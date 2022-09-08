ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Sure, prices for Apple's new iPhone 14 and other products are high. But Apple made one smart move

By Terry Collins, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d31B4_0hmjv2pr00

Despite all the buzz and flashy features, Apple's newest iPhones will again come at a steep cost to customers.

But one analyst believes that Apple might have made a smart move given these times of economic uncertainty by not raising device prices.

During its "Far Out" launch event Wednesday the tech giant unveiled four new models, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus and the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max. Apple also announced its Watch Series 8 and the enhanced AirPods Pro 2.

The new iPhones and other hardware come during a record period of inflation and recession fears in the U.S. and as Apple celebrates the 15th anniversary of releasing the iPhone, which many consider must-have hardware that has arguably changed how we communicate with each other.

'FAR OUT': Apple event 2022: iPhone 14, Apple Watch Ultra, new AirPods Pro unveiled

NEW TRICKS: How to make a folder on iPhone: deleting, removing and renaming folders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04dtcU_0hmjv2pr00
Apple announced new iPhone 14 devices at its event in Cupertino, California on Sept. 7, 2022. Jennifer Jolly, Special to USA TODAY

Are prices of the iPhone cost-conscious?

Let the debate begin on whether the newest iPhones are expensive. The iPhone 14 starts at $799, and the iPhone Plus starts at $899. Meanwhile, the Pro and Pro Max of the iPhone 14 models start at $999.  All four devices are available to preorder on Sept. 9.

The iPhone 14, Pro and Pro Max will launch on Sept. 16, while the iPhone 14 Plus launches Oct. 7.

The iPhone 14 has a 6.1-inch screen, while the Plus has a 6.7-inch screen. It has a super retina custom OLED display, ceramic shield glass, and an aerospace-grade aluminum body.

The phone will come in five colors: Midnight, Starlight, Blue, Purple and Red. The phone will run on the A15 Bionic chip, so it's expected to run faster and better than previous versions.

Prices for iPhone 14 Pro will start at $999 and iPhone 14 Pro Max at $1,099 with trade-in offers up to $1,000 off. Those models have new displays that are brighter and sharper than their predecessors. They also include the always-on display that's supposed to minimize battery use and remain efficient.

Preorders begin on Sept. 9 and shipping will start on Sept. 16.

The new iPhone pricing is startling as analysts' consensus predicted they would cost at least $100 more than their predecessors. But, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said Wednesday that no price hike came as "a complete surprise" to Wall Street.

He believes that Apple took inflation, a possible recession and that the average American makes about $1,000 per week according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, all under consideration.

This also means that the average American would have to work for 5.7 days in order to purchase the iPhone 14 Pro , provided that all the money is used to buy the device, research site Picodi.com estimated.

"I thought it was a shocker that there was no price increase and in our opinion, a strong possibility it was a last-minute decision that they decided not to raise prices," Ives said.  "Apple made a smart move by reading the room and flexed its muscles by becoming a bit consumer-conscious."

Should you upgrade your iPhone now?: What to know after Apple's debut of the iPhone 14.

First look at the iPhone 14: Details to know about 'Dynamic Island,' always-on displays and more

Longtime tech content creator Brian Tong , who attended Wednesday's Apple event at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, Calif., agrees. He said the packed audience was "stunned" to see that prices remained stable.

"If the prices went up by $100, I don’t think people would be as excited about the new phones," said Tong who has almost 250,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel mostly focusing on Apple products. "They would say 'My phone still takes good pictures and I’m definitely not going to upgrade if it costs more.'"

Ives said Apple making the iPhone 14 somewhat more affordable than expected might help those customers who were on the fence about buying it. And as a result, Ives projects that there will be an initial demand of 90 million units for the various iPhone 14 models right out the gate.

Additionally, he said that the buying market may include an estimated 240 million out of an estimated 1 billion iPhone users who have not upgraded their iPhones in nearly four years.

"They may be starving for a new phone," Ives said.

And there also may be a domino effect for older iPhones due to the newest models, said Chris Avila, a service manager at Flipsy.com , a smartphone reselling portal. He said Flipsy typically sees a 70% to 100% increase in business for the first four weeks after a new iPhone release as customers try to sell their old iPhones to help pay for an iPhone 14.

Avila said the base resell price for an iPhone 13 is about $515, slightly more than half the cost of the starting price for an iPhone 14.

"With the vendors who appear on our site, customers can either get their money through cash apps like PayPal, Cash app, or Venmo or get a check. They typically pay between 1 to 3 days," Avila said. "They are looking for the most money for their old devices."

Are AirPods Pro 2 also cost-effective?

Ives also said the price for the new AirPods Pro which starts at $249 and launch on Sept. 23 comes at a relative deal given all of the new features including a touch volume control, 30 hours of listening time and speaker on the case.

"It's still affordable, given all of the significant upgrades and especially given that the original AirPods was $179," Ives said. "I think it's going to be a strong seller."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sure, prices for Apple's new iPhone 14 and other products are high. But Apple made one smart move

Comments / 0

Related
Elite Daily

The iPhone 14 Will Reportedly Come In A New Color That I Absolutely Need

It’s nearly fall, meaning pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween, and of course, the new iPhone. Every year around September, Apple announces the latest iPhone models. This year, Apple is expected to release the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. If reports are accurate, it would be the first time Apple releases a Max version of the iPhone since the iPhone XS Max. Elite Daily reached out to Apple for comment on a possible iPhone 14 and its features, but did not hear back at the time of publication.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Preview: One-Punch Phone

It's September, or Apple's month, which means one thing, and one thing only—Apple's announcing new iPhones sooner than later. This year, Cupertino chose September 7 for its "Far Out" special event, which will be giving us a first look at the iPhone 14 generation as well as the Apple Watch 8 series, and possibly "one more thing", most likely an AR/VR headset done the Apple way.
CELL PHONES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Apple Insider

iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the most wanted iPhone in the fall

Production and shipment data for display panels used in Apple's iPhone 14 lineup indicates Apple expects high demand for its iPhone 14 Pro models in the fall. September's launch lineup is rumored to focus most of the changes on the iPhone 14 Pro rather than the iPhone 14, and it seems Apple is planning for sales to err towards the newer models. In data shared by analyst Ross Young of DSCC, Apple's suppliers are apparently focusing their efforts on creating panels for the Pro range.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: You Should Delete This iPhone App ASAP For A Faster Phone

Is it just your imagination or does your phone seem so much more sluggish these days? There are a number of reasons why your phone may not be resembling the device you took home from the Apple store (even if that purchase date wasn’t so long ago). Your charging habits could be causing battery power to dwindle faster. Maybe you’re storing it in places where the temperature is too high for its battery. Or, the most likely culprit of all, the many apps you’ve downloaded over the years include a few that are notorious for draining your phone of resources and slowing it down to a snail’s pace. Apple experts agree: you should delete this iPhone app ASAP for a faster phone.
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Jolly
CNBC

Here's everything Apple just announced at its iPhone 14 event

This is CNBC's live blog covering everything Apple announced at this year's iPhone 14 and Apple Watch launch event from Apple Park, its headquarters in Cupertino, California. Apple just wrapped up its big fall iPhone event where it announced new iPhones, AirPods and Apple Watches. Here's what it announced:. The...
CELL PHONES
TheStreet

T-Mobile Has Another Big Perk For Its Customers

The streaming wars have hit a fever pitch lately. With the exception of Sony (SNEJF) , now every media company and film studio has their own signature streaming service, from Comcast’s (CCZ) Peacock to Paramount Global's Paramount+ (PARA) to the newly formed Warner Bros. Discovery’s (WBD) HBO Max.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Elon Musk scolds Tesla driver for pointing out a flaw in the $199-a-month Full Self-Driving subscription after repeatedly calling for 'negative feedback'

Elon Musk scolded a Tesla driver for criticizing its Full Self-Driving software on Twitter. The driver shared videos showing his car struggling to turn right and change lanes. Musk has promoted constructive criticism, telling people to "especially seek negative feedback." Elon Musk chastised a Tesla driver for pointing out an...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Iphone#Apple Products#Smartphone#Smart Phone#Ios#Apple Watch Ultra
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too

Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
MarketRealist

Buying Amazon Return Pallets and Reselling Products Can Be a Profitable Side Hustle

Amazon is one of the top 10 most valuable companies in the world, giving retail brands and small businesses an easy platform to sell their products. It’s also a useful platform for reselling items, giving entrepreneurs an alternative to generating e-commerce revenue. But there is one method of making money that Amazon doesn’t talk about, and that’s through Amazon return pallets.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Youtube
Phone Arena

5 more old Samsung phones owned by millions get a surprise and possibly critical update

Even though it's recommended to only use phones that get regular security updates, it's not unusual for consumers to hold onto devices past their software support date. Every once in a while, vendors roll out updates to unsupported devices, usually to address critical vulnerabilities, and that's what Samsung seems to be doing these days for a bevy of old phones.
CELL PHONES
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

594K+
Followers
65K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy