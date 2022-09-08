ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

PennLive.com

Pa. High School Football Report Podcast: Can these undefeated Mid-Penn Conference programs sustain the early momentum?

No playoff bids have been awarded and no division titles have been won, but 2-0 is as good as it gets through two regular season weeks of the high school football season. On this edition of the Pa. High School Football Report podcast, Dan and Ep dissect some of the 14 current unbeatens in the MPC and if those positive vibes can continue over the next 2-3 game stretch.
