UFC 278 Purses: Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards walk away as top earners, Paulo Costa earns less than Prelim fighters

Read full article on original website
Related
MMAmania.com
Israel Adesanya predicts Nate Diaz upset at UFC 279: ‘Khamzat Chimaev’s going to gas’
Nate Diaz has the support of an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion. This weekend (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022), UFC 279 acts as Diaz’s ride off into the sunset before enjoying life post-UFC. It won’t come easily, however, as he’ll have to battle undefeated destroyer, Khamzat Chimaev (11-0), to get to that.
CBS Sports
UFC 279 predictions -- Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson: Fight card, odds, preview, expert picks, prelims
A hectic Friday has created a brand new fight card for UFC 279 on Saturday night. The event, slated for the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, was set to see rising welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev take on Nate Diaz in what many believed to be his final fight with the promotion. Instead, Chimaev missed weight by an astounding 7.5 pounds and it set off a chain reaction of epic proportions.
Dana White reveals doctors advised Khamzat Chimaev to stop cutting weight at UFC 279: “He started locking up”
Dana White has revealed why UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev missed weight at UFC 279. Earlier today, ‘Borz’ was expected to face Nate Diaz in his first pay-per-view headliner. The card was set to be the main event of UFC 279, set for this Saturday in Las Vegas. However, that fight is no longer going to happen.
UFC 279: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz weigh-in results, 3 fighters miss weight
UFC 279: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz weigh-in results. On Saturday, Sept. 10, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, rising welterweight star Khamzat Chimaev will face Stockton legend Nate Diaz for the main event of UFC 279. UFC 279 will mark Diaz’s departure from the UFC, which he has been a staple in since winning The Ultimate Fighter 5 in 2007. Diaz (20-13) is coming in a massive underdog against the undefeated Chimaev (11-0) at +750.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ESPN
Conor McGregor congratulates Nate Diaz ahead of rival's final fight on UFC contract
Nate Diaz has received an enormous amount of support heading into the final fight of his UFC contract on Saturday, including from his old rival, Conor McGregor. McGregor took the time to congratulate Diaz on fulfilling his contract on Saturday, via his personal social media. The two fought twice in 2016, splitting the rivalry at 1-1. There has been speculation of a third fight for a long time, but it has yet to come to fruition.
MMA Fighting
‘Poetic justice’: Pros react to Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson, new UFC 279 fight card after day of chaos
UFC 279 is still on — and it may actually be better than it was before. Following a day of chaos, a new main event Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson is set to headline the Las Vegas pay-per-view in a five-round welterweight bout. Khamzat Chimaev, who was originally set to fight Diaz in the main event, will instead meet Kevin Holland in a five-round 180-pound catchweight contest after missing weight by 7.5 pounds at Friday’s weigh-ins. The flurry of late changes also means the two odd men out — Li Jingliang and Daniel Rodriguez — will now fight each other in a third-round bout on UFC 279’s main card.
Yardbarker
UFC 279 Restructured to Diaz vs. Ferguson Headliner, Chimaev-Holland Co-Main
’s failure on the scales has forced the Ultimate Fighting Championship to scramble in unexpected ways. On Friday, Chimaev tipped the scales at 178.5 pounds at the early UFC 279 weigh-ins, for 7.5 pounds above the non-title welterweight cap. His headlining matchup against Nate Diaz, who weighed 171 pounds, has been scuttled as a result, as first reported by BJPenn.com. In the new five-round UFC 279 main event, per UFC President Dana White on UFC's Instagram page, Diaz (20-13) will now be squaring off Tony Ferguson (25-7), who also weighed in at welterweight. This event, which remains a pay-per-view will carry on at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday.
UFC 279: Diaz vs. Ferguson live-streaming watch-along with MMA Junkie Radio
UFC 279 takes place Saturday with the possible farewell fight for one of the promotion’s biggest stars, and MMA Junkie Radio’s “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” will host a live streaming watch-along right here, which kicks off at 8 p.m. ET. After a tumultuous Friday...
RELATED PEOPLE
UFC 279 weigh-in video: Tony Ferguson on point for welterweight return vs. Li Jingliang
LAS VEGAS – Tony Ferguson is officially a welterweight for the first time in more than a decade after he and opponent Li Jingliang hit the divisional mark at UFC 279 weigh-ins. Ferguson (25-7 MMA, 15-5 UFC), a former interim UFC lightweight champion, is seeking a fresh start by...
mmanews.com
Rodriguez Looks To Steal All Nate Diaz’s Fans At UFC 279
UFC welterweight Daniel Rodriguez is looking to take a page out of Nate Diaz‘s book in order to tempt the Stockton native’s fans his way. Tonight, Rodriguez will make his long-awaited return to the Octagon, and he’ll do so by appearing on the pay-per-view stage for the second time in his UFC career. Aside from a controversial loss on the scorecards to Nicolas Dalby, “D-Rod” has been perfect since making his promotional debut in 2020.
UFC 279: Jailton Almeida is the fighter to watch
Jailton Almeida is the fighter to watch at UFC 279. On Saturday, UFC 279 will be taking place live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. The show will be headlined by a massive welterweight battle between Khamzat Chimaev, and Nate Diaz which will surely not disappoint. However, another big fight will be taking place and it will be a catchweight division fight. This fight features a light heavyweight star in the making, Jailton Almeida taking on Anton Turkalj.
Comments / 0