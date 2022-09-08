Read full article on original website
Elk hunting seasons start Saturday as their numbers continue to grow
Pennsylvania’s 22nd slate of modern-day elk hunting seasons gets under way Saturday with the two-week 2022 archery the large deer relatives. That will be followed by a general hunting season on elk from Oct. 31 to Nov. 5 and then a late season from Dec. 31 to Jan. 7.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Game Commission cancels Middle Creek Archery Hunt amid deer disease
KLEINFELTERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission announced that it will be canceling this year’s controlled archery hunt at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area. This is due to an outbreak of hemorrhagic disease across the southeast region, including Middle Creek. Hemorrhagic disease is a common infectious disease...
9 great breakfasts for $10 or less (with good coffee) in central Pa. | Mimi’s picks
The work-from-home boom has meant more time for a good morning meal for employees. More folks are having a leisurely breakfast in the comfort of their living spaces, even if it’s picked up curbside or delivered. Make time in your busy schedules to eat in or order take out from these area affordable eateries.
Part of Pa. Turnpike’s Northeast Extension to be closed this weekend
Both sides of the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike will be closed for part of this weekend between the Lehigh Valley and Quakertown interchanges. The closures are for crews to install new overhead beams for a new bridge carrying Vera Cruz Road over the turnpike at mile marker A49.67 in Lehigh County.
wkok.com
Many People Ride Pennsylvania Turnpike Free, $155M Loss Annually
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — AP is reporting… The amount of uncollected tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike grew by nearly 50% last year, and a new government audit is urging the Turnpike Commission to address the problem and make changes to improve its finances. Following up on an internal study that said more than $104 million in tolls went uncollected last year, an update in May found the amount had grown to $155 million. Nearly $1.5 billion in tolls was paid or expected to be paid during the one-year period from April 2021 to March of this year.
echo-pilot.com
Now is the time to stock up on ammo for hunting in Pennsylvania. Here's what you need to know
If you enjoy hunting, now is the time to take stock of your ammunition needs for your favorite deer rifle and shotgun. Last fall many sportsmen were left scrambling to find shells and cartridges for their guns because of an ammo shortage. This year, the inventory has improved, but prices have also increased by 20% or more.
Pennsylvania city among top 5 best for chocolate lovers: study
Three things in life are certain: death, taxes, and chocolate making people happy. Pennsylvanian chocolate lovers should hereby rejoice, as one city in the state has been deemed the absolute best for them to visit. SIMILAR STORIES: Pennsylvanians’ swear word of choice is this, claims study. Researchers at Love...
13-foot, 300-pound bench stolen by Pa. skaters already gone again
Well that was short-lived. A bench stolen from New York City by Pennsylvanian skaters is already gone. Again. SIMILAR STORIES: Pennsylvania skaters steal 13-foot, 300-pound bench from N.Y. The New York Post had previously reported last week that the 13-foot, 300-pound curved structure (which goes by the names the “AVE...
Lancaster Farming
Dry Silage Heats Up Silo Fire Risk
Dry conditions in parts of Pennsylvania have led to scorched crops in fields and a spike in silo fires after the moisture-starved corn has been chopped for silage. Eric Rickenbach, a Berks County instructor in silo emergencies, received multiple calls for silo fires during the last week of August as farmers rushed to chop corn before it dried even more.
The $600 million in state funds came at a critical time for Pennsylvania nursing homes | Opinion
Thanks to the bipartisan leadership of the Pennsylvania General Assembly and Gov. Tom Wolf in the last state budget, Pennsylvania took a good first step in support of Pennsylvania’s long-term care industry. In total, Pennsylvania’s 2022-23 budget invests more than $600 million in state and federal funds so that it can help care for one of the nation’s largest senior populations.
New diner; Mastriano’s rise; laser show explanation: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Mastriano’s rise: State Sen. Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor, is Exhibit A for how fate and timing can rocket-launch a political career. Victim’s voice: When Jenay Aikey was 8 years old, she was trafficked into having...
Pennsylvania is Home to the Country's Largest Pothole
While Pennsylvania may have plenty of unexpected dips on its roads that drive car wonders crazy, nothing can compare to the massive natural phenomenon found within this PA state park, keep reading to learn more about the largest pothole found in America.
For Small Town Charm + Great Food, These Places Are Worth Visiting in Pennsylvania This Fall
Pennsylvania really has grown on me. I've been a resident of the keystone state for three years, and I feel at home. There are so much to see and to do throughout the state, especially in Lancaster, where I currently live. In my biased opinion, Lancaster is the best food town in the commonwealth. Today, however, I am looking beyond my city, focusing on destinations that's not in my "backyard".
Local scuba-diver finds a piece of railroad history in Loyalsock Creek
When a fallen steam locomotive was pulled from the waters of Loyalsock Creek in 1906, photos of the wreck showed the engine missing its smokestack; but no one ever noticed this. Not until John Smithkors found that smokestack lying in the creek more than 100 years later. It was July 2013, and Smithkors had decided to scuba-dive at the spot of the wreck, just east of the Route 87 bridge...
There's a Massive ATV Park Opening in Pennsylvania Soon
There are some pretty big changes coming to Pennsylvania over the next few years. In a recent announcement, Governor Tom Wolf has revealed a budget change that allows for 3 new state parks and a brand new, massive ATV park. These new additions come after an uptick in state park and state forest attendance over the past couple of years, likely due to the pandemic.
Pennsylvania Is Auctioning Off 21 Liquor Licenses
Have you ever dreamed of opening a pub, cantina, or saloon, only to realize that getting a liquor license is extremely expensive? Well. There may be a great workaround that can help get you into business on the cheap.
Multiple counties see increase in COVID-19 transmission
Pa. (WTAJ) — A number of counties in Pennsylvania have seen an increase in the transmission of COVID-19 in the past week, according to CDC data. The seven-day total, from Sep. 2 to Sep. 8, pushed Centre County into the high category, something they haven’t seen in 15 weeks. Cambria and Huntingdon County have also […]
pghcitypaper.com
Preserving the radical history of Pennsylvania’s bootleg coal miners
The Prohibition-era bootleggers who illegally manufactured and sold alcohol from 1920-1933 are favorite characters to historians and the American public. Much less widely known, however, are the stories of America’s bootleg coal miners, workers in Pennsylvania coal towns during the same era who asserted their right to survive exploitative conditions by mining coal in their communities and selling it themselves, even if the land and the coal were owned by huge corporations.
Growing project raises new generation of farmers, helped by Pa. grant
Gwen Ross, director of Workforce Development Initiatives with the Department of Community and Economic Development, and Sara Gilgora, special assistant for Workforce Development with the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, stopped by the LEAF (Leadership, Education, and Farming) Project, Landisburg, on Aug. 30 to highlight a $293,070 grant awarded to the Pennsylvania Association for Sustainable Agriculture. The grant will help prepare the next generation of farmers through apprenticeships.
Flashes of blue in historically red South-Central Pennsylvania | Opinion
In South Central Pennsylvania, Republican extremism and Democratic voter registration gains could sweep Democrats into regional relevance for the first time in decades. While Republicans have made registration gains statewide in recent years, they still trail Democrats by about half a million voters and the critical South Central region — specifically Dauphin and Cumberland Counties — is evidently bucking the trend.
