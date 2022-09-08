Read full article on original website
Pup Parents Won't Want To Miss This 5K Event For CaninesDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Tufts shows support for Harvard, UNC in Supreme Court affirmative action caseThe Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
4 Magical Harry Potter Events Happening in September!Dianna CarneyHolden, MA
The Most Delicious Bakery is Hiding Behind this Massachusetts Gas StationTravel MavenConcord, MA
You're Invited! Wormtown Brewery Event Will Support Local Non-Profit "The Boxer Rescue"Dianna CarneyWorcester, MA
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts
A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Joanne Chang,...
wgbh.org
Two Mass. politicians named in Oath Keepers’ membership lists
A candidate looking to retake his post as a Barnstable County Commissioner and a Wilbraham Republican Town Committee member were included on the Oath Keepers’ membership database, a far-right paramilitary group that rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 last year. Republican candidate Ron Beaty of Barnstable and...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: 2 $100,000 ‘Mass Cash’ winners Wednesday
Another lottery prize was won off of a ticket sold at at Ted’s Stateline Mobil in Methuen, a “lucky” store that has sold multiple big winners this year. The store has sold seven prizes worth at least $100,000 this year. Three of them have been for $1 million and one was for $25,000 per year for life.
One Of The Most Depressed Cities In America Is In Massachusetts–And No, It’s Not Boston
There are many things nowadays that can lead to or contribute to the anxiety disorder known as depression. Money or debt issues, physical or emotional abuse, working like a dog for your employer and not feeling appreciated, being the target of bullying, getting older, ever-changing social mores, what's going on in the daily news, and the list goes on.
Company that owns 5 resorts wins auction to buy popular New England ski area
Utah-based Pacific Group Resorts, Inc., which owns five ski resorts, has won the auction to buy Jay Peak Resort, the Vermont ski area that was shaken by a massive fraud case involving its former owner and president. The court-appointed receiver who has been overseeing Jay Peak for more than six...
Boston Globe
On the North Shore, a moderate Republican bests ‘Super Happy Fun America’ leader in write-in contest
“It’s a very unusual circumstance where you have the incumbent on the ballot and he garnered the most votes even though he is set to file paperwork to decline.”. A moderate Republican overpowered a right-wing agitator in an unusual North Shore legislative contest Tuesday that observers saw as a possible indicator of the state GOP’s appetite for far-right politics. C.J. Fitzwater secured the Republican nomination for the First Essex District House seat after his write-in campaign trounced that of Samson Racioppi, an activist who organized the 2019 “Straight Pride Parade” in Boston. Racioppi also helped organize buses to Washington, D.C., for the protest that became the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Birthday gift from mother-in-law won New Hampshire woman $1 million
A New Hampshire woman celebrated her birthday by winning a $1 million lottery prize. On Aug. 19, Shannon Mee of Derry, New Hampshire, claimed a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game. Mee’s mother-in-law had given her the lottery ticket...
Making her name — literally — with bread: Ex-UMass health worker launches bakery
WORCESTER — For many people, quitting a job and starting a new business can be daunting. Worcester resident Zaida Melendez would agree. But after two months, the health care worker turned baker is finding her footing and bringing a taste of her native El Salvador to Worcester’s baking scene. ...
Proposed overnight sleeper train from Boston to Montreal would make multiple stops in New England
BOSTON — Officials in Canada have proposed a plan to offer overnight passenger train service from Montreal to many towns and cities in New England. The 14-hour train ride would take travelers all the way to Boston, making several stops along the way including Portland and Old Orchard Beach in Maine, as well as Durham, New Hampshire, the Portsmouth Herald reported. There are also a number of planned stops in Quebec.
leominsterchamp.com
International Veterans Chorus to mark 9/11 anniversary with program on Sunday morning
LEOMINSTER — The International Veterans Chorus will host a 9/11 remembrance ceremony starting at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11 at Monument Square in downtown Leominster. The program will mark the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people in New York City, the Pentagon and southwestern Pennsylvania.
Oath Keeper membership in Massachusetts: What we know about David Sanders and Ron Beaty Jr., elected officials in report
Two elected officials in Wilbraham and Cape Cod are listed as being members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism received more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists, according to the Associated Press. The extremist group is accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
wgbh.org
Sec. of State Galvin glides to eighth primary victory, celebrates quietly at The Stockyard
If Secretary of the Commonwealth Bill Galvin wins reelection in November, the question is this: Will he seek a ninth term in 2026?. Galvin coasted through his eighth successful Democratic primary Tuesday night, besting Massachusetts NAACP President Tanisha Sullivan. If he wins against Republican Rayla Campbell in November, he’ll be on his way to serving a total 31 years in the post.
Man killed in Boxborough crash
BOXBOROUGH, Mass. — State police are investigating what caused a car to careen off 495 northbound Friday night killing a man from Tewksbury. The driver, Steven Michaud, 60, was transported via lifeflight to Umass Worcester where he passed away. State police say in a release that a preliminary investigation...
25 Investigates: 12-year-old dies at DCF residential program
FITCHBURG, Mass. — 25 Investigates has learned that a 12-year-old girl, who was in the care of the Department of Children and Families, has died. The Worcester County District Attorney’s office is investigating the unattended death, which is standard procedure. According to sources, the girl was found unresponsive...
This Massachusetts Roller Coaster Is One Of The Three Oldest In New England
I'm not much of a dare devil, but I do enjoy a roller coaster from time to time. The "Tilt-A-Whirl", or "Tea Cups", or anything that spins on something that spins is not for me, though. "The Pirate Ship" makes me kind of sick, too. I'll just stick with roller coasters.
Layoffs, furloughs hit Family Health Center of Worcester; branches outside city closed
WORCESTER — The Family Health Center of Worcester has laid off 35 workers, furloughed 15 and has closed branches in Southbridge and Webster. The Queen Street agency, which provides care for income-eligible patients, has been dealing with financial hardships, as well as a malware attack, according to CEO Louis Brady.
fallriverreporter.com
12-year-old Massachusetts girl dies while in the care of the Department of Children and Families
A Massachusetts girl has died while in the care of the Department of Children and Families. According to a spokesperson, State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the unattended death of a 12-year-old in Fitchburg on Saturday. While the DA’s Office did not...
Mom looking for answers after her 6-year-old daughter and friend walk away from Swampscott school
SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — Erin Rioux is frustrated and just wants some answers. She is upset after her 6-year-old daughter and a friend were able to simply walk away unnoticed from Clarke Elementary School Thursday morning. “I feel like there should be something that they’re saying to us instead of...
Massachusetts House Primary Election Results
Three local seats on the Massachusetts House of Representatives are contested this year.
nbcboston.com
Kathy Curran Joins NBC10 Boston as Chief Investigative Strategist Beginning Sept. 12
NBC10 Boston/WBTS announced Tuesday that Kathy Curran will join the team as chief investigative strategist. Curran -- an Emmy and Murrow award-winning journalist who has been covering Boston for close to 30 years -- will begin her new role with NBC10 Boston on Monday, Sept. 12. “Kathy’s incredible experience in...
