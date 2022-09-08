Read full article on original website
Daughter of missing Arkansas woman accused of killing husband 'begged the judge...not to let her out'
An Arkansas woman accused of murdering her husband in his sleep has vanished since she was released on bond in Missouri, and her daughter says she "pretty much begged" the Missouri judge presiding over her mother's case not to release her on bond. Dawn Rene Wynn, 49, is accused of...
Woman Caught Getting ‘Very Excited’ About Prospect of Dumping Estranged Husband’s Body in the Ocean Convicted in Murder-for-Hire Plot
A 48-year-old woman from Tallahassee, Florida, was convicted by a federal jury on Friday in a murder-for-hire plot against her estranged husband, the Department of Justice announced. Federal prosecutors said and a jury concluded that Gretchen Buselli, also known as Gretchen Yarbrough, used a cell phone to solicit an assassin...
Skeletal remains of child dubbed 'Baby Girl' by investigators have been identified as a missing Indiana girl. But her death is still a mystery
For decades, investigators in Tennessee affectionately referred to an unidentified girl whose remains were found in 1985 as "Baby Girl" while they worked to find her true identity, according to state authorities.
A suspect has been charged in the abduction of Eliza Fletcher, but the Memphis teacher remains missing, police say
A man has been charged in connection with the disappearance of a Memphis teacher investigators believe was abducted while she was out for a jog Friday morning, police said.
Mississippi Minister Walks Into Sheriff’s Office And Allegedly Confesses To 2019 Murder Of Missing Man
A Mississippi minister seeking “spiritual freedom” has surrendered himself to authorities and confessed to killing a missing man, according to authorities. James Eric Crisp, 37, was charged with manslaughter after authorities say he entered the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department in Aberdeen, Mississippi, on Aug. 30 and confessed to killing Roger Lloyd Taylor, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities say Taylor, 48, disappeared from Sulligent, Alabama, about 30 miles east of Aberdeen, in March 2019 and hasn’t been heard from since.
Sister of Alabama death row inmate subjected to 'three hours of pain' in longest lethal injection process in US history calls for investigation
The sister of a death row inmate who was subjected to the longest lethal injection process in US history has called for an investigation into his execution. Joe Nathan James Jr, 50, from Birmingham, Alabama, was executed on July 28 for the 1994 murder of his ex-girlfriend, Faith Hall, in a procedure that took over three hours.
Human Remains Found in Suitcases Won at Auction Were Those of 2 Young Children, New Zealand Police Say
Authorities in New Zealand have determined that human remains recently discovered in old suitcases a family had won at auction were the bodies of two young children. A statement from the Counties Manukau Police confirms "initial post-mortem examinations" on the remains found in two separate suitcases "are that of two primary school-aged children."
Convicted Whitmer kidnap plotter who cooperated wants out of prison. Now.
Convicted kidnap plotter Ty Garbin wants out of prison now, arguing he has paid his dues for conspiring to harm Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and deserves his freedom for helping the government salvage one of the biggest domestic terrorism cases in U.S. history. Moreover, his lawyer argued, Garbin faces "grave danger" if he stays locked up. ...
A 25-Year-Old Is Going To Prison For Those Scam Calls Telling Your Grandparents They Need To Bail You Out
A 25-year-old California man was sentenced to almost four years in prison on Wednesday for his involvement in a "grandparent scam" criminal ring that defrauded more than 70 older people out of more than $2 million. Jack Owuor, who pleaded guilty in March to one count of conspiracy under the...
New Affidavit Reveals How Authorities Found Murdered Jogger’s Body At Abandoned House
New details are coming to light about the violent murder of a jogger snatched from a Memphis street. The body of 34-year-old schoolteacher and mother-of-two Eliza ‘Liza’ Fletcher was found on Monday morning behind a vacant residence in Memphis. The grisly discovery came three days after Fletcher was ambushed while on an early-morning run and forced into a dark-colored SUV.
New details emerge in the death of mom and teacher Eliza Fletcher, suspect is arraigned on murder charges
Police searching near a vacant home where the body of Eliza Fletcher was located also found some purple running shorts that appeared to belong to the missing jogger in a discarded trash bag, authorities said. An amended arrest affidavit obtained by NBC News contained the new details of investigators' path...
Alex Murdaugh accused of stealing from brother and family firm in another set of charges
A disbarred South Carolina attorney charged with killing his wife and son has been indicted on another round of financial crimes. This time, prosecutors said Alex Murdaugh stole $295,000 from his brother and the law firm founded by his prominent legal family a century ago. Murdaugh, 54, faces nine additional...
Unidentified Body Found Near Area Where Billionaire Heiress Eliza Fletcher Was 'Violently' Abducted
A body was found near the area where 34-year-old teacher and hardware heiress Eliza Fletcher was violently kidnapped in Memphis, Tennessee. The identity of the deceased and cause of death is unconfirmed, Memphis police said Monday. The body was found about 20 minutes from the spot Fletcher was kidnapped Friday...
California Ranch Hand Convinced People To Murder Plastic Surgeon And A Fellow Worker
Shortly before midnight on July 5, 2006, a call came into the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Dr. Esfandiar “Steven” Kadivar, a retired Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, had been shot on his 200-acre pistachio and alfalfa spread in Lancaster, a town in Antelope Valley. The call was...
The slain Memphis teacher was abducted before she could complete her morning run. Hundreds of people finished it for her this morning
Eliza "Liza" Fletcher was an avid runner who routinely ran 8.2 miles during the pre-dawn hours, but she never got the chance to finish her route last week. More than 2,100 people have signed up to finish it for her in an event that's been dubbed "Let's Finish Liza's Run."
Texas Woman Poisoned By Napkin Wedged In Car Door In Alleged Kidnapping Attempt
A Texas woman found herself in a hospital after she touched a napkin wedged in her car door that was allegedly laced with poison. Erin Mims, a hair salon owner, was out celebrating her birthday with her husband on Aug. 16 at a Houston restaurant when she found a napkin on the door of their car, NY Post reported.
DNA on sandals leads Memphis police to an arrest in jogger's apparent kidnapping
DNA from sandals found in the street near the site of Eliza Fletcher's disappearance led police to charge a suspect in connection with her disappearance Friday as she was running near the University of Memphis in Tennessee, police said Sunday. Cleotha Abston, 38, “has been charged with especially aggravated kidnapping...
North Carolina man may face death penalty after his mom turned him in for murder
A North Carolina murder suspect will appear in court again next week after allegedly being turned in by his own mother, who recognised him from CCTV footage on the news.Charles Michael Haywood, 22, has been charged with first degree murder in connection with the 24 August death of Margaret Bracey, 42. The Surf City business owner was fatally stabbed while working at Exotic Hemp Company when a suspect was caught on camera entering the store, speaking with her, grabbing cash when she opened the register and then stabbing her multiple times.Mr Haywood returned that day with a bleeding hand...
Killer of Georgia woman who vanished in 1989 is identified 33 years later through genetic DNA profile
Georgia Investigators have solved a 33-year-old cold murder case with the help of genealogy DNA. More than three decades after Stacey Lyn Chahorski was reported missing in January 1989, investigators with Georgia’s Dade County determined she was killed by stunt driver Henry Fredrick “Hoss” Wise, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the FBI announced on Tuesday. The body of Chahorski was found last December near I-59, but it was not until earlier this year that the remains were positively identified, ABC News reported. Wise was killed in a car crash at the Myrtle Beach Speedway in South Carolina in...
A high school football player vanished. He was found safe — and charged with murder.
Days after a high school football player in Washington state was reported missing under suspicious circumstances, he was found safe and accused of murder in the killing of his mother’s former partner, court documents filed Tuesday show. The 16-year-old was charged with first-degree murder and other crimes in the...
