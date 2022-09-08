KANSAS CITY, MO. — "aSTEAM Village is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content." Wednesday, Sept 14th, aSTEAM Village is hosting its 7th Annual Fundraising Gala as they seek to raise $100,000 for the upcoming programming year. Serving students from across the entire Kansas City metropolitan area with year-round science, technology, engineering and Math programs, aSTEAM Village’s impact is felt throughout many communities in the Kansas City metro.

