Pennsylvania high school football scores for Friday, Sept. 9, 2022
The Call Up: High School, College And Professional Football This Weekend
With the NFL season now underway, there are plenty of opportunities to catch a football game this weekend. It's week two of the High School Football season, and our game of the week is one of the most anticipated matchups. Jonathan Huskey was live at Union-Tuttle Stadium with a look...
Pa. High School Football Report Podcast: Can these undefeated Mid-Penn Conference programs sustain the early momentum?
No playoff bids have been awarded and no division titles have been won, but 2-0 is as good as it gets through two regular season weeks of the high school football season. On this edition of the Pa. High School Football Report podcast, Dan and Ep dissect some of the 14 current unbeatens in the MPC and if those positive vibes can continue over the next 2-3 game stretch.
PennLive’s Elite 25: The top high school football teams in Pa.
Who has the best high school football team in Pennsylvania?.
Mid-Penn High School Football Scores: Live Updates from games played Friday (9/9/22)
Another exciting week of high school football is upon us here in Pennsylvania. The second week of the regular season gets underway tonight with some big games involving Mid-Penn teams. Follow along with the live scoreboard below. Scores are user-generated and offered through ScoreStream. See a score that’s wrong? Don’t...
York High wins a wild one, denies Carlisle a 3-0 start with last-second touchdown
YORK – A resounding 3-0 start to the football season was there for Carlisle to take Friday at Smalls Field. But this proving ground is where guys like Jaheim White and Sam Stoner are at their best. And it was just good enough to overtake a gutsy performance by the Thundering Herd.
Drew Branstetter, Kobe Moore and Luke Parise help Camp Hill stay perfect with win over Upper Dauphin
Drew Branstetter continued his hot start to the season Friday and that helped Camp Hill stay perfect on the year with a 26-12 win over Upper Dauphin. Branstetter finished 13-of-22 passing for 136 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.
Keith Oates’ big game on offense, defense helps East Pennsboro stay perfect with win against Milton Hershey
Keith Oates turned in another big game Friday to help East Pennsboro stay perfect with a 17-8 win over Milton Hershey.
Upper Perkiomen RB Zach Schwartz wins fan vote as Pa’s high school football player of the week
Zach Schwartz is not claiming it, but if he ever does, it will be hard to argue against the idea that he might just have had the most unique road to winning the fan vote for Pa. Player of the Week in the two-year history of the contest on PennLive.
Cumberland Valley separates in second half, stays perfect with win over Spring-Ford
Credit Spring-Ford with putting up a fight, scrapping through two and a half quarters, and then rallying at the end in Friday night’s game against Cumberland Valley.
