SEARCH FOR YOUR TEAM'S SCORE:Abington 49, Harry S. Truman 7Academy of the New Church 40, Morrisville 14Aliquippa 26, Pittsburgh North Catholic 0Altoona 38, Mifflin County 0Annville-Cleona 42, Littlestown 14Appoquinimink, Del. vs. Olney Charter, ppd.Archbishop Spalding, Md. 20, Imhotep Charter 13Armstrong 49, New Castle 13Avonworth 21, Sto-Rox 18Bald Eagle Area 48, Bellefonte 0Beaver Area 28, Freedom Area 18Beaver Falls 44, Knoch 6Bedford 51, Westmont Hilltop...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Greensburg Salem holds on for win over Ligonier Valley

Greensburg Salem made a rare venture into the mountains Friday night and escaped with a narrow high school football victory over relative WPIAL newcomer Ligonier Valley. The teams hadn’t played in more than 90 years. Cody Rubrecht passed for 118 yards and rushed for 116 to lead Class 3A...
