Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes stun No. 12 Bulldogs 2-0 behind McLaughlin’s four savesThe LanternColumbus, OH
U.S. Air Force vet living his passion through woodworkingArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Who is Ezyah - An Indy R&B Artist You Need to Check OutTyce TreadwayIndianapolis, IN
This Hotel's Kitchen Served as a Secondary Location for Feeding Medical Workers During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Indianapolis, IN
At 11, Karla Nowlin inherited her dad's legacy of compassion and benevolence and opened Angels of Hope Home AgencyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
WISH-TV
Environmentalists urges Indiana to turn off lights for migrating birds
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An environmental scientist on Wednesday said Indiana’s cities pose a serious threat to birds migrating south. Austin Broadwater, who leads the Amos Butler Audubon Society‘s Lights Out Indy program, said migratory songbirds are key indicators of environmental quality. He said they follow whatever edible plants or insects are available, so shifts in migration patterns can help identify effects of climate change. Broadwater said those birds can’t get where they want to go if they can’t navigate.
Indiana's biggest hot air balloon festival returns to Conner Prairie
FISHERS, Ind. — Indiana's biggest hot air balloon festival is back this weekend at Conner Prairie in Fishers. The second annual Jupiter Flight Festival is taking place from Sept. 9-11, featuring some of the top balloon pilots from around the country. This year, they've added 20 more balloons for...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Weekend rain timeline
INDIANAPOLIS — After a quiet stretch of weather the past few days, a few weather systems are set to impact central Indiana this weekend. Clouds will increase today along a southerly wind flow. This will also increase the moisture content to the air making it feel more muggy as well as prompting a few stray showers. This rain chance will be most likely after 5 p.m. and won't be widespread.
Northeast Indy residents can't figure out why they're not getting mail regularly
INDIANAPOLIS — There’s an old saying about how neither snow, nor rain, nor heat or gloom of night can stop the United States Postal Service from getting you your mail. You can’t prove that by 88-year-old Bonnie Marsh though, who lives on the northeast side in Indianapolis' Pleasant Hills neighborhood - not for almost the past month, anyway.
WISH-TV
Carmel baby to be featured in Times Square for Down Syndrome Awareness Month
NEW YORK (WISH) — A Carmel resident is making his way to fame. He’ll be appearing in the bright lights of Broadway Sept. 17 for the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) Times Square Video presentation. According to a release, the photo of Oliver was selected from more than...
IACS introduces "preventing euthanasia list" to help at-risk dogs
Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS) is rolling out a new initiative to help prevent the euthanasia of healthy, adoptable dogs.
readthereporter.com
The world is a little brighter now
A call went out to the local community, and the answer was incredible! CertaPro Painters of Indianapolis asked for help painting Ernie Taylor’s sculptures at his home, 10985 E. State Road 32 – just west of the Hamilton-Boone County line – and the outpouring of support brought 200 people to Taylor’s home Friday morning. The youngest person in the photo above is 2 years old. Ernie, who is as hard to spot as a “Where’s Waldo” picture in this crowd (hint: look for the cowboy hat), is 94. The before and after photos will astound you. Read more about the journey to this day in the column below.
Good News: Good Morning Mama's in Broad Ripple
INDIANAPOLIS — 13Sports director Dave Calabro visited the breakfast crowd this week at Good Morning Mama’s in Broad Ripple. Besides perhaps a western omelet, Dave was looking for your positive, uplifting stories. Employee Kendra was happy to share. “The good news is that we’re still open,” she said....
readthereporter.com
Can you hear me now, Noblesville?
Pandemic masking highlights undiagnosed hearing loss. Across the nation and right here in Hamilton County, Beltone is seeing a rise in patients who did not know they were struggling with hearing loss. Many new Noblesville Beltone patients had thought they did not read lips or have hearing issues pre-COVID, but...
WIBC.com
Fall at Anderson Orchard
MORGAN COUNTY – As summer shifts into fall, you might enjoy some seasonal festivities at Anderson Orchard. Located on Greencastle Road in Mooresville, the orchard is known for its expansive “U-Pick” activities. You can pick your own apples, pumpkins, berries, and more. If you’re interested in taking...
More than 30 dogs seized in Putnam County, call goes out for help
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — More than two dozen dogs seized Friday in west central Indiana are in need of a place to stay, police said. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office and the county's Animal Care and Control department are seizing about 30 German shepherds that were found in "deplorable conditions" during a welfare check on Friday.
Man found dead in cab parked in Downtown Indianapolis
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help from community members and business owners after a man was found dead in the driver's seat of a cab.
WISH-TV
Shelby County Farm Fest covers 5 locations
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Shelby County Farm Fest is gearing up for a day of celebrating agriculture. Shelby County Farm Fest is happening Saturday at multiple locations. As part of Shelby County’s Bicentennial Celebrations, Farm Fest will be a day of activity, fun and food for the entire family. Five locations will be featured including Douglas Farms, Fischer’s, Linville Farms, Pleasant View Orchard and Smooth Stone Cattle Co.
Top 12 things to do in Indy this weekend: Sept. 9 - 11
Here is a list of the best events and things to do in Indianapolis this weekend, September 9 - 11, including the Indychitlan Fest, a live mural battle at HI-FI Annex, and the Penrod Arts Fair.
Pilot error, overloading caused crash that killed 5 Indiana men
Federal investigators blame pilot error and an overloaded aircraft for a 2019 plane crash near a Michigan airport that killed five Indiana men and seriously injured a sixth person aboard.
Original 'Curly Dog' returns to Edinburgh decades after it was introduced
EDINBURGH, Ind. — This is not a story about a sandwich. This is a story about an Edinburgh family. But since we mentioned the sandwich, let us tell you what goes into making an original Curly Dog. Edinburgh’s famous sandwich is a foot-long, all-beef hot dog, sliced 15 times,...
‘Just filthy’: Passengers, advocates agree bus station in need of serious upgrade
INDIANAPOLIS — Tyreese Falkner just got off a bus from Bloomington on his way to Fort Wayne when he stepped out of the Greyhound bus station in downtown Indianapolis. ”Just filthy, nasty, need to be cleaned up, remodeled, do something special,” he said. ”It looks like everybody in the world ignored it.” Indeed, its likely […]
UAW workers go on strike at Stellantis plant in Indiana
UAW union members have gone on strike at the Stellantis casting plant in Indiana. They cite health and safety issues, specifically the company's alleged refusal to replace the plant's HVAC system.
License plate readers go live across Indianapolis
New license plate readers for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department will be installed soon. This week 214 automatic license plate readers will go live on street poles, lights and on patrol vehicles. The department will have nearly 250 readers by early fall. The automatic readers capture any plate number that...
Current Publishing
Lawrence BBQ and Blues Festival
The Friends of Fort Harrison and the City of Lawrence are hosting the fourth annual Fort Ben BBQ and Blues Festival Sept. 17 at Fort Harrison State Park. The festival is free with paid admission to the park. Admission is $7 per ca for Indiana residents and $9 for out-of state-attendees.
