Environment

Beautiful early fall pattern

By Ben Gelber
 2 days ago

An area of high pressure will keep skies partly sunny, with a pleasant northwesterly flow providing comfortable temperatures. Highs will top out in the upper 70s for the third day in a row, followed by another cool morning Friday, with lows in the upper 50s.

Seasonally warm and dry conditions will continue Friday, as temperatures edge up into the low 80s with partly cloudy skies, and high pressure shifts to the northeastern states.

The full Harvest Moon will rise Saturday, but will be essentially full during a mild Football Friday Nite!

Clouds will increase over the weekend during the OSU game (noon kickoff in the mid-70s) ahead of a slow-moving storm system in the Upper Midwest that will team up with a southern feature to draw moisture northward from the Gulf of Mexico.

Showers will move in Saturday evening from the southwest and continue, on and off, through Tuesday, until a cold front pushes through the state.

Temperatures will cool down with clouds and showers, with highs in the 70s.

Forecast

  • Thursday: Partly cloudy, pleasant. High 79
  • Tonight: Clearing. Low 60
  • Friday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 83
  • Saturday: Clouds increase, showers late. High 80 (66)
  • Sunday: Showers likely. High 78 (65)
  • Monday: Showers continue. High 74 (64)
  • Tuesday: Showers early, mostly cloudy. High 72 (60)
  • Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 74 (56)

Have a good late week! -Ben

