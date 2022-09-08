Daily Sports Smile: Seattle pays homage to WNBA icon Sue Bird after final game

Sue Bird took her final bow in front of the Seattle Storm faithful on Tuesday night. Fans showed their appreciation by honoring the WNBA icon at Climate Pledge Arena when they came to see No. 10 in action for the last time.

After a thunderous ovation , they left with a lasting memory only fit for a superstar athlete.

The Storm paid tribute to Bird with a special video. It highlighted her 20-year career and featured remarks from former coaches and teammates.

"Sue has meant everything to the city of Seattle," Storm teammate Breanna Stewart said in the video. "You see that by the way people come out and support games and the way people travel with us and are always watching."

Bird’s impact was felt on and off the court. She has won four WNBA championships, five Olympic gold medals and 13 WNBA All-Star appearances.

Fans enjoyed her tenacity during the early years of the franchise. Others can pinpoint their favorite games and key playoff moments. Bird became a role model and inspiration for young athletes in the city and beyond.

Seattle Storm star Sue Bird plays the last regular season home game of her career against the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday. Steph Chambers, Getty Images

"This is Sue Bird’s team and it’s her organization," Storm guard Jewel Loyd said. "She has done the groundwork to get it to where it is now. That’s her roots and she has done it all for this. She sacrificed a lot of things to bring championships to the city."

Bird finishes her career as a basketball trailblazer. Many will remember her selflessness and acumen for helping others. In Seattle, the connection runs much deeper as Bird defines what the city is all about.

"She’s been tremendous in transcending the game," Las Vegas Aces star and former University of Washington guard Kelsey Plum told USA TODAY Sports . "She’s one of those athletes that breaks through the sex barrier — she has the ultimate respect from both sides.

"Seattle is amazing. It embraces sports, no matter gender … but the love this city has for women’s basketball, Sue built that."

She joins fellow WNBA standout Sylvia Fowles, tennis superstar Serena Williams and Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix as top athletes retiring this year.

"We may never see four of the greatest retire in the same year, from three different sports again," Seattle legend and former NBA guard Jamal Crawford wrote on Twitter . "The impact will be felt for generations. Respect."

