ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

How to protect your digital life by thinking like a hacker

By Kim Komando
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

The more we rely on our devices, the more vulnerable we are to attacks and scams. Your smartphone is a prime target. Tap or click here for three ways to secure it from hackers.

It’s not just passwords and sensitive details you need to protect. Think about all the photos and videos stored on your phone that you would be heartbroken to lose. Tap or click for the best ways to save your phone’s photos before it’s too late.

Stopping cybercriminals starts with your frame of mind. You need to think like the bad guys. Here are five smart ways to do it and tips to help you secure your digital life the right way:

1. ‘My job is easy when you use old devices.’

Security patches and system updates protect you from the latest hacks and bugs. Hackers know that, of course, which makes older devices juicy targets.

Most of us retire old smartphones before it becomes dangerous to use them, but what about the rest of your smart devices?

That first-generation Amazon Echo you have sitting around? It is no longer secure. Hackers can gain access to it and record your conversations. That’s just one example, of course.

Tap or click for a list of Internet of Things smart devices you need to stop using now.

Bottom line: Once your connected gadgets stop receiving updates, it’s time to say goodbye. This advice goes for security cameras, hard drives, smart plugs, routers, and even your browser.

Go a step further: How to protect your security system from hackers.

2. ‘I’m much better than hackers you see in movies.’

Anytime a hacker in a film wants to break into a system, the person will type a bunch of characters, and they're in. It really can be that easy. I tell you all the time that reusing passwords is dangerous. Here's why. Say you use the same password across a few sites, and then one site is breached.

Your login credentials go up for sale on the Dark Web. Everyone who gets their hands on your credentials tries that same username and password combination on other sites.

Just like that, your sensitive info, private documents, and personal conversations are in the hands of a hacker. They’ll use your account to send out spam, scams, or phishing attempts directed at your contacts.

Bottom line: You've made dozens of accounts for sites and services you no longer use over the years. You might think it's no big deal to keep them around, and that's just what hackers are banking on. Tap or click here for a site that makes it easy to find steps to delete your old accounts.

Go a step further: 10 new rules for creating the best strong passwords.

3. ‘I hang out where there’s free Wi-Fi.’

“Great,” you think, “this coffee shop has free Wi-Fi.” Crooks use public Wi-Fi to spy on you and other unsuspecting users who join the network. These “honeypot” networks are designed to steal your information.

Are you checking your bank account on the store or airport’s free Wi-Fi? A criminal can walk away with your login credentials and ransack your account. For banking, stick to the app on your phone and use your cellphone’s data connection when you’re out and about.

Bottom line: If you must use a public connection, switch on a virtual private network (VPN) to protect yourself. Tap or click here to find free Wi-Fi anywhere while staying safe.

Go a step further: Change these router settings to keep hackers out of your home network.

4. ‘Your family and friends are my besties.’

It’s a sad truth, but your family could make you vulnerable to hackers. Say your kids have your Netflix password, and one shares it with a friend. The friend shares it with someone else. Before you know it, your go-to streaming password is floating around.

When it comes to young ones or the less tech-savvy people in your life, they may not be able to spot red flags as well as you can. One errant click can lead to scams, malware, or worse.

Cybersecurity should be a familiar affair. Share this article with the people in your life, and you'll all be safer.

Bottom line: Creating separate logins is a lot safer than sharing passwords. Tap or click here for a list of services you can share with friends and family to save some cash.

Go a step further: Cybersecurity check: See if anyone is poking around your Gmail, Facebook, or Netflix account.

5. ‘I look for posts showing expensive purchases or vacations.’

Sharing is not caring when it comes to cybersecurity. Posts that seem innocuous can have a cybercriminal seeing money signs.

By all means, share your thoughts and memes online. But does anyone need to know about your pricey new watch or the nice vacation you’re on? No, they don’t. Share these things in private messages with people you trust.

Bottom line: Don’t include personal information in any public profiles. Nobody needs to see your phone number, email address, or place of employment. Tap or click for more common social media mistakes many people make.

Go a step further: 10 Facebook privacy and security settings you need to change right now.

Keep your tech-know going

My popular podcast is called “ Kim Komando Today .” It’s a solid 30 minutes of tech news, tips, and callers with tech questions like you from all over the country. Search for it wherever you get your podcasts. For your convenience, hit the link below for a recent episode.

PODCAST PICK: Outlook ads, bad internet trick, Elon Musk Mars warning

Live in an area with crappy internet? Try this trick. Plus, MS Flight Simulator’s new version is amazing, Outlook users won’t like a major change, the biggest gotcha using private mode, and my smart digital life advice to callers just like you.

Check out my podcast “Kim Komando Today” on Apple , Google Podcasts , Spotify , or your favorite podcast player.

Listen to the podcast here or wherever you get your podcasts. Just search for my last name, “Komando.”

Learn about all the latest technology on the Kim Komando Show , the nation's largest weekend radio talk show. Kim takes calls and dispenses advice on today's digital lifestyle, from smartphones and tablets to online privacy and data hacks. For her daily tips, free newsletters and more, visit her website at Komando.com .

The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to protect your digital life by thinking like a hacker

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Are hackers in your phone? Here’s how to find out

I've heard from many people who have been cyberstalked over the years. Sadly, today's tech makes it all too easy. Take Apple AirTags, for example. They’re cheap, small, and easy to hide — and can tell the owner exactly where you are located. Here are six signs to look for if you suspect someone is tracking you this way.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Protect Your Home Wi-Fi Network From Hackers. Here's How

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Your home network might not be as safe as you think. Just last year, internet crime cost people in the US more than $6.9 billion, and while phishing and scams contributed to the losses, personal data breaches were also a significant factor. In many cases, those personal data breaches could have been prevented by a little home network security.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

A Former Hacker’s 10 Tips on Staying Safe Online

This story was originally published on ProPublica by Cezary Podkul. Ngô Minh Hiếu was once a fearsome hacker who spent 7 1/2 years incarcerated in the U.S. for running an online store that sold the personal information of about 200 million Americans. Since leaving prison, Hiếu has become a so-called white hat hacker, attempting to protect the world from the sorts of cybercriminals he once was.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hackers#Facebook Privacy#Security Camera#Online Privacy#Smartphone
shefinds

Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These Apps ASAP–They Take Up So Much Storage!

There’s no way around it: some apps are consuming more storage than others on your iPhone. When this happens you are more likely to get a “full storage” alert on your phone sooner, which means the race begins to find ways to free up storage so that you can take more photos or videos or download more content. Instead of waiting until you receive that annoying pop-up, you can limit the number of apps on your phone that take up the most storage. The good news is that Apple experts are already well acquainted with the biggest app offenders when it comes to storage — and these three apps or app types are often most cited.
CELL PHONES
Vice

Hackers Are Breaking Into and Emptying Cash App Accounts

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. Hackers are breaking into unsuspecting victims’ Cash App accounts, a massively popular payment app, and stealing hundreds of dollars, according to victims Motherboard spoke to. In one person’s case, they said, Cash App has not reimbursed them for the stolen funds.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

This brutal hacking tool could steal virtually all of your logins

A new hacking tool can supposedly beat any security protections set up to prevent cyberattacks, and gain access to some of the world's most popular websites, reports suggest. The operator behind the EvilProxy tool says it is able to steal the authentication tokens needed to bypass the multi-factor authentication (MFA) systems used by the likes of Apple, Google, Facebook, Microsoft, and Twitter.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Verge

How to enable end-to-end encryption on Facebook Messenger

While protecting your privacy online has been a subject of interest for a while now, events in the news — for example, the chat history Facebook recently turned over to police — have brought it front and center. But how do you protect your privacy while staying in touch with friends and relatives? While there are a number of messaging apps that boast increased privacy features, sometimes you can’t persuade the people you want to keep in touch with to use them. What is your alternative? What, for example, if they insist on chatting with Facebook Messenger?
INTERNET
Android Central

How to add a student ID to Google Wallet

If your college supports digital IDs, Google Wallet will let you store yours to tap-to-pay for food or books, or tap-to-enter your dorm. Google Pay first added limited support for college IDs in 2020, letting students at 15 partnered colleges tap-to-enter locations like residence halls or campus dining halls. After expanding to many more schools, this feature has now transferred over to the Google Wallet app. But you can't directly add your ID to the app, and your school might not actually support the feature either. Here's how to add a student ID to Google Wallet, whether you're eligible to add your ID, and how to use it if you can.
NFL
PC Magazine

Kaspersky Standard for Mac Review

Editors’ Note: PCMag rates and evaluates all products based on their merits and effectiveness, not on any political or other considerations. However, due to the increasing censure and criticism of Kaspersky by US government agencies, foreign agencies, and informed third parties, we no longer recommend Kaspersky products. Because we have not found any hard evidence of misdeeds on the part of Kaspersky, however, we continue to evaluate and report on the company's products for those who wish to decide for themselves.
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

How old is my phone?

While it’s easy to find out when your phone launched, finding out the exact manufacturing date may be more of a challenge. Every manufacturer has different ways of marking manufacturing dates on their devices. The production year of your phone might be a year or more after the model was launched.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Don't Let Your Home Wi-Fi Get Hacked. Here's What to Do

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Your home network might not be as safe as you think. In 2021, internet crime cost people in the US more than $6.9 billion. While phishing and scams contributed to the losses, personal data breaches were also significant. In many cases, those personal data breaches could have been prevented by just a little home network security.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Malware has a terrible new way to get to your computer

You’ve heard of malware spreading through spammy emails and mysterious links on strange websites. But now there’s a new avenue of attack for bad actors to take — and it’s via Minecraft. Yes, you read it correctly. The open-world building game loved by seven-year-olds around the globe is quickly becoming a favorite method for spreading malware.
FIFA
deseret.com

How to (kind of) erase yourself from the internet

One quick Google search can reveal a lot about a person — an Instagram photo with their family members tagged, tweets identifying their political affiliation or a leaked phone number abused by scam callers. Deleting yourself from the internet can be difficult in practice. Even if you take down...
INTERNET
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

594K+
Followers
65K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy