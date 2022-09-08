ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 7

NolaMercury
2d ago

I can't stand that we only have 1 pickup a week when we are paying for twice a week. Richard's always has done a fair job my area. Blame the city. Terrible leadership.

Reply(2)
12
Be Real
2d ago

never had any issues with Richards services. my issue is if I'm paying for two pick-ups, I want two. if not than the city owes the residents. then when the city requested(supposedly allowing) citizens to drop off their trash at no cost, is this their way of making us pay them now by having 1 pick up day.

Reply
5
Truth Serum
2d ago

It was stunning when complaints emerged against Richard's Disposal. The article has opened our eyes; at least knowing there wasn't derelict of duty.

Reply
2
Related
NOLA.com

IV Waste's lowball recycling price triples, alarming New Orleans officials, competitor

When New Orleans officials considered IV Waste’s proposal for a sanitation contract three months ago, they noted the company’s eye-popping quotation for the curbside recycling portion: The figure was one third of the average of all bids. Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montaño wondered aloud whether IV Waste might be “under-bidding for the [sake] of getting a contract.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Mid-City loses water pressure for two hours during fire hydrant work

Low water pressure was reported in Mid-City on Saturday morning, and the New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board said it was rushing to restore service. Customers reported an outage in the North Carrollton Avenue area at about 10 a.m. Blue Oak BBQ, 900 N. Carrollton, tweeted that it had no running water at 10:45 a.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Latoya Cantrell
Person
Ray Nagin
fox8live.com

Cantrell, Ferguson announce sweeping changes at NOPD

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Superintendent Shaun Ferguson, flanked by city councilmembers and assorted leadership, announced one of the largest changes in how New Orleans is policed in decades, including an $80 million dollar package aimed at recruitment and retention as well as immediate changes in the department.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Woman driver shot at Tulane Avenue stoplight, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A female driver was shot early Saturday morning (Sept. 10) while stopped at a red light on Tulane Avenue, New Orleans police said. The 47-year-old victim was stopped at the intersection of Tulane Avenue and Norman C. Francis Parkway in Mid-City around 3:49 a.m., police said, when the unidentified passenger of another vehicle “began firing shots.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Lost after Katrina, the Club Desire was a cornerstone of the Ninth Ward for years

No ordinary day would suit the grand opening of Charley Armstead’s Club Desire in 1948: It had to be Mardi Gras. The ambitious proprietor made sure that his palatial 9th Ward nightclub stood out even on New Orleans’s most festive day, booking Dave Bartholomew’s Orchestra for the first night, placing advertisements in the Louisiana Weekly, sending trucks with music and loudspeakers into the neighborhood, and illuminating the night sky with klieg lights that could be seen for 20 miles.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Waste Disposal#City Council#Sanitation
WWL

Carjacking problem now crossing parish lines

NEW ORLEANS — Crime across the city continues to worsen, as multiple agencies work together on a string of carjackings across the region. While New Orleans tries to reduce armed robberies. Friday, an 18-year-old woman was put under arrest, and two young people are being considered as suspects after...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Customer Service
WDSU

NOPD investigating 2 overnight shootings, 1 deadly

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating two overnight shootings, one of which resulted in someone's death. According to the police, a man was shot and killed on the 3000 block of Toledano Street in Central City around 7:37 p.m. Friday Police found the man in front of a residence with a gunshot wound.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy