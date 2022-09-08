Read full article on original website
Related
Cricket-India's Kohli surprised himself with drought-ending T20 hundred
DUBAI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Virat Kohli's agonising wait for an international hundred is finally over and the star Indian batsman is surprised he ended the drought with a century in the game's 20-overs format.
BBC
Aaron Finch: Australia white-ball captain to retire from one-day internationals
Australia white-ball captain Aaron Finch will retire from one-day international (ODI) cricket after Sunday's match against New Zealand. Finch has led Australia's ODI and Twenty20 teams since 2018. The 35-year-old opening batter has played 145 ODIs and scored 5,401 runs at an average of 39.13. He led Australia to their...
Aaron Finch announces ODI retirement, backs Steve Smith as new leader
Aaron Finch plans to fight on into next month’s Twenty20 World Cup, despite the white-ball captain announcing his retirement from one-day cricket. “It has been a fantastic ride with some incredible memories,” Finch said. “I have been extremely fortunate to be a part of some brilliant one-day sides. Equally, I have been blessed by all those I have played with and the many people behind the scenes.
Comments / 0