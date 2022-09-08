Read full article on original website
Louisiana Sends Seminole Fans Home with Unique Souvenir
Fans of football in Louisiana may have sent fans of FSU home with a unique souvenir from Sunday's game. Louisiana is known for being a hospitable and giving place and apparently, at last Sunday's game in New Orleans, several thousand Florida State fans left the game with a unique souvenir.
WTH? Louisiana Woman Hides In Box To Rob Dentist Office
There are some things you just can't make up, and this is one of those stories. Seriously, if "America's Dumbest Criminals" was still airing this video would be perfect for the show. KLFY Lafayette reported a female resident used a life-sized, rectangle cardboard box, to block security cameras at a local dentist's office from recording her break-in.
