Oregon utilities shut power amid high dry winds, fire danger
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon utilities shut down power to tens of thousands of customers on Friday as dry easterly winds swept into the region in a bid to lessen the risk of wildfires in extremely dry and hot conditions. Power shut-offs due to extreme fire weather, common in...
Hochul declares state of emergency in NY due to polio
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency after wastewater testing found evidence of polio in Nassau County. Polio had recently been detected in Rockland, Orange and Sullivan counties. So far, only one identified case of polio has been detected. An unvaccinated man in Rockland County suffered from...
Cloud formation spotted over Mount Rainier causes alarm
Officials had to calm the nerves of Washington State residents this week after some thought Mount Rainier was venting. On Wednesday, social media users began sharing photos and videos and wondering if the volcano was venting, The Washington Post reported. The National Park Service and the U.S. Geological Survey Seismic...
Wood products company investigates if machine failure may have caused wildfire
WEED, Calif. — An Oregon-based wood products company said they're investigating the possible failure of a water-spraying machine at its mill was what may have caused a wildfire in Northern California. In a news release, Roseburg Forest Products Co. said that the machinery from a third-party equipment manufacturer is...
Don't miss aSTEAM Village's 7th Annual Fundraising Gala!
KANSAS CITY, MO. — "aSTEAM Village is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content." Wednesday, Sept 14th, aSTEAM Village is hosting its 7th Annual Fundraising Gala as they seek to raise $100,000 for the upcoming programming year. Serving students from across the entire Kansas City metropolitan area with year-round science, technology, engineering and Math programs, aSTEAM Village’s impact is felt throughout many communities in the Kansas City metro.
Chiefs DE Frank Clark pleads no contest to 2 gun possession charges in California
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark has resolved a criminal case with the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office over two gun possession charges. On Thursday, Clark pleaded no contest to misdemeanor possession of an assault weapon. As part of the plea, Clark will serve one year of probation and complete 40 hours of community service.
VIDEO: Highlights from Week 3 of Kansas City high school football
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thanks for swinging by for highlights from Week 3 of the high school football season across the Kansas City area. Check out the video player above for full highlights from Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
