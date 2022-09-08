Read full article on original website
WATCH: Biden gives speech in Ohio on boosting American manufacturing
President Joe Biden is putting the spotlight on a rare bipartisan down payment boosting U.S. manufacturing as he visits the political battleground state of Ohio, and the groundbreaking of a new Intel computer chip facility. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above. Biden went to suburban Columbus to take...
WATCH LIVE: Biden gives remarks about latest COVID vaccine boosters
President Joe Biden is expected to gives remarks about latest COVID-91 vaccine boosters on Thursday. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above. Days after the U.S. authorized its first update to the vaccines, booster doses that target today’s most common omicron strain are being rolled out across the country.
WATCH: President Biden delivers remarks at Democratic National Committee reception
WASHINGTON (AP) — In recent days, President Joe Biden has sharpened his attacks against Donald Trump and the so-called MAGA Republicans for posing a threat to democracy. He’s likened the philosophy undergirding the dominant strain of the modern-day GOP to “semi-fascism.”. And Democrats are taking notice. Watch...
White House officially undoes Trump-era immigration restriction
NEW YORK (AP) — The Biden administration has officially undone a Trump-era rule that barred immigrants from gaining legal residency if they had utilized certain government benefits, allowing for a return to a previous policy with a narrower scope. The Department of Homeland Security on Thursday said a new...
2 decades after 9/11, the men accused of orchestrating the attacks still await trial
NEW YORK (AP) — Hours before dawn on March 1, 2003, the U.S. scored its most thrilling victory yet against the plotters of the Sept. 11 attacks — the capture of a disheveled Khalid Shaikh Mohammed, hauled away by intelligence agents from a hideout in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. The...
During visit to Kyiv, Blinken announces $2B in US military aid for Europe
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken paid an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Thursday as the Biden administration announced major new military aid worth more than $2.8 billion for Ukraine and other European countries threatened by Russia. In meetings with senior Ukrainian officials, including President...
Trump lawyers urge judge to continue pause on Justice Department probe of documents
WASHINGTON (AP) — A criminal investigation into the presence of top-secret information at former President Donald Trump’s Florida home has “spiraled out of control,” his lawyers said Monday in urging a judge to leave in place a directive that temporarily halted core aspects of the Justice Department’s probe.
21 years later, 9/11 terror attacks reverberate in New York and across the US
NEW YORK (AP) — Americans remembered 9/11 on Sunday with tear-choked tributes and pleas to “never forget,” 21 years after the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil. Bonita Mentis set out to read victims’ names at the World Trade Center wearing a necklace with a photo of her slain sister, Shevonne Mentis. The 25-year-old Guyanese immigrant worked at a financial firm while going to college.
South Carolina senators reject abortion ban after Republican lawmaker threatens filibuster
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina senators rejected a ban on almost all abortions Thursday in a special session called in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. Although Republicans had a majority of votes to pass the ban, Republican Sen. Tom Davis threatened...
Judge tosses Donald Trump’s Russia probe lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, FBI
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge in Florida has dismissed Donald Trump’s lawsuit against 2016 Democratic rival Hillary Clinton and former top FBI officials, rejecting the former president’s claims that they and others acted in concert to concoct the Russia investigation that shadowed much of his administration.
Majority of Americans unhappy with health care system: AP- NORC poll
WASHINGTON (AP) — When Emmanuel Obeng-Dankwa is worried about making rent on his New York City apartment, he sometimes holds off on filling his blood pressure medication. “If there’s no money, I prefer to skip the medication to being homeless,” said Obeng-Dankwa, a 58-year-old security guard. He...
Nearly 1 in 3 Republican candidates for statewide office support false election claims
Nearly 1 in 3 Republican candidates for statewide offices that play a role in overseeing, certifying or defending elections supported overturning the results of the 2020 presidential race, according to an Associated Press review. They include contenders from one end of the country to the other, often in pivotal swing...
WATCH: Biden honors 9/11 victims at Pentagon on anniversary of attacks
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden marked the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, taking part in a somber wreath-laying ceremony at the Pentagon held under a steady rain and paying tribute to “extraordinary Americans” who gave their lives on one of the nation’s darkest days.
Bannon charged in New York with laundering money raised to build border wall
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s longtime ally Steve Bannon surrendered Thursday to face state money laundering and conspiracy charges in New York alleging he duped donors who gave money to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. Bannon is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday afternoon.
WATCH: State Department says U.S. is still pushing for an Iran nuclear deal despite setbacks
The State Department says the U.S. will continue to push for an Iran deal despite recent setbacks in negotiations. Watch the briefing in the player above. “There is really only one ultimate end goal of this deal,” said State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel. “That is to ensure...
WATCH: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reacts to news of Queen Elizabeth’s death
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reacted to the death of Queen Elizabeth II Thursday, saying, “Our hearts and our thoughts go to the family of the queen, the people of the United Kingdom.”. Watch the briefing in the player above. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, died Thursday...
Senate to vote on legislation to protect same-sex marriage in coming weeks
WASHINGTON (AP) — Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed Wednesday that the Senate will vote on legislation to protect same-sex marriage “in the coming weeks” as a bipartisan group backing the bill negotiates changes to gain more Republican support. The vote, expected by the end of the month,...
What polling does — and doesn’t — tell us
Polls are powerful – they can influence emotions and shape political fortunes. They can be used to drum up support for campaigns and reveal how closely aligned (or far apart) the general public is on consequential Supreme Court rulings or presidential policies. Like every election year, the 2022 midterms...
Secretary of State Blinken makes surprise visit to Ukraine as more U.S. aid announced
Nick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C. He leads NewsHour's foreign reporting and has created week-long, in-depth series for NewsHour from China, Russia, Ukraine, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Cuba, Mexico, and the Baltics. The PBS NewsHour series "Inside Putin's Russia" won a 2018 Peabody Award and the National Press Club's Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence. In November 2020, Schifrin received the American Academy of Diplomacy’s Arthur Ross Media Award for Distinguished Reporting and Analysis of Foreign Affairs.
