Kait 8
1 woman killed, 2 others seriously injured in crash
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KAIT) - A 44-year-old woman died Wednesday night in a two-car crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 7:45 p.m. Sept. 7 at the junction of Interstate 55 and U.S. Highway 61 in New Madrid. According to the crash report, a 2012 Chevy...
KFVS12
Man arrested after police chase in New Madrid County, Mo.
Thousands of dollars were donated to local first responders during the HeroFund Giving Day. Preview of 26th National Adaptive Water Ski Championships to be held in Paducah. Joe Burkhead, with 26th National Adaptive Water Ski Championships, shares what you can expect at this year's competition in Paducah on Sept. 14-17.
ktmoradio.com
Two Pemiscot County Accidents Leave People Hurt
A Bragg City man was seriously hurt Thursday morning when cargo came loose from an ATV, became entangled in tires, causing the vehicle to overturn. Troop E reports 25 year old Morne Pretorius was taken by Air Ambulance to a Memphis hospital. The accident happened about 7:40 a.m. A Springfield...
Kait 8
ASP identifies man killed in Friday morning fatal crash
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police said a Texas man died Friday morning in a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer rig. According to the preliminary fatal crash report, the crash happened at 6:33 a.m. Sept. 9, on U.S. Highway 67 just north of Corning in rural Clay County.
KFVS12
M2.3 earthquake recorded near East Prairie, Mo.
EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KFVS) - An earthquake was recorded near East Prairie Wednesday evening, September 7. According to the USGS, it happened around 7:02 p.m. and had a magnitude of 2.3. It was recorded 5.6 miles southwest of East Prairie and 9.6 miles southeast of Sikeston, Mo. The quake had...
920wmok.com
Vehicle Crashes into Metropolis Speedy Mart on Tuesday Afternoon
Shortly before 2pm on Tuesday afternoon officers and emergency crews responded to the Metropolis Speedy Mart at 1201 Coburn Street in Metropolis. The caller advised that a vehicle had driven into the Speedy Mart. A vehicle drove into the building on the 12th street side of the building. Chief Harry...
ktmoradio.com
Bridge Closed in Dunklin County
SIKESTON—Following a routine inspection, the Missouri Department of Transportation has closed a bridge on Route J in Dunklin County. The bridge is located between Route JJ and County Road 107, south of Glennonville. The bridge will remain closed until further notice. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes. A...
KFVS12
Traffic stop briefly blocks Perryville Rd. in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A traffic stop with a large police presence blocked a portion of Perryville Road in Cape Girardeau during the morning commute on Thursday, September 8. The roadway was briefly blocked near Kiwanis Park and Cape Rock Drive around 7:30 a.m. According to the Cape Girardeau...
Kait 8
Motorcyclist arrested after leading police on high-speed chase
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police arrested a Fulton County man following a high-speed chase Wednesday that ended with him crashing in Clay County. Bill Sadler, public information officer for ASP, said Thursday that a state police officer spotted 44-year-old Anthony Washam speeding on U.S. Highway 62 in Clay County.
KFVS12
Poplar Bluff police chief to retire after 22 years
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - One of the longest serving law enforcement officers in the Heartland will work his last day on Friday, September 9. Danny Whiteley spent the last 22 years as Poplar Bluff police chief, but it’s his first career love that defines him just as much as a badge and uniform.
KFVS12
Man arrested in police chase after hiding in cotton field in New Madrid Co.
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a pursuit that ended in a cotton field. According to the sheriff’s office, on Tuesday, Sept. 6., suspect Mark Parks led deputies on a pursuit before his vehicle caught on fire at County Road 248 and J Highway, north of Gideon, Mo.
ktmoradio.com
Two Arrested by MSHP in New Madrid County
Two people were arrested by the HP in New Madrid County during the noon hour Wednesday. 43 year old Michael Blasingain of Canalou and 59 year old Curtis Burleson of East Prairie were arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and traffic charges. They were taken...
KFVS12
Scott Co. deputies looking for man accused of domestic assault, stealing car
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Deputies are looking for a man in connection with a domestic assault and stolen car investigation. According to a release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, just after midnight on Friday, September 9 deputies responded to Hale Drive in Sikeston for a reported domestic assault.
KFVS12
Woman accused of hit-and-run crash arrested
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Ballard County Sheriff’s deputy was called to a hit-and-run crash at the Phoenix papermill in Wickliffe on Friday afternoon, September 2. As the deputy was heading to the scene, he learned the vehicle involved had been stolen from a contractor at the plant and it had been driven through a closed gate.
Kait 8
One dead in Butler County crash
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) -One man died in a Saturday morning crash outside of Broseley. According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, around 7 a.m. on September 3, 75-year-old Melvin L. Lewis of Fisk Missouri died after his vehicle ran off MO 51. Lewis was driving...
kbsi23.com
Scott County Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help finding wanted man
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – The Scott County Sheriff’s Office requests the public’s assistance finding a wanted man from the Sikeston area. William Ralph, 38, is wanted on several charges through Scott County and other agencies and states. Anyone aware of his location is asked to contact...
arkadelphian.com
Juvenile killed in rollover on Hwy 270
One person was killed in a Labor Day crash that sent three others to the hospital with injuries. According to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary, a juvenile was ejected from a 2013 Dodge Caravan whose driver left the roadway and ramped a driveway. The accident happened at 8:09...
mymoinfo.com
Sign Up To Participate in Missouri’s Great Shakeout Earthquake Drill
(Farmington) Southeast Missouri experienced it’s largest earthquake in 30 years on November 17th of last year. The 4.0 quake was centered near Poplar Bluff and was felt throughout the region. Next month, the Great Central U.S. Shakeout Earthquake Drill will take place. Jeff Briggs is Missouri’s earthquake program manager....
ktmoradio.com
Commission Awards Contracts
The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded contracts for Southeast District projects during its regular meeting this week. Awarded contracts include pavement improvements, concrete repairs, and adding shoulders. Contracts include the following:. A $3,245,000 contract was awarded to Pace Construction Company, for pavement resurfacing on Route 67 from Route 160...
