'Everyone wants me to run in 2024': Trump

 2 days ago
Trump is keeping people guessing over a White House run in 2024

Donald Trump has dropped another hint at a White House campaign in 2024, with the former US president telling Indian television that a run for office would "make a lot of people very happy".

"Everyone wants me to run. I am leading in the polls," Trump said in an excerpt of an interview with NDTV to be broadcast in full later on Thursday.

"In every poll, in Republican polls and in Democrat polls, and I will make a decision in the very near future, I suspect. And I think that a lot of people are going to be very happy," he added.

The billionaire former reality TV star, 76, also repeated false claims that the 2020 election in which he lost to current President Joe Biden was rigged.

"There is tremendous proof, there is tremendous evidence," Trump said.

The Republican has faced intense legal scrutiny over his efforts to overturn the results of the poll and over an attack on the US Capitol by his supporters on January 6 last year.

Since leaving office, he has remained America's most divisive figure, continuing to sow falsehoods that he won the vote.

He is currently under investigation for potential mishandling of classified documents, with the FBI raiding his Florida home last month.

Trump has denied wrongdoing and called the raid "one of the most egregious assaults on democracy in the history of our country".

In a speech on Saturday in Pennsylvania he hit back at assertions by Biden that he and his supporters are undermining US democracy, calling Biden an "enemy of the state".

Steve Szie
2d ago

now theres a pure lie....even he knows someone who thinks he should not.....only 1 other pres was elected with non successive terms.....Cleveland

Lee Pocock
2d ago

"Everyone wants me to run", I guess I do not fit in the "everyone" category, exhilarating to know. I'll simply stay in the intelligent category!!! People who laugh when they hear you may run, knowing you're grifting again, again, again! Totally believe a treasonous buffoon like you belongs in prison!!!

HOJACK INDEPENDENT
2d ago

He must not be watching the polls. No Democrat wants him to run. Only 7% of Independents want him to runand only 44% of Republicans want him to run.And that was before the Mar-a-Lago search warrant ended up finding out he had more TOP SECRET. SECRET, HIGHLY CLASSIFIED AND HIGHLY CONFIDENTIAL GOVERNMENT DOCUMENTS IN HIS POSSESSION. And now we find out many of the TOP SECRET folders were empty.

The Independent

Trump told aides he kept secret documents on Russia over fear Biden would ‘shred’ them, report says

Donald Trump reportedly told his close aides that he felt the need to preserve documents related to the Russian collusion investigation over fears the Joe Biden administration would “shred” them.The documents were part of the federal investigation into Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 elections to sow discord in the US and boost Mr Trump’s chances of winning over Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.A memo declassified by the US justice department in August stated the former president was not prosecuted following the Russia investigation because his actions did not amount to obstruction of justice.During his final days at the White...
Business Insider

Trump's lawyer tried to defend him, but revealed the former president 'frequently' had guests inside a Mar-a-Lago office that held boxes of classified documents

Trump often welcomed guests to the office where the FBI found top secret files, his lawyer revealed. A lawyer working with former President Donald Trump said he "frequently" had guests in his Mar-a-Lago office where the DOJ alleged numerous classified documents were being kept. Alina Habba, speaking on Fox News'...
The Atlantic

Trump’s Second Term Would Look Like This

Ever since the U.S. Senate failed to convict Donald Trump for his role in the January 6 insurrection and disqualify him from running for president again, a lot of people, myself included, have been warning that a second Trump term could bring about the extinction of American democracy. Essential features of the system, including the rule of law, honest vote tallies, and orderly succession, would be at risk.
The Independent

Biden unveils new nickname for Trump fans as he replies to heckler: ‘Everyone is entitled to be an idiot’

President Joe Biden quipped that a heckler was “entitled to be a idiot” when he was interrupted during a speech on Monday.Mr Biden was giving remarks in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to mark the Labor Day public holiday, where he used the nickname “Trumpies” to describe followers of his predecessor.As he addressed the crowd at LaborFest — a family-focused event themed on the labour union promise to “organise for the future — a man could be heard shouting from the crowd.Reporters say that the man was seated near the stage, but it was unclear what he was yelling.The heckler was quickly...
TheDailyBeast

Donald Trump Declares Himself an ‘Absolutely Perfect Physical Specimen’ in Latest Attack on FBI

Donald Trump’s attacks on law enforcement took an unusual turn Wednesday when he chose to make a parenthetical brag about his body, which he deems “an absolutely perfect physical specimen.” The ex-president made the comment in a breathless sentence posted to his Truth Social platform in an update that also claimed that federal agents had gotten hold of his confidential medical records during their raid on his resort home in Florida. “Not only did the FBI steal my Passports in the FBI Raid and Break-In of my home, Mar-a-Lago, but it has just been learned through court filings that they...
Business Insider

Trump lawyer says she's told him all litigation involving the former president 'will stop' if he announces he's not running for office in 2024

A Trump lawyer said investigations into the former president would stop if he didn't run for office in 2024. The Department of Justice executed an FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, seeking classified documents. Attorney Alina Habba said the raid would increase support among Trump's base. A lawyer for Donald...
The List

Donald Trump Jr.'s Latest Defense Of His Dad Has Twitter Seeing Red

Another day, another statement by Donald Trump Jr. that has people up in arms. In case you missed it, the former first son's reactions to the Mar-a-Lago raid and other recent events via social media have not gone over well. First, he shared a puzzling meme about the FBI having searched Melania Trump's closet that involved her underwear. Then, Don Jr. mocked Liz Cheney's defeat in the Wyoming primary that will see her losing her seat come 2023.
The List

Donald Trump Makes A Startling New Claim About The FBI Raid Of Mar-A-Lago

The now-infamous FBI raid of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence is nearly a month old as of this writing. In that time, Trump himself has responded with a number of accusations and claims, some of them contradictory. Per MSNBC, the former president has variously accused the FBI of not asking for the documents in the first place, then of planting evidence and of staging a photo of classified documents to make him look careless. He declared that he had already declassified the documents, and petitioned a Florida court to appoint a "special master" to determine whether the seized papers can be used by the Department of Justice.
