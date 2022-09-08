ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Madrid, MO

Kait 8

1 woman killed, 2 others seriously injured in crash

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KAIT) - A 44-year-old woman died Wednesday night in a two-car crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 7:45 p.m. Sept. 7 at the junction of Interstate 55 and U.S. Highway 61 in New Madrid. According to the crash report, a 2012 Chevy...
NEW MADRID, MO
KFVS12

Man arrested after police chase in New Madrid County, Mo.

Thousands of dollars were donated to local first responders during the HeroFund Giving Day. Preview of 26th National Adaptive Water Ski Championships to be held in Paducah. Joe Burkhead, with 26th National Adaptive Water Ski Championships, shares what you can expect at this year's competition in Paducah on Sept. 14-17.
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
ktmoradio.com

Two Pemiscot County Accidents Leave People Hurt

A Bragg City man was seriously hurt Thursday morning when cargo came loose from an ATV, became entangled in tires, causing the vehicle to overturn. Troop E reports 25 year old Morne Pretorius was taken by Air Ambulance to a Memphis hospital. The accident happened about 7:40 a.m. A Springfield...
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

ASP identifies man killed in Friday morning fatal crash

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police said a Texas man died Friday morning in a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer rig. According to the preliminary fatal crash report, the crash happened at 6:33 a.m. Sept. 9, on U.S. Highway 67 just north of Corning in rural Clay County.
CLAY COUNTY, AR
New Madrid, MO
KFVS12

M2.3 earthquake recorded near East Prairie, Mo.

EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KFVS) - An earthquake was recorded near East Prairie Wednesday evening, September 7. According to the USGS, it happened around 7:02 p.m. and had a magnitude of 2.3. It was recorded 5.6 miles southwest of East Prairie and 9.6 miles southeast of Sikeston, Mo. The quake had...
EAST PRAIRIE, MO
920wmok.com

Vehicle Crashes into Metropolis Speedy Mart on Tuesday Afternoon

Shortly before 2pm on Tuesday afternoon officers and emergency crews responded to the Metropolis Speedy Mart at 1201 Coburn Street in Metropolis. The caller advised that a vehicle had driven into the Speedy Mart. A vehicle drove into the building on the 12th street side of the building. Chief Harry...
METROPOLIS, IL
ktmoradio.com

Bridge Closed in Dunklin County

SIKESTON—Following a routine inspection, the Missouri Department of Transportation has closed a bridge on Route J in Dunklin County. The bridge is located between Route JJ and County Road 107, south of Glennonville. The bridge will remain closed until further notice. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes. A...
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Traffic stop briefly blocks Perryville Rd. in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A traffic stop with a large police presence blocked a portion of Perryville Road in Cape Girardeau during the morning commute on Thursday, September 8. The roadway was briefly blocked near Kiwanis Park and Cape Rock Drive around 7:30 a.m. According to the Cape Girardeau...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Kait 8

Motorcyclist arrested after leading police on high-speed chase

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police arrested a Fulton County man following a high-speed chase Wednesday that ended with him crashing in Clay County. Bill Sadler, public information officer for ASP, said Thursday that a state police officer spotted 44-year-old Anthony Washam speeding on U.S. Highway 62 in Clay County.
CLAY COUNTY, AR
KFVS12

Poplar Bluff police chief to retire after 22 years

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - One of the longest serving law enforcement officers in the Heartland will work his last day on Friday, September 9. Danny Whiteley spent the last 22 years as Poplar Bluff police chief, but it’s his first career love that defines him just as much as a badge and uniform.
ktmoradio.com

Two Arrested by MSHP in New Madrid County

Two people were arrested by the HP in New Madrid County during the noon hour Wednesday. 43 year old Michael Blasingain of Canalou and 59 year old Curtis Burleson of East Prairie were arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and traffic charges. They were taken...
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Woman accused of hit-and-run crash arrested

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Ballard County Sheriff’s deputy was called to a hit-and-run crash at the Phoenix papermill in Wickliffe on Friday afternoon, September 2. As the deputy was heading to the scene, he learned the vehicle involved had been stolen from a contractor at the plant and it had been driven through a closed gate.
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
Kait 8

One dead in Butler County crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) -One man died in a Saturday morning crash outside of Broseley. According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, around 7 a.m. on September 3, 75-year-old Melvin L. Lewis of Fisk Missouri died after his vehicle ran off MO 51. Lewis was driving...
arkadelphian.com

Juvenile killed in rollover on Hwy 270

One person was killed in a Labor Day crash that sent three others to the hospital with injuries. According to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary, a juvenile was ejected from a 2013 Dodge Caravan whose driver left the roadway and ramped a driveway. The accident happened at 8:09...
HOT SPRING COUNTY, AR
mymoinfo.com

Sign Up To Participate in Missouri’s Great Shakeout Earthquake Drill

(Farmington) Southeast Missouri experienced it’s largest earthquake in 30 years on November 17th of last year. The 4.0 quake was centered near Poplar Bluff and was felt throughout the region. Next month, the Great Central U.S. Shakeout Earthquake Drill will take place. Jeff Briggs is Missouri’s earthquake program manager....
MISSOURI STATE
ktmoradio.com

Commission Awards Contracts

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded contracts for Southeast District projects during its regular meeting this week. Awarded contracts include pavement improvements, concrete repairs, and adding shoulders. Contracts include the following:. A $3,245,000 contract was awarded to Pace Construction Company, for pavement resurfacing on Route 67 from Route 160...
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO

