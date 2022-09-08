ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Comments / 0

Related
PBS NewsHour

White House officially undoes Trump-era immigration restriction

NEW YORK (AP) — The Biden administration has officially undone a Trump-era rule that barred immigrants from gaining legal residency if they had utilized certain government benefits, allowing for a return to a previous policy with a narrower scope. The Department of Homeland Security on Thursday said a new...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Walter
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
PBS NewsHour

21 years later, 9/11 terror attacks reverberate in New York and across the US

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans remembered 9/11 on Sunday with tear-choked tributes and pleas to “never forget,” 21 years after the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil. Bonita Mentis set out to read victims’ names at the World Trade Center wearing a necklace with a photo of her slain sister, Shevonne Mentis. The 25-year-old Guyanese immigrant worked at a financial firm while going to college.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Americans#Gross Domestic Product#Republicans#Democrats#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Npr#Marist#Fed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
PBS NewsHour

What polling does — and doesn’t — tell us

Polls are powerful – they can influence emotions and shape political fortunes. They can be used to drum up support for campaigns and reveal how closely aligned (or far apart) the general public is on consequential Supreme Court rulings or presidential policies. Like every election year, the 2022 midterms...
ELECTIONS
PBS NewsHour

Secretary of State Blinken makes surprise visit to Ukraine as more U.S. aid announced

Nick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C. He leads NewsHour's foreign reporting and has created week-long, in-depth series for NewsHour from China, Russia, Ukraine, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Cuba, Mexico, and the Baltics. The PBS NewsHour series "Inside Putin's Russia" won a 2018 Peabody Award and the National Press Club's Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence. In November 2020, Schifrin received the American Academy of Diplomacy’s Arthur Ross Media Award for Distinguished Reporting and Analysis of Foreign Affairs.
U.S. POLITICS
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
27K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

Comments / 0

Community Policy