Read full article on original website
Related
Should Eagles be worried about underdog Detroit Lions?
In the latest Go Birds! Pod, James Seltzer and Eliot Shorr-Parks discuss whether the Eagles are the best bet on Sunday, and whether taking the points is the smart decision or if worried fans should take the money line.
Lions coach Duce Staley on facing Eagles: 'It'll be real good to go out there and smack them in the mouth'
Among the Week 1 reunions in the NFL are Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield taking the field against his former Cleveland Browns teammates, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson traveling to face the Seattle Seahawks and New York Jets signal-caller Joe Flacco getting the starting nod in a matchup with his former employer in the Baltimore Ravens. Another one will take place during the NFC contest between the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles.
NFL Odds: Eagles vs. Lions prediction, odds and pick – 9/11/2022
The Philadelphia Eagles will travel to take on the Detroit Lions in the NFL opener for both teams on Sunday afternoon. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes an Eagles-Lions prediction and pick, laid out below. Philadelphia is coming off a 9-8 season, reaching the playoffs in […] The post NFL Odds: Eagles vs. Lions prediction, odds and pick – 9/11/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Detroit Lions: season record predictions
No NFL team starts out each season in training camp aiming for mediocrity. The motto “go big or go home” rings true for every football player and team who plays this game. For the Detroit Lions this season, “going big” doesn’t necessarily mean the going to the Super Bowl. Sometimes the big wins come in smaller, more realistic ways and the Lions could and should have a stronger 2022 overall record when all is said and done.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York Giants overcoming potential Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari absences will be difficult but not impossible vs Titans
The New York Giants will begin their 98th season in the NFL on Sunday under new head coach Brian Daboll
Eagles hoping addition of Brown will help against Lions
DETROIT (AP) — A year ago, the Philadelphia Eagles were a playoff team that routed the woeful Detroit Lions 44-6. That result aside, both teams are fully aware of the areas they need to improve as they head into the season opener. The Eagles were largely one-dimensional during their march to the playoffs last year, and the Detroit game was a good example. Jalen Hurts threw for 103 yards as Philadelphia did most of its damage on the ground. The Eagles finished with 236 yards rushing, eight more than the Lions’ offense generated overall. Hurts was more impressive as a rusher than a passer last season — finishing with 784 yards on the ground and 10 scores — and while the Eagles led the NFL in rushing, they didn’t have a receiver who topped 1,000 yards.
NBC Sports
Eagles nearly landed different top WR this offseason: report
The Eagles' NFL Draft night trade for A.J. Brown was a high-stakes shocker from Howie Roseman that electrified the fanbase and has football analysts everywhere high on the Birds heading into the 2022 regular season. But if it weren't for a phone call from the Los Angeles Rams on March...
Yardbarker
A rich history of the Eagles battles with the Lions
The Philadelphia Eagles and the Detroit Lions are squaring off in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL in what is a battle of long time NFC foes. While there isn’t really a known rivalry between the two teams, they have come across each other pretty often in the 90 years they’ve been in the NFL together. The two teams have matched up 34 times in the regular season and once in the playoffs, with the Eagles owning the all-time tiebreaker 17-16-2.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Marshall stuns No. 8 Notre Dame with late pick-six
Henry Colombi’s 3-yard touchdown pass to Devin Miller on third-and-goal vaulted the visiting Marshall Thundering Herd to a 26-21 upset
NBC Sports
Eagles re-work two contracts to create cap space: report
Going into business Thursday, the Eagles ranked last in the NFL in available cap space. Lane Johnson and Jake Elliott to the rescue. Johnson and Elliott have agreed to contract restructures to allow the Eagles to carve out desperately needed cap space, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. As of...
John Calipari to visit 5-star prospects DJ Wagner, Aaron Bradshaw
With college coaches able to get on the road recruiting Friday, John Calipari knew exactly where he wanted to go on his first visit. That would be to Camden, N.J., to see five-star recruit and top ten players: center Aaron Bradshaw and combo guard and No. 1 recruit DJ Wagner.
NJ.com
NJ
208K+
Followers
120K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0