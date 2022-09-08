ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISH-TV

Environmentalists urges Indiana to turn off lights for migrating birds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An environmental scientist on Wednesday said Indiana’s cities pose a serious threat to birds migrating south. Austin Broadwater, who leads the Amos Butler Audubon Society‘s Lights Out Indy program, said migratory songbirds are key indicators of environmental quality. He said they follow whatever edible plants or insects are available, so shifts in migration patterns can help identify effects of climate change. Broadwater said those birds can’t get where they want to go if they can’t navigate.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Weekend rain timeline

INDIANAPOLIS — After a quiet stretch of weather the past few days, a few weather systems are set to impact central Indiana this weekend. Clouds will increase today along a southerly wind flow. This will also increase the moisture content to the air making it feel more muggy as well as prompting a few stray showers. This rain chance will be most likely after 5 p.m. and won't be widespread.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Pets & Animals
Indianapolis, IN
Lifestyle
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Indianapolis, IN
Pets & Animals
readthereporter.com

The world is a little brighter now

A call went out to the local community, and the answer was incredible! CertaPro Painters of Indianapolis asked for help painting Ernie Taylor’s sculptures at his home, 10985 E. State Road 32 – just west of the Hamilton-Boone County line – and the outpouring of support brought 200 people to Taylor’s home Friday morning. The youngest person in the photo above is 2 years old. Ernie, who is as hard to spot as a “Where’s Waldo” picture in this crowd (hint: look for the cowboy hat), is 94. The before and after photos will astound you. Read more about the journey to this day in the column below.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Good News: Good Morning Mama's in Broad Ripple

INDIANAPOLIS — 13Sports director Dave Calabro visited the breakfast crowd this week at Good Morning Mama’s in Broad Ripple. Besides perhaps a western omelet, Dave was looking for your positive, uplifting stories. Employee Kendra was happy to share. “The good news is that we’re still open,” she said....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Light Pollution#Songbirds#Urban Areas#Lights Out Indy#The Indianapolis Zoo
readthereporter.com

Can you hear me now, Noblesville?

Pandemic masking highlights undiagnosed hearing loss. Across the nation and right here in Hamilton County, Beltone is seeing a rise in patients who did not know they were struggling with hearing loss. Many new Noblesville Beltone patients had thought they did not read lips or have hearing issues pre-COVID, but...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WIBC.com

Fall at Anderson Orchard

MORGAN COUNTY – As summer shifts into fall, you might enjoy some seasonal festivities at Anderson Orchard. Located on Greencastle Road in Mooresville, the orchard is known for its expansive “U-Pick” activities. You can pick your own apples, pumpkins, berries, and more. If you’re interested in taking...
MOORESVILLE, IN
WTHR

More than 30 dogs seized in Putnam County, call goes out for help

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — More than two dozen dogs seized Friday in west central Indiana are in need of a place to stay, police said. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office and the county's Animal Care and Control department are seizing about 30 German shepherds that were found in "deplorable conditions" during a welfare check on Friday.
PUTNAM COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
WISH-TV

Shelby County Farm Fest covers 5 locations

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Shelby County Farm Fest is gearing up for a day of celebrating agriculture. Shelby County Farm Fest is happening Saturday at multiple locations. As part of Shelby County’s Bicentennial Celebrations, Farm Fest will be a day of activity, fun and food for the entire family. Five locations will be featured including Douglas Farms, Fischer’s, Linville Farms, Pleasant View Orchard and Smooth Stone Cattle Co.
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
WFYI

License plate readers go live across Indianapolis

New license plate readers for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department will be installed soon. This week 214 automatic license plate readers will go live on street poles, lights and on patrol vehicles. The department will have nearly 250 readers by early fall. The automatic readers capture any plate number that...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Lawrence BBQ and Blues Festival

The Friends of Fort Harrison and the City of Lawrence are hosting the fourth annual Fort Ben BBQ and Blues Festival Sept. 17 at Fort Harrison State Park. The festival is free with paid admission to the park. Admission is $7 per ca for Indiana residents and $9 for out-of state-attendees.
LAWRENCE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy