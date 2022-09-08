MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Jalon Daniels threw one of his three touchdown passes in overtime and Jacobee Bryant returned an interception for a score on the final play as Kansas beat West Virginia 55-42 in their Big 12 opener Saturday. Kansas has won its first two games of the season for the first time since 2011. West Virginia rallied from an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter to send the game into overtime. After Daniels found Quentin Skinner with a 3-yard scoring pass in overtime, Bryant stepped in front of JT Daniels’ pass intended for West Virginia’s Bryce Ford-Wheaton. The Mountaineers have lost their first two games for the first time since 1979.

