DETROIT (AP) — A year ago, the Philadelphia Eagles were a playoff team that routed the woeful Detroit Lions 44-6. That result aside, both teams are fully aware of the areas they need to improve as they head into the season opener. The Eagles were largely one-dimensional during their march to the playoffs last year, and the Detroit game was a good example. Jalen Hurts threw for 103 yards as Philadelphia did most of its damage on the ground. The Eagles finished with 236 yards rushing, eight more than the Lions’ offense generated overall. Hurts was more impressive as a rusher than a passer last season — finishing with 784 yards on the ground and 10 scores — and while the Eagles led the NFL in rushing, they didn’t have a receiver who topped 1,000 yards.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO